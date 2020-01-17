advertisement

There are a lot of great shows coming back to your screen in 2020, like the third season of ‘Succession’ and the last season of ‘Schitt’s Creek. However, there are also a host of new shows with fantastic writing skills behind them and a few A-listers to get started.

Check out the new TV shows we are looking forward to below:

1. “Star Trek: Picard”

Amazon Prime

January 24

This highly anticipated series will be presented worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on Friday January 24, 2020. It presents Sir Patrick Stewart resuming his emblematic role of Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons in ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation ‘”. The new series will follow this popular character in the next chapter of his life. Alongside Stewart,’ Star Trek: Picard ‘will also feature Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora.

2. “The outsider”

HBO

Kick off on Sky Atlantic Monday January 13 at 9 p.m.

Adapted from Stephen King’s acclaimed novel of the same name, “The Outsider” stars Jason Bateman and Ben Mendelsohn. It already started on Sky Atlantic on Monday, but you can probably catch up. It focuses on police detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn), whose mission is to investigate the mutilated body of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson found in the woods of Georgia. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrific crime lead Ralph, still in mourning to the recent death of his own son, to call on the unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney, whose strange abilities he hopes will help explain the inexplicable.

3. “Little America”

Apple TV +

January 17

The Big Sick co-writers (and husband and wife) Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon developed this series with former “ Office ” writer and producer Lee Eisenberg and Alan Yang (“ Master of None ”). It is a series of anthology that follows the experience of American immigrants with stories ranging from elevation to comedy. The show has already received a critical score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the highest rated TV series by Apple since its launch in November. It has also already been renewed for a second season, so it certainly looks promising.

4. “Avenue 5”

HBO

Wednesday January 22 at 10 p.m. on Sky One & NOW TV

A new series from Armando Iannucci, the man who brought you “Veep” and his original British version “The Thick Of It”, as well as the 2017 film “The Death of Stalin”. “Avenue 5” is a sci-fi comedy series set in 40 years when everyone’s oyster is in the solar system. Hugh Laurie takes the lead as “steadfast captain of a luxury interstellar cruise liner” in space that is set “to have something other than a smooth navigation”. Zach Woods and Josh Gad also play the lead role.

5. “Hunters”

Amazon Prime

the 21st of February

Executive produced by Jordan Peele, Al Pacino (!) Takes the lead in this next series of Amazon Prime on “a diverse group of Nazi hunters living in 1977 in New York”. Pacino plays their leader, an Auschwitz survivor determined to eliminate the remaining loyalists in the Third Reich. Pacino chasing the Nazis? Were in.

6. “The plot against America”

HBO

March 16

HBO clearly likes the alternative story right now with the Watchmen of last year and now this next adaptation of the famous novel by Philip Roth. He comes from the creator of “The Wire” David Simon and watches an America where Charles Lindbergh is elected president and anti-Semitism begins to rise. Winona Ryder takes the lead with Zoe Kazan and John Turturro.

7. “Hollywood”

Netflix

May 1, 2020 (broadcast date but may change)

TV stalworth Ryan Murphy brings yet another series to our screens. (Murphy did ‘Glee’, American Horror Story ‘,’ American Crime Story ‘, The Assassination of Gianni Versace’, ‘Pose’, ‘The Politician’ and more.) This time he was watching Tinseltown around the 1940s. Darren Criss will collaborate once again with Murphy after his Emmy-winning tour in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace”. Criss should take the lead and although we still don’t know the details of the plot, Murphy described it as a “love letter in Tinseltown’s golden age”.

8. “Quiz”

ITV (AMC in America)

Airdate TBC

If you like “Who wants to be a millionaire”, you can’t miss this new drama based on the infamous scandal of cough cheating in the early 2000s. And the cast! We love the casting. The ITV co-production stars Sian Clifford of Fleabag and Matthew Macfadyen of Succession as a couple accused of cheating. While Michael Sheen plays Chris Tarrant as host of the show, Helen McCrory, the favorite of Peaky Blinders, plays Sonia Woodley QC and our own Aisling Bea (“ This Way Up ”) plays Claudia Rosencrantz, entertainment curator of ITV.

9. “Normal people”

BBC / Hulu

Spring 2020

If like us, you’ve fallen in love with Irish author Sally Rooney’s book ‘Normal People’, then you’re probably as excited about the adaptation as we are. We can only hope it does justice, but it is in good hands with Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson at the helm and Rooney also on board. “Normal People” follows the relationship between Marianne and Connell from their school years in the west of Ireland to adulthood. The 12-part series is described as “an exquisite and compulsive modern love story about how two people can have a profound impact on the life of the other”.

10. “Ratched”

Netflix

September 2020

Another Ryan Murphy’s show to make the list. Although he is a producer here, Evan Romansky created the series. “ Ratched ” is the original story of the iconic Nurse Ratched from “ One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest ”, the novel by Ken Kesey which was adapted in the famous film with Jack Nicholson in the 1970s This will see Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson’s favorite, take the helm of the great nurse and follow Ratched’s journey and evolution from nurse to monster that we all know and hate.

11. “Run”

HBO

Airdate TBC

This show is performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and you are probably already sold. To add to what will already generate a lot of interest, Domhnall Gleeson shares the spotlight with Merritt Wever (“Incredible”). It is created by the frequent collaborator of Waller-Bridge, Vicky Jones, who directed ‘Fleabag’, and focuses on the character of Ruby (Wever). A woman living an ordinary existence who one day receives a text inviting her to respect a youth pact which involves drawing from her life to make a journey with her oldest flame (Gleeson). Waller-Bridge has a recurring role as a character called Flick.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge poses with awards for an exceptional comedy series, an exceptional lead actress in a comedy series and an exceptional achievement for a series of comedies in the press room at the 71st Emmy Awards

12. “Cancellation”

HBO

May 2020

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant are the stars of this next drama series based on the novel ‘You Should Have Known’ by Jean Hanff Korelitz. The Kidman executive produces and finds David E. Kelley, the showrunner of “Big Little Lies”, who is on board as a writer and showrunner. ‘The Undoing’ follows Grace Sachs (Kidman), who lives the only life she ever wanted for herself. She is a successful therapist on the verge of publishing her first book, has a devoted husband and young son who attend an elite private school in New York. Everything is fine until a catastrophic death sets off a tragic chain of events. Kidman said recently, “The great thing about the series – and what really drew me into it – is that it’s so curvy and nothing is as it seems.” Hmm, you have our attention.

