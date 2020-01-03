advertisement

Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences meets to find the best films, performances and the best craftsmanship, and sometimes they do it right. Sure, sometimes it goes the other way, but throughout the history of the Oscars there have been many great examples of actors who have performed amazingly well for eternity. Role types may change and acting styles may evolve, but yesterday’s Oscar winners absolutely deserve their golden statues and continue to be the gold standard for film acting.

Norma Shearer, “The Divorce” (1930)

In Robert Z. Leonard’s “The Divorcee” Norma Shearer plays an astonishingly multifaceted role as a woman whose husband is unfaithful and decides that it is a fair game just to see how her role changes dramatically in polite society , What might have been a sluggish and waving warning story lights up because Shearer examines the entire emotional complexity of her struggle to control sexist double standards while maintaining her dignity.

Wallace Beery, “The Champ” (1931)

To date, “The Champ” is one of the big tears in the leading role. He plays Wallace Beery as a boxer who doesn’t seem to do anything right, but whose son believes he can’t do anything wrong. His young co-star Jackie Cooper plays the biggest scene in the film – a climax that would strangle everyone with a soul – but he is led by Beery and plays a character who is just beginning to realize that he is not a good father, no no matter how hard he tries to be.

Greer Garson & Teresa Wright, “Mrs. Miniver” (1942)

Winston Churchill allegedly said William Wyler’s “Mrs. Miniver” was invaluable for the war effort as, depending on who shares the anecdote, a fleet of destroyers / battleships, etc. It’s a terrible drama about British life during the Blitz , underpinned by an astounding performance by Greer Garson as a wife and mother who, in times of anxiety, strives to maintain a sense of normalcy, daughter in law, the other “Mrs. Miniver”.

Harold Russell, “The Best Years of Our Life” (1946)

Harold Russell won two Oscar awards for his unforgettable appearance in “The Best Years of Our Life”, William Wyler’s extensive drama about US soldiers who get used to everyday life again after the Second World War. Russell plays Petty Officer 2nd Class Homer Parrish, who lost both hands in the war, just like Russell himself. It is a remarkably nuanced and empathetic performance, despite Russell’s lack of on-camera experience that contrasts with the often contradicting feelings of a man who wants to go on with his life as if nothing had happened while at the same time angering his family for following his example. For his inspirational turn, Russell was not only recognized as the best supporting actor, but also received a special honorary Oscar for the inspiration of his fellow veterans.

George Sanders, “All About Eve” (1950)

Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s backstage drama “All About Eve” has one of the best acting ensembles of all time and 14 record Oscar nominations, including five cast-only Oscar nominations. Somehow only George Sanders won, but his slippery performance as a morally corrupt theater critic Addison DeWitt is undeniably one for eternity. Sander’s superiority is suffocating and dangerous, and it’s poetic and scary to watch him manipulate one of the most manipulative characters in film history.

Audrey Hepburn, “Roman Holiday” (1953)

The lead role of Audrey Hepburn in “Roman Holiday” could have been a bizarre one-off, but Hepburn puts this delightful romantic comedy in infectious enthusiasm and absolute sincerity. And of course perfect comic timing. Hepburn is a princess addicted to enjoying life as a normal person and having fun with a newspaper reporter who is just trying to reach the tabloid. He lets the audience experience a day of amusement without losing sight of the melancholy fact that all these wonderful moments must end.

Marlon Brando & Eva Marie Saint, “On the Water” (1954)

Elia Kazan’s “On the Waterfront” is often described as a turning point in the film presentation, in which the performances began to turn inwards and convey a new level of complexity. The film still feels fresh and exciting today, as Oscar winners Marlon Brando and Eva Marie Saint are currently drawing up plans for generations of performers. When dockers got into a life of corruption in more ways than one, Brando is practically overflowing with internal conflict and finds only one consolation in his relationship with the sister of a man whom he accidentally killed. The moral and ethical strata of “On the Waterfront” have become even more sticky due to their parallels to Kazan’s own history, but Brando and Saint are fully realized, different characters whose journey is worth it, whether you know the names of Kazan or not.

Sir Alec Guinness, “The Bridge over the Kwai” (1957)

The madness of war has never had a more exquisite avatar than Lieutenant Colonel Nicholson, who confuses pride in victory and almost loses World War II. As a prisoner of war, he is tortured according to a principle – a principle that excludes him and his officers from manual labor – and is so incredibly persistent that he mentally hinders his kidnappers. And to prove his greatness once and for all, he decides to build the most beautiful bridge ever built – for the enemy. Guinness understands the absolute self-righteousness necessary to justify Nicholson’s monomania and the absolute extremes necessary to wrestle him back into the real world.

Gregory Peck, “Killing a Mockingbird” (1962)

The most incredible part of Gregory Peck’s iconic appearance as Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird” is not his steadfast dignity; it’s how little he actually has to work. Robert Mulligan’s impressive adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic novel tells the story from the perspective of Finch’s children, who are not familiar with Finch’s greatest doubts and fears, when he defends a black man who was wrongly accused of rape in Alabama in the 1930s. The nuances of Peck’s performance are shown in brief flashes of emotional reflexes, which he repeatedly suppresses in order to do the right thing and be the best possible father. His performance seems to be built on big moments and iconic speeches, but the foundation lies in the fleeting moments of vulnerability.

Barbra Streisand, “Funny Girl” (1968)

Barbra Streisand’s cinema debut is an eye-catcher, with a representation of the stage icon Fanny Brice, which provides a convincing argument that Streisand is Brice’s successor. Vaudevillian humor and stunning musical numbers would be impressive enough in themselves, but Streisand contains all the uncertainty we need to make this larger-than-life character feel like someone we know, love, and want to see successfully. It’s a great performance about a great performer, and Streisand explodes on the canvas when she claims Hollywood.

