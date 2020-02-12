advertisement

In every fantasy baseball season, players rise during the regular season compared to the season in which they were selected in the pre-season. Getting your first rounds is certainly important, but finding breakout players is a big part of bringing the fantasy baseball crown home.

To kick off our new season of collaborative articles by our authors, we’re focusing on bats that have a good chance of breaking out in 2020.

Prepare for your design with our award-winning fantasy baseball tools >>

advertisement

Question: “Which batsman do you see as a star this season?”

Kyle Tucker (OF-HOU): ECR-162 / ADP-162

There’s a reason why Kyle Tucker was inviolable in technical discussions at this point in his career. Despite the mixed performance in the top division, his performance / speed profile should work well in Houston, provided he has a chance in a crowded outfield.

– Daniel Comer (@ DanComer404)

Miguel Sano (1B – MIN): ECR – 176 / ADP – 130

There are so many great answers here from Gurriel and Tucker to Eloy, but my favorite is Sano. Yes, he is at risk, but we’re talking about someone with plus-plus strength who finally has full health and a decent body. Last year we got 99 starts and 34 homers. To put that in perspective, he was at every turn with 53 homers, 122 RBIs and 118 runs for the entire season. Moving from third to first place should help Sano stay healthy. In that case, he could lead the majors at Homern and RBIs.

– Bobby Sylvester (@bobbyfantasypro)

Max Kepler (OF-MIN): ECR-127 / ADP-138

Kepler was one of only 10 qualified hits last year with an elimination rate of less than 18%, a miter rate of over 9% and a bottom ball rate of less than 40%. Other names in this group: Bellinger, Betts, Bregman, Arenado and Moustakas. This combination of plate awareness and contact skills is difficult to find for a man who shoots so many balls into the air. You could say that the breakout really happened when he got 36 Homer up and running last year, but I think we could see that he increased his stroke average by 30 points and was a real star in his 26 year old Season is. It helps that he will lead a ton for one of baseball’s top offenses.

– Jon Anderson (@JonPGH)

Austin Hays (OF-BAL): ECR-326 / ADP-281

If he goes into bats regularly and stays healthy, Hays shows an excellent striking tool

– Bernie Pleskoff (@BerniePleskoff)

Gavin Lux (SS-LAD): Slg. 188 / ADP-151

Maybe it was the lackluster results in 23 major league games for Lux, but the shine doesn’t seem to be as good as other young players. Before calling, Lux decimated the triple-A pitch to 0.392 / 0.478 / 0.719, which corresponds to a wRC + of 188. Given its small sample with the Dodgers, only a few metrics matter, including maximum exit speed and disk discipline. He managed to hit a ball at 110 mph (which is good, not great), but also chased off-site pitches less than 20% of the time, nine percent better than the league average. He also has speed. He had double-digit stolen bases every season and his sprint pace was in the top 10% last year. The Dodgers are stacked and game time is not guaranteed, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he could handle numbers similar to Bo Bichette.

– Max Freeze (@FreezeStats)

Dansby Swanson (SS – ATL): ECR – 245 / ADP – 264

Swanson, a former top candidate who has physically blossomed, has a low percentage of soft hits that shows room for growth in a low lineup.

– Mario Mergola (@MarioMergola)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDNYm3KdUR4 (/ embed)

Christian Walker (1B-ARI): Slg. 211 / ADP-205

This found its way through Twitter, but Christian Walker and his predecessor Paul Goldschmidt had virtually identical underlying metrics, which led to similar seasons. Walker is currently the 122nd hitter in the ECR rankings, but I have him at 82nd On his floor he should shoot over 30 bombs, at least 170 combined runs and RBI, and at least five stolen bases. Yes, he’ll offer Rhys Hoskins a similar value at a bargain price – and that’s just his floor. With elite exit speed, hard hit rates, and an ideal starting angle for Homer, Walker could possibly be an RBI type with 40 homers, 180 runs and more.

– Carmen Maiorano (@ cmaiorano3)

Cavan Biggio (2B-TOR): Slg. 141 / ADP-143

Compared to other top prospects, Biggio was somewhat overlooked last spring. This is partly due to the fact that he was “old” for a newcomer and made his debut at the age of 24. His average of 0.234 and his OPS of 0.793 in 100 major league games don’t fall aside, but a closer look at his numbers shows optimism for a breakout in 2020. Despite his low average, his OBP of 0.364 is evidence of his eyesight. In fact, Biggio’s march rate of 16.5% in 2019 was in the top two percent of the league. His swing strike rate of 8.7% is also above average. The only bad news? He was a novice in 28.6% of his bats. That tells me that Biggio just has to be more aggressive on the plate. It is a simple solution and also corresponds to the formula that Yoan Moncada followed last year. He broke out. Now it’s Biggio’s turn (we hope).

– Brendan Tuma (@toomuchtuma)

Bo Bichette (SS – TOR): ECR – 69 / ADP – 77

Bichette made a productive 46-game debut in Toronto last season, but the best for the dynamic 21-year-old is still pending. While he may not be a real 300-hitter at this stage of his career, he won’t hurt you on average and has a legitimate 20-HR / 20-SB potential. In fact, he’s one of only 12 players that Steamer is preparing for between 20 and 20 in 2020. Bichette should also be able to get a significant number of runs while hitting at or near the top of the Blue Jays lineup. Shortstop is pretty deep these days and Bichette’s seventh round ADP is not outrageously low, but I wouldn’t be shocked if he outperforms another 21-year-old stud shortstop that starts in round two: Fernando Tatis Jr.

– Andrew Seifter (@andrew_seifter)

Austin Riley (3B – ATL): ECR – 259 / ADP – 270

If you think the Atlanta offensive will take a step back after last season, think again. Remember Atlanta has chosen not to sign Josh Donaldson again and to spend this money on Marcell Ozuna instead. They believe in Riley even though he had a K rate of 36% in half a season last year. Riley had 18 home runs at the age of 22. So if he lowers his K-quota in the mid-20s, he has the opportunity to hit over 35 bombs and reach an AVG of almost 300. Austin Riley, who is part of the Atlanta offensive, could be a top 25 batsman.

– Alex Altmix (@ Altmix_23)

Eloy Jimenez (OF-CWS): ECR-57 / ADP-67

Jimenez burned the earth in 2018 with his bat in the minor. However, the pre-season battles at MLB level in 2019 resulted in a player having to adapt to the big league pitching in the first half. Jimenez also missed the season due to injuries in May and July, playing only 24 games in total. However, Jimenez reduced this K% to 24.5% in the second half and his hard contact% jumped from 34.8% to 41.0%. With the increase in hard disk and line drive shares by% (15.2% to 20.8%), Jimenez’s BABIP also rose (.275 to .337). In short, Jimenez made better and more difficult contacts to end his season than he got used to better pitching. During his last 60 games, Jimenez hit .292, hit 15 home runs, hit .542, and posted a .870 OPS. If we remove the minimum plate appearances from a July plagued by injuries, Jimenez has had an OPS of 0.917 in the past two months. Despite the slump, Jimenez ended the year with 31 home races with a .267 / .315 / .513 slash as a newcomer. If that’s his floor, the ceiling becomes a star.

– Paul Ghiglieri (@FantasyGhigs)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (2B-TOR): ECR-190 / ADP-163

In a lineup with names like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, Gurriel Jr. will easily be the forgotten man. In just 84 games in 2019, he had 20 home runs, 50 runs and a WOBA of 0.358. Not too shabby for a utility player. He’ll be with bats much more often in 2020 and be in a much stronger cast than in recent years in Toronto. His 124 wRC + a season ago would have put him in 46th place in Major League Baseball. He is also a threat to the Basepathen with six stolen bases in the limited season last season. With an ADP of 163, Gurriel Jr. will be the most offensive bargain of the 2020 designs.

– Joe Buttgereit (@joebuttgereit)

Try the only fantasy baseball design software that syncs with your design >>



Subscribe to: Apple podcasts | Google Play | SoundCloud | Stitcher | turn on

advertisement