A new leader took the wheel at Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City.

Nick Nissley is the 11th president of NMC. He started work on January 1 and is on the move.

President Nissley comes to T.C. from Cincinatti, where he was executive director of the Cincinnati’s School for Creative & Performing Arts.

He has over 25 years of experience in K-12, in community and university leadership.

President Nissley has just completed 100 meetings with students, staff and the community. The biggest things that hit him were the

passionate students, staff and faculty, as well as the breadth of offerings and programs.

He says he has three goals in his role: building on the momentum of the school, building relationships internally and externally, and continuing the role of the college as a community resource.

He says the institution is unique because of an energetic and opportunity-oriented student body.

“I have seen this” possibility “spirit woven into the fabric of the NMC, so I have a tremendous sense of hope and hope for the future,” said President Nissley.

President Nissley is working with the board to develop a strategic plan for the university.

