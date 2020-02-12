advertisement

However, the Australian government announced that there appeared to be no extinguishments after the fires.

Australia has identified 113 animal species that need “urgent help” after their numbers and habitats have been destroyed by the recent bushfires.

The preliminary list of animals in urgent need includes 13 birds, 19 mammals, 20 reptiles, 17 frogs, 5 invertebrates, 22 crabs and 17 species of fish.

A report published by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and the Environment states that most of these animals may have burned at least 30% of their range and many “significantly more”.

The report found that some critically endangered species are “at risk of extinction” as almost their entire habitat has been destroyed, although there appears to be no extinction after the fires.

The results of the report were based on the extent to which a species may have been burned, the threat posed by the fire, and the physical, behavioral, and environmental characteristics that affect its susceptibility to fire.

Just last week, authorities warned of an uncontrolled bush fire in Bullsbrook, northeast of Perth, and warned of a bush fire near St. Mary’s on the east coast of Tasmania.

