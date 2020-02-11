If you were to queue up for promotion in your day-to-day work – including all the benefits such as a raise – how would you approach your work? You would do your best and do your best to show that you deserve the promotion (and related increase) that your boss considered.

This is the kind of discussion that took place about players in fantasy baseball circles in the contract year. The idea is that the player is in the last year of his contract and, in the hope of maximizing his value in the free market, strives for the highest level of performance in order to make himself more attractive for the 30 teams in the league.

But is it that simple?

As with many statistics or insights in the fantasy community, everything can be presented to fit the narrative that supports our approach. The same applies to contract year players. There is one Ian Desmond for every Patrick Corbin. It all depends on how far back you go and what you call a big year for a man who reaches the end of his contract.

Including a contract year in a draft is perfectly fine, but don’t make it more than a tiebreaker. What you need to keep in mind is that the players who usually qualify as contract year players are players who are at or near their best performance as baseball players, so that they fully realize their potential.

Most players who will stand out in their contract year are early-round players for Fantasy. Are you really surprised by the seasons that Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon had in 2019 as they were preparing to hit the open market? Both were the mainstays in the first rounds, so it should come as no surprise that they put elite-level numbers.

Before we look at some of the players to keep an eye on a contract year in 2020, let’s briefly discuss how we can address the guys who are coming out of a great season. Rick Wolf and Glenn Colton (Colton and the Wolfman show on Sirius XM) are well known for avoiding players – especially pitcher – after signing a major free agent contract. There are considerations of printing a new city with a new team that could lead to disappointment.

The idea is correct, but the reasoning is slightly different. If the player has had a career year or even an outlier year in their contract year, there is little reason to believe that based on the previous year’s figures they will not deteriorate slightly or on the whole for the outlier. It’s like people are talking about the derby curse.

If a player participates in the home run derby and then has problems in the second half of the season or his home run runs decrease, the question is asked whether the event has shifted in timing or not.

This is an absurd question and excuse for many, many reasons. First of all, you argue that swinging and warming up for the event with 100 balls would throw them out of their rhythm from the 1000 playing fields of the season, while daily punch training doesn’t have the same impact. Second, the reason why players are selected for the derby is that they had a huge first half with power with an outstanding number of home runs. It’s only logical that a player who does 30 home races in the first half will slow down in the second half.

We’re going to take a look at some of the players who will be free agents in the 2021 season, but we need to get rid of the players who have already entered the top 100 NFBC drafts because we expect everyone to pay big to good ,

That means we will get rid of:

However, it will be interesting to see how people like LeMahieu and Semien, who have had major breakout seasons in 2019, and Bauer, who used his paths before 2019, will perform. The first two will have to show that 2019 was not a happy season for them to produce, while Bauer, who has said that he only wants to sign one-year contracts to maximize his value, will recover among his 2019 Cy Young candidates , although he was a mediocre pitcher for most of his career.

MLB.com has compiled a list of 26 of the largest free agents for the 2021 season. Of these 26, only four will compete under 30 this season. Again, these are guys who are on the statistical downturn of their careers (a player’s peek season is his 26 and 27 year season).

Check out our early 2020 consensus rankings for fantasy baseball designs >>

Players who could improve their fantasy inventory in a contract year 2021 *:

* We do not consider player or team options

Joc Pederson (OF – LAD)

At this point, we know who Pederson is. He is a guy who is great in a daily lineup league, but it is difficult to line up in a weekly lineup league.

Marcell Ozuna (OF – ATL)

Ozuna declined a three-year offer from the Reds for a one-year contract with the Braves to bet on themselves. We have seen this work before (Desmond in his second year with the Rangers, Mike Moustakas with the Brewers) and Ozuna did worse than his xwOBA for the second season in a row. He’s in a great stadium with a great lineup. He could redeem a lot of money.

Jurickson Profar (2B – SD)

He was really, really good with the Rangers in 2018. He was really, really bad with the A’s in 2019. I think he’ll end up somewhere in between in 2020. He has no competition in second place with the deal that Luis Urias sent away. The former prospect No. 1 feels like a top candidate who can put up large numbers in his contract year.

Marcus Stroman (SP – NYM)

Stroman isn’t in AL East and NL East, but his problem is that he doesn’t miss bats, and front offices want that now more than ever. He is a groundball pitcher who needs good defense to maximize his worth, and he is thoroughly a league option.

Robbie Ray (SP – ARI)

Robbie Lamet, um Dinelson Ray, I mean Robbie Ray, is like the Pederson of pitching. You know what you get with it. Not a ton of quality begins. A ton of strikes. Total numbers that will be top 50.

Michael Brantley (OF – HOU)

I would say that Brantley could increase its stock, but it will be 33 years old in the 2021 season, and although it has been a great fantasy option in recent years, it is available every year after selecting 100.

Didi Gregorius (SS – PHI)

Gregorius missed half of the 2019 season after recovering from Tommy John’s surgery, and the Yankees have only a plethora of options in the infield, so they had no reason to sign it again. It moves from Yankee Stadium to Citizens Bank Park and although it is a downgrade it is still a great park. If he can translate the power he has shown with the Yankees despite his low hit rate, he could secure a three-year contract until 2021.

Jonathan Schoop

The 2017 season of Schoop seems to have been forgotten for a long time. However, it is the runaway of his career where he met .293 and 32 Homer. He hasn’t sniffed at any of these numbers in the past two seasons, and you shouldn’t expect him this year either. But if he can go .270 with 28 Homers, he’s an imaginative midfield player and could stay in the league a bit longer.

Tommy La Stella (3B / 2B – LAA)

Similar to Schoop, La Stella had a crazy season like Schoop last year. If the past year had been a contract year for La Stella, he would have deserved this year well. Now he is in the position where he is in a crowded lineup and has to repeat the numbers for 450 or fewer bats.

Garrett Richards (SP – SD)

In early 2019, the Padres signed a two-year deal with Richards, knowing that he would miss the season with Tommy John’s surgery. Now they have a year to invest and they will allow him to throw as many innings as his arm can. There is a big advantage to having a fantasy here, with injuries being the main risk.

C.J. Cron (1B-DET)

Cron is a statcast favorite, but for a guy who crushes the ball and makes his money with his strength, he’s stuck in this huge stadium in Detroit, of course. There are still 28-35 homers here.

Practice fast mock drafts with our Fantasy Baseball software >>



Subscribe to: Apple podcasts | Google Play | SoundCloud | Stitcher | turn on

Michael Waterloo is a well-known author at FantasyPros. More information from Michael can be found in his archive and follow him @MichaelWaterloo,