It is exciting for this old scout to be part of the FantasyPros fantasy baseball world. Hopefully these columns will help the reader get the most out of the fantasy baseball experience.

As fantasy baseball continues to grow, these columns are aimed at new and experienced managers / owners of fantasy baseball teams. What seems too obvious to you can be important new information for someone else.

A symphony orchestra consists of the individual components of strings, woodwinds, brass instruments and drums, which merge into fantastic music. The same goes for a fantasy baseball team. The team consists of different parts, which are combined into one unit in order to achieve high-quality results. How you get these parts is crucial.

It’s always good to go through the basics of team building before every new fantasy baseball season.

Know the rules of the league or competition you are participating in.

Countless fantasy players were shocked and disappointed to learn that they didn’t know the rules of the game. The strategies are completely different depending on the information on the platform of the league. It all starts with the number of players in the league and the categories used for the rating. Some categories are difficult and a team manager / owner needs to know the subtleties of the categories. The procedure for making use of the waiver and the trading deadlines are crucial factors for league management. Sometimes team managers / owners forget to check the details.

Almost every year new categories are introduced in the leagues. For example, victories are replaced by quality starts or diced innings. Reservations are added for saving. Parades are eliminated in some leagues. Know the rules of your league.

Fantasy baseball is about opportunities.

The more bats a player receives, the better the chance of compiling counting statistics. Platoon players offer the fantasy player fewer options. Lefties that meet platoon players get more bats than righties. Pitching categories can prescribe a larger number of innings, which are classified as advantageous. Opportunities are important.

Make sure you know the depth of the player pool and the quality of that depth at each position.

Most likely, a pool with flat positions will require more emphasis in a design or auction. Flat positions go quickly. Poor quality at a position can be costly for net point results. Taking the last available shortstop can mean a weak stroke average, poor counting statistics and possibly even limited plate appearances and possibilities. It can be very helpful to strike early in relation to the small depth of position.

Assess the hit and pitching factors for the home park.

Some might argue that baseball has been manipulated to add home runs in the past season, reducing the impact factor on the home park. You could say that every Major League player could hit a lot of home runs. That may have been correct. However, managers / owners of fantasy teams cannot rely on the composition of baseball to plan home runs. Baseball can change from game to game without our knowledge. Plan accordingly. MLB teams can use up their baseballs and then use a new, modified 2020 baseball. Nobody knows.

Know the trends of every MLB manager.

That is much more nuanced. Does the manager like his players to steal bases? Does the manager use the shift? Does the manager sit on his racket in the National League parks? There are several new managers with no track record or history. Caution. Indian manager Terry Francona prevailed against Franmil Reyes at the National League Road Games. It was expensive for fantasy gamers. Know the tendencies of the MLB manager.

Know the position in the hit order of the racket.

A leadoff hitter gets more at-bats. It is obvious. There are fewer bats at the bottom of the stroke order. It is obvious. You can count on hundreds of opportunities over the course of a season. The real key is the middle of the stroke order. This writer is a big supporter of batsman protection. Who meets in front of and behind a player in the middle of the order? Are there RBI options? Are there runs that need to be scored? Will a player intentionally go for a walk because the next shot is easier for the thrower?

Know the place in the rotation of the starting pitchers.

This is also about opportunities. Starter number 5 in a club is often skipped depending on the team’s schedule. Top starters often face top starters of the opposition.

In leagues in which the achievements are counted, note the end of the game rescue depth in each MLB club.

NO contacts are often difficult to predict. Some managers are quick to bring the team closer. Others are more patient. Know the manager and know which pitcher could take on a final role if the team makes a change or if there is an injury. Of course, the setup men in a bullpen are a good source of holds, but they’re also potential closers.

Know Your Opposition.

What are the tendencies of your league opponents? Will you prefer your MLB home team or a particular team in your designs or auctions? It is to your advantage to know their history in designs and auctions.

For most fantasy teams, balance is key.

It makes sense to combine the components of power hitters, speed runners, guys who are based and guys who get average hits. It is not always possible to put together a balanced team. It depends on who is available on the forum at the time of design or bidding. Balancing pitch strengths is also important.

Remember that fantasy baseball is a combination of skill, luck and opportunity.

Fantasy players cannot control injuries. It’s just bad luck. Fantasy players can control the planning for injuries. It’s just a good roster build. Targeting versatile MLB players with position availability in different positions can be a good strategy.

In the coming articles, this old scout will give opinions based on personal observations at spring training games in Florida and Arizona.

