Don’t even think of imitating these celebrities.

Joni Mitchell

The singer posed in black letters on the cover of her album “Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter” in 1977 and later justified this with the words: “I experienced being a black guy.”

Ted Danson

The “Cheers” star performed at a Friars Club Roast in New York in 1993 with then-girlfriend Whoopi Goldberg, who had put on her black make-up to play an objectionable N-word comedy routine.

Tom Hanks

The Oscar-winning actor came under fire in 2012 when a video of a 2004 fundraiser with Hanks and another man in black and stereotypical African clothing appeared. Hanks later condemned the play as “terribly offensive”.

Tyra Banks

The host of “America’s Next Top Model”, like her show, took the heat for a photo shoot in 2009, in which competing models looked “biracial”. The styling techniques included darkening the participants’ skin.

Paula Deen

Following the fall of the connoisseur from the Food Network after her infamous N-word controversy, Deen posted a photo on Twitter from the 2011 Halloween episode of her series, which featured her son Bobby as Ricky Ricardo with brown makeup.

Beyoncé

The diva celebrated an L’Officiel Paris cover with an “African Queen” theme in 2011, in which the pop star’s skin was darkened.

Julianne Hough

The singer / dancer / actress criticized a Halloween costume in 2013, for which she masked herself as Uzo Aduba’s “Orange is the new black” character Crazy Eyes.

Shane Dawson

The YouTuber, known for his outrageous characters in 2014, had to apologize for using Blackface in some of his videos, including a parody of talk show host Wendy Williams.

Kylie Jenner

Reality star fans jumped over a photo she posted on her Instagram account in 2015, outraged that her skin looked dark. “This is a black light and neon lights let everyone rest,” Jenner replied.

Luann de Lesseps

The former countess and “Real Housewives of New York” star apologized for her Halloween costume in 2017 as Diana Ross – although she insisted that she didn’t actually make a Blackface. “I was wearing a bronzer that I usually wear like the rest of my skin,” she later said to Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live.” “So I didn’t add anything or would ever dream of blackening my face. Always.”

Oliver Peck

The longtime “Inkmasters” star announced that he would leave the show after an old photo showed up portraying an NBA player in black skin

