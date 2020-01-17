advertisement

The United States treated eleven of its troops for concussion symptoms after an Iranian missile attack earlier this month on an Iraqi base where US forces were stationed, the US military said on Thursday.

“While no US soldiers were killed in the January 8 attacks on Al Asad Air Force Base, some were treated for the symptoms of the explosion and are still being investigated,” said Captain Bill Urban, spokesman for the US Central Command, in a Reuters statement cited.

advertisement

Iran fired a rocket fire at Al Asad Air Base in Anbar province and Erbil in the Kurdish autonomous region, which houses both American forces, on January 8, in response to the recent murder of Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani on August 8. January 3 in Baghdad, over a U.S. drone attack ordered by President Donald Trump.

What appears to be new damage at Al Asad Airfield in Iraq can be seen on a satellite image taken on January 8, 2020. (Planet / Handout via Reuters)

“Out of caution, some service members were transported from Al Asad Air Base in Iraq to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, while others were sent to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait for follow-up,” said Colonel Myles Caggins. A spokesman for the Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve reported Defense One.

“If it is deemed fit for service, service members are expected to return to Iraq after the screening. The health and well-being of our employees is a top priority and we won’t be talking about a person’s medical status, ”he added.

Initial media reports suggest that Iran “calibrated” its attack to do minimal damage to American troops. Some Iranian officials also said the missile attack was not intended to kill anyone.

At a press conference on January 8, the chief of the joint chief, General Mark Milley, said the attack was intended to kill US personnel and cause significant damage to Al Asad Air Base.

U.S. soldiers and journalists inspect the wreckage of an Iranian bombing in Ain al-Asad, Anbar, Iraq, on Monday January 13, 2020. (Qassim Abdul-Zahra / AP)

“The impact points were close enough to personnel and equipment … I think based on what I saw and what I know they were designed to cause structural damage, destroy vehicles and equipment and planes, and kill personnel. That is my personal assessment, ”said Milley.

Trump said in a television speech on January 8 that “no American or Iraqi life has been lost as a result of the precautions, the division of the armed forces, and an early warning system that has worked very well. I applaud the incredible skill and courage of American men and women in uniform. “

President Donald Trump speaks from the White House in Washington on January 8, 2020. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Trump also said no U.S. soldiers were injured or killed. CNN reports that a military official said the discrepancy was due to troops developing symptoms a few days after the attack.

“That was the commander’s assessment at the time. The symptoms appeared a few days later and were treated with extreme caution,” said the news agency official.

Soleimani was the commander of the Quds Force elite unit within the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The IRGC is mandated to carry out Iran’s extraterritorial military operations, including activities to expand Iranian influence in Syria and rocket attacks on Israel. The United States designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization in April 2019.

The General of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani, is attending a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the commanders of the Revolutionary Guard in Tehran, Iran, on September 18, 2016. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

The Pentagon said in a statement on January 2 that Soleimani “is actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and members of Iraq and the entire region” and that he and the Quds Force are “responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans and Americans Members of the coalition service and wounding thousands more. “

Reuters contributed to this report.

Follow Mimi on Twitter: @MimiNguyenLy. (TagsToTranslate) Air Force Base Al Asad

advertisement