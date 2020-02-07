advertisement

When it comes to television, winter is usually not autumn – but a few of these series premieres could have cut for an earlier start in terms of ratings. So far, TheWrap has rated all TV debuts of the mid-season 2020 based on their “live” viewers. Two spin-off series at Fox and CBS were impressive, but one CW spin-off was not. Scroll through our gallery to see Nielsen’s return to the premieres of the eleven new mid-season shows that have premiered this season. Least seen is first, most seen last. Readers can find our autumn TV version of these rankings here.

Rank: 11 Show: “Katy Keene” Network: The CW Total viewers: 568000

Rank: 10 Show: “Flirty Dancing” Network: Fox Total viewers: 1.8 million * (* premiere in the time period. 3.2 million viewers came for the debut of a special post-NFL double header series that was broadcast live in all time zones.)

Rank: 9 Show: “In debt” Network: NBC Total viewers: 2.1 million

Rank: 8th Show: “Zoey’s Exceptional Playlist” * Network: NBC Total viewers: 2.7 million * (* Preview of the first episode. The official time slot debut is on Sunday, February 16, at 8 p.m.)

Rank: 7 Show: “Surpassed” Network: Fox Total viewers: 3.2 million

Rank: 6 Show: “Lincoln Rhyme: Chasing the Bone Collector” Network: NBC Total viewers: 4.4 million

Rank: 5 Show: “Proxy” Network: Fox Total viewers: 4.6 million

Rank: 4 Show: “Tommy” Network: CBS Total viewers: 4,787 million

Rank: 3 Show: “Lego Masters” Network: Fox Total viewers: 4.837 million

Rank: 2 Show: “9-1-1: Lone Star” Network: Fox Total viewers: 5.8 million * (* premiere after the NFC championship, 11.5 million viewers)

Rank: 1 Show: “FBI: Most Wanted” Network: CBS Total viewers: 7.1 million

