In a region where both progressive and declining change was evident in the 2010s, Latin America experienced a decade in which grappling with economic inequality, indigenous discrimination, and LGBTQ + issues increased.

Mexican production continued to grow (from Amat Escalante to Eugenio Derbez). Chile developed into a powerhouse in both the art and mainstream markets (with the Larraín brothers’ Fabula production company and the unofficial Chilewood movement). Countries such as Panama (“Invasion”), the Dominican Republic (“Woodpeckers”) and Paraguay (“The Heirs”) have made progress towards a more consistent issuance of remarkable offers. While these eleven features are far from a definitive list, they do offer the world the opportunity to take a look at the different perspectives of Latin American creators, veterans, and young professionals.

“Aquarius” (2016)

Powerful and sensual, Sonia Braga orders director Kleber Mendonça Filho to play Doña Clara in her best career. The timeless Brazilian star amazes when a woman is determined to protect her home from predatory developers. Brilliantly, Mendonça Filho anchors her story in the larger socio-political context of her country and at the same time clearly reminds of Braga’s long undervalued excellence. At its premiere in Cannes, the actors and crew condemned Brazil’s political situation, a warning of the upcoming Bolsonaro era, in which the director has become a major target.

“Boy and the World” (2013)

Handmade moods with woven social commentary make Alê Abreu’s debut a lively triumph. Without relying on a single line of understandable dialogue, the colorful and enchantingly designed film shows the dazzling striving of a boy to find his father in an empire under tyrannical rule. This incredibly moving and musical adventure is also about deforestation and the loss of dreams for an exploitative economic system. It is also the first and only Latin American animated feature to be nominated for an Oscar.

“Devil’s Freedom” (2017) and “Tempestad” (2016)

Documentaries Everardo González and Tatiana Huezo thematized the human costs of the ongoing Mexican drug war – and such peripheral evils as rampant corruption – with uniquely intimate portraits of a country in turmoil, based on first-hand reports. Searing interviews with victims and perpetrators, all wearing identical face masks, blur the lines between the two sides in González’s “Devil’s Freedom”. Huezo’s “Tempestad” meanwhile gives a voice to two women whose lives have been changed by cartel-related violence. These non-fiction books are just as vital to understand Mexico today.

“Snake Hug” (2015)

Shrouded in mysticism, Ciro Guerra’s cinematic knockout against the terrible legacy of European colonialism brought Colombia his first nomination for the award, which has since been renamed the Best Foreign Language Film Academy Award. This transcendental achievement, which was told in two different periods from the point of view of the wise Amazon native Karamakate (Nilbio Torres / Antonio Bolivar), traces his fateful encounters with two separate white visitors and the ancestors ruling the country. The black-and-white camera by David Gallego increases the dreamlike quality of the film.

“A fantastic woman” (2017)

The success of Sebastián Lelio, who not only won Chile’s first Oscar for what is now known as the best international feature film, brought the transgender actress Daniela Vega into the world. She hovers on the screen like Marina, a transgender woman grieving for her boyfriend in a society that refuses to recognize her love as valid, but it is the visibility that plays the role of gender identity problems in the South American country that the film is about made a turning point. To confirm its cultural importance, Vega was also the first transformer to appear at the Oscars.

“From a distance” (2015)

Experienced actor Alfredo Castro and newcomer Luis Silva play the leading role in this captivating Venezuelan drama by Lorenzo Vigas. Against the backdrop of the chaotic Caracas, the two-hander examines the dynamics of power between a middle-aged gay man and a young criminal who has been hired to fulfill his desires and accomplish a deadly mission. The bold writing and the twists and turns of the stars of both actors inspired the jury at the Venice International Film Festival, where it was awarded the Golden Lion and thus became the most famous production in the country.

“Ixcanul” (2015)

The Guatemalan author Jayro Bustamante single-handedly revitalized the national cinema of his home country with three characteristics that examine the past and the present, particularly with regard to the indigenous population and LGBTQ + people. His visually stunning debut takes place in the Mayan Kaqchikel community and revolves around a young girl (María Mercede Coroy) and her mother (María Telón) who are starting an unplanned pregnancy in a country that has excluded them both. Both Telón and Coroy testify to the director’s commitment to creating an inclusive art scene and can be seen in the subsequent works by Bustamante.

“No” (2012)

Pablo Larraín’s career as arguably the most productive Latin American director of the decade – he had six appearances in the 2010s alone – achieved a new level of international recognition with this Oscar-nominated historical dramedy. In his first collaboration with Mexican actor Gael García Bernal, the film revolves around an advertising professional who is supposed to launch a campaign that will arouse the Chilean hope that the ruthless dictator Pinochet will finally be released from office. Formally inventive and keenly humorous, “No” remains one of Larraín’s best in an enviable filmography.

“Roma” (2018)

Ten Oscar nominations (including one for the best picture) and countless other awards made Alfonso Cuarón’s memory masterpiece about 1970s Mexico the most famous Mexican film in history. Yet the industry’s most priceless legacy is to confront the general public with the deep-seated racism that has plagued collective consciousness time and time again. The first-time actress Yalitza Aparicio, who played a local housekeeper, became a place of diverse representation, while Netflix’s massive marketing strategy proved to be an almost limitless force.

“Zama” (2017)

After a nine-year hiatus, Argentine master Lucrecia Martel returned with her most ambitious narrative to date, an 18th-century epic derived from Antonio di Benedetto’s 1950s novel. With the Mexican actor Daniel Giménez Cacho as the protagonist of the same name, a frustrated Spanish official, Martel sardonically remembered the greedy stubbornness of the colonial powers, why it is considered a unique iconoclastic voice in modern cinema. Sultry, sun-kissed frames and a cleverly disoriented soundscape are a cerebral as well as sensory experience.

