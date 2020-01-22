advertisement

City and county firefighters faced a major fire at a Coalville waste recycling center overnight.

The fire, involving approximately 50 tonnes of bales of waste paper, started at the Biffa waste management site in Snibston Drive, in the city, shortly after 6.30 p.m.

At its peak, 11 firefighters, from Coalville, Ashby, Castle Donington, west station Shepshed Leicester and Melbourne, just over the Derbyshire border, were involved in fighting the flames that shot 50 feet in the air.

There were 11 fire vehicles from across the county at the scene

(Image: Steve Marriott)

An aerial ladder platform from the Leicester fire station fought the fire from above.

Residents of the area said they saw several fire engines pass by last night.

Jassi Singh, owner of the Coalville Fish Bar at Ashby Road, said: “I can see there is a big fire because there is a bright orange glow in the sky and the air is full of smoke.

“Lots of police cars and fire trucks passed by.”

In a tweet around 7:40 p.m. last night, the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said, “Great fire at Coalville – plant involved, Snibston Drive – more will follow shortly.”

Judy Peatfield took this photo of the fire

(Image: Judy Peatfield)

A spokesman for the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said there were no injuries in the fire.

He said that the ambulance service was present due to the size of the fire, but that there were no injuries on site. Police are also on the scene.

“Teams continue to fight the fire – there is an estimated 50 tonnes of bonded paper waste involved.”

Shortly before 9 p.m., Judi Peatfield, who lives in the area, told LeicestershireLive that the fire appeared to be much more under control.

She said, “At its peak, it was a big fire and there was a lot of noise; shards and cracklings and sparks flew into the air.

“It seems to be mostly under control now, but there is still a strong smell of smoke in the air.”

Firefighters wearing respiratory equipment to fight the fire

(Image: Steve Marriott)

The Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “The fire was first reported at 6.37pm.

“11 firefighters from Coalville, Leicester, Loughborough and elsewhere are fighting the fire

“The fire is in a large warehouse at the Biffa recycling center at Snibston Drive

“The fire started in a bailer on the ground floor

“The aerial platform is used to fight the fire. Three sprinkler jets are used and water carriers are sent to the site. “

The firefighting operation prompted Severn Trent to issue a statement advising its customers that the water pressure could be lower or appear slightly discolored in progress.

Two teams of firefighters are currently on the scene.

A fire investigator will be on the scene later today.

.

