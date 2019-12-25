advertisement

A number of well-known people died on their birthdays. Here are 11 of the most famous of them.

The well-known Renaissance painter Raphael died on April 6, 1520 on his 37th birthday.

advertisement

William Shakespeare, a.k.a. The Bard died on April 23, 1616, which is considered his 52nd birthday.

George Francis Barnes (a.k.a.machine gun Kelly), the prohibition gangster, died on July 18, 1954, his 59th birthday, in prison from a heart attack.

The early jazz saxophonist Sidney Bechet died on May 14, 1959, his 62nd birthday, from lung cancer.

Swede Risberg, an early 20th-century baseball player best known for being a member of the Chicago White Sox team of 1919, accused of deliberately losing the World Series in exchange for player payments died on October 13, 1975 on his 81st birthday.

Country singer Mel Street died on his 43rd birthday on October 21, 1978 of a gunshot wound.

Ingrid Bergman, three-time Oscar winner and one of the greatest stars in cinema history, died of breast cancer on August 29, 1982, her 67th birthday.

Corrie Ten Boom, who together with her family helped the Jews escape the Holocaust when the Nazis invaded the Netherlands during World War II, died of a stroke on their 91st birthday on April 15, 1983.

Feminist activist Betty Friedan, co-founder of the National Organization for Women, died on February 4, 2006 on her 85th birthday.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Jr., Congressman and son of four-year-old President FDR, died on August 17, 1988 on his 74th birthday.

Mike Douglas, a singer from the Big Band era, found a second career in the 1960s and 1970s as a brilliant moderator of a syndicated talk show that featured stars like Barbra Streisand and Aretha Franklin. He died on August 11, 2006, exactly 81 years after his birth.

Big band singer and actress Fran Warren died on March 4, 2013 on her 87th birthday.

advertisement