advertisement

It’s hard to say that Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line isn’t currently the most popular line in the footwear industry. Despite the multitude of color variations that have already been released for some of the Adidas brand styles, especially the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, it seems as if each new version sells out faster than the previous one.

Before West officially landed with Adidas in 2014, fans were also able to enjoy a handful of sneaker releases with other brands like Nike Air Yeezy models, as well as collaborations with brands like Bape, Reebok and even the luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

If you’re looking for a pair of Yeezy sneakers to add to your collection, below we’ve put together some of the best sneakers Kanye West has ever released that you can shop now.

advertisement

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase

Inspired by an Adidas tennis shoe from the 80s, the Yeezy Powerphase is simple but classic, with a deep construction on the shaft and a Calabasas logo on the sides.

Adidas Yeezy power phase “Clear Brown”.

CREDIT: StockX

Adidas Yeezy Boost 750

Kanye West’s partnership with Adidas began with the release of the Adidas Yeezy 750. The high-top model features a color-coordinated suede upper – including a metatarsal strap and a zip on the heel. The shoe sits on a cushioned midsole.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 “Chocolate”.

CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 was launched at the height of the latest trend in chunky dad shoes. The upper is made from a combination of soft suede, mesh and leather. A boost-padded midsole completes the look.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner”.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Nike Air Yeezy 1

The Nike Air Yeezy 1, released in 2009, was the first Nike collaboration for West and the first time he released its own sneaker silhouette.

Nike Air Yeezy 1 “Net”.

CREDIT: Stadium goods

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2

The Yeezy Boost 700 V2 uses a mesh and suede upper similar to the original, which has been rearranged to create a new design. The silhouette keeps boost damping for comfort.

Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Tephra”

CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350

In 2015, Adidas launched the second sneaker model in the Yeezy line, known as the Yeezy Boost 350. The low-cut model features a Primeknit low-cut upper that is supplemented with boost-padded tools.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Pirate Black 1.0”.

CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Yeezy 500

While the Adidas Yeezy 500 doesn’t have Adidas Boost technology, it does so with a mix of suede and mesh on the top and an AdiPrene foam midsole.

Adidas Yeezy 500 “Blush” right shoe.

CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3

In the Yeezy 700 V3, West replaced the traditional boost midsole with a new cushioning technology in the midsole. The sneaker looks exactly like its predecessor.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Azael”.

CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 380

One of the youngest models from the Adidas Yeezy line is the Yeezy Boost 380. Originally it was assumed that it was the V3 version of the Yeezy Boost 350 – and for a good reason, since design elements were apparently taken from the model.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Alien”.

CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, arguably the most popular sneaker in the Adidas Yeezy line, has a low-cut Primeknit upper that offers comfort all day long with Boost cushioning in the midsole.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra”

CREDIT: Yeezymafia.com

Nike Air Yeezy 2

A successor to the Nike Air Yeezy 1 is the Nike Air Yeezy 2. It was released in 2014 and is still the most sought after model West has ever released.

The Nike Air Yeezy 2.

CREDIT: Stadium goods

All of the products presented were independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links on our website, FN can earn a commission.

Want more?

Zion Williamson will wear this Air Jordan sneaker on his NBA debut tonight

Jordan Brand pays homage to the Windy City and Michael Jordan for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

The new lively collaboration from Converse & Pigalle is inspired by the power of sport.

advertisement