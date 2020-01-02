advertisement

January 2, 2020 against Zachary Shahan

The news is coming fast and powerful these days. Even with a much larger output, it seems more difficult to cover everything that is important now than ten years ago. Autonomous driving is one of the most popular areas of intrigue and rapid development. Below are 11 autonomous news items from the past months that you may have missed.

1. Renault Group starts public tests of on-demand car service using autonomous, electric, shared ZOE Cab

In October and November 2019, 100 participants from the French public tested autonomous, electric, shared Renault ZOE cabs.

We do not yet have results of this test, but here is something more about what Renault wanted to reveal: “The purpose of this experiment is to test the technical aspects of this on-demand mobility service and to evaluate its acceptability and acceptance by end users for their daily travels. This experiment and the feedback from the panel enable Groupe Renault to identify necessary adjustments to the service, mobile application and vehicles to provide the best on-demand, electrical, autonomous and shared mobility service in the future. ”

2. NVIDIA decided to give the transport sector access to its deep neural networks for autonomous vehicles

NVIDIA has long been a leader in certain hardware for autonomous or semi-autonomous vehicles. It now shares more info and details about the software side of things.

“NVIDIA announced today that it will give the transport sector access to its NVIDIA DRIVE ™ deep neural networks (DNNs) for autonomous vehicle development on the NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC) container register. NVIDIA DRIVE has become a de facto standard for AV development and is widely used by car manufacturers, truck manufacturers, robot taxi companies, software companies and universities. Now NVIDIA offers access to its pre-trained AI models and training code to AV developers. With the help of a series of NVIDIA AI tools, the ecosystem can freely expand and adjust the models to increase the robustness and capabilities of their self-propelled systems. “

3. Tesla’s ‘deep rain’ deep leather wipers also help self-driving Tesla vehicles determine the correct driving speed

This actually comes down to a tweet and the response from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Yes

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2019

4. Tesla is working on Autopark function

Following the example of Smart Summon and the simple self-parking function of Tesla, the next step is to create software that will park a Tesla fully automatically after it enters a parking space. A Tesla can drive itself from highway onramp to offramp (I used the function today), so as soon as the company has a smart Autopark system in play, Navigate on Autopilot is the only thing left for door-to-door driving. city ​​and suburbs.

We are working on a simple first version of Autopark. Will be safe, but sometimes park in foolish places that are not real parking places.

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2019

5. Volkswagen and Qatar are on their calendar to start using self-driving EVs by 2022

Many technology-loving regions are happy to take the lead when it comes to self-driving technology. Qatar is no exception. Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Volkswagen AG are working together to make this possible. They will use MOIA electric vans and Volkswagen ID.Buzz as the first guinea pigs for the cause.

“For the first time ever, an advanced fleet of level 4 self-driving electric shuttles will herald a new era of urban mobility in a capital in 2022: earlier today in Doha, representatives of Volkswagen AG and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) signed it” Project Qatar Mobility. The aim is to develop a groundbreaking autonomous transport project and transform the future of urban mobility into a sustainable and commercial deployment of AD shuttles and bus services – even after 2022. Promote cross-brand collaboration as a blueprint for the future autonomous driving (AD) solutions, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, MOIA and AID-Autonomous Intelligent Driving will play an important role in this project, so Qatar will be the location for the world’s first emission-free, electric and autonomous vehicle during the world’s largest sporting event public transport system. “

6. US Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) approves light trucks for autonomous testing on public roads

We are one step closer to a world of robotaxis. The DMV has given preliminary approval for the use of self-driving delivery vans on real American roads. How will these vehicles perform?

“The DMV has just released its definitive rules for companies that want to test” light trucks “as delivery vans. It will begin by approving test requests in (January), after which Californians will soon be able to see autonomous delivery vans on their streets. “

7. Walmart and Nuro test autonomous delivery of groceries

Nuro has been developing self-propelled technology for years, and after a partnership with Kroger in Arizona and the Houston region, the autonomous start-up of grocery delivery also scored a partnership with Walmart. We will see what comes of it, but it is unnecessary to say that if the companies regard the tests as fertile and production, much more robotic messages are expected.

“In this case, Nuro’s vehicles deliver Walmart online shopping to a select group of customers who sign up for the service in Houston.” The autonomous delivery service includes R2, Nuro’s custom-made delivery vehicle that only transports products, without drivers or passengers on board, and autonomous Toyota Priuses that deliver groceries. “

8. Waymo passes 100,000 fully autonomous journeys

After spending a year in Arizona, Waymo is still working – which is a good sign. Although many passengers appreciate that ‘the future is now’, few of us really get the autonomous path they have left behind. Hopefully that will change soon. ()

9. A self-driving, floating DeLorean

“Drive sideways to get ahead: Stanford engineers show how an autonomous, drifting DeLorean can improve driver safety. Engineers in the Dynamic Design Lab from Stanford teach a DeLorean without driver to steer with the agility and precision of a human driver with the aim of improving how autonomous cars handle dangerous conditions. “

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tradNtWvPS4 (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3x3SqeSdrAE (/ embed)

Will this be on the market in 2020? Of course not. But it should be.

Read the full study report here. Tip of the hat on pdk42.

10. Autonomous truck goes coast to coast in the US.

Plus.ai, an autonomous truck start, must be in cloud nine after recent success that an autonomous truck has taken from coast to coast.

“Self-propelled truck technology company Plus.ai has announced that it has successfully completed the first coast-to-coast commercial freight run with an autonomous truck on behalf of Land O’Lakes Inc.

“Considered the first L4 American cross-country commercial pilot, the hub-to-hub journey covered 2,800 miles from Tulare, California to Quakertown, Pennsylvania in less than three days, with a fully loaded refrigerated trailer of perishable cargo.” Tip of the hat for Planetizen.

11. Toyota puts out $ 50 million in May Mobility

We have dealt with May Mobility several times in recent years, including a previous investment by Toyota AI Ventures. The start-up is still running, and it has raised more money from the Japanese giant, the world’s largest automaker.

“May Mobility, a self-driving shuttle company based in Ann Arbor, Mich., Raised $ 50 million in the last financing round with a significant portion of one of the world’s largest automakers. Toyota Motor Corp. was the largest investor in the Series B round. Although the exact investment of the company has not been disclosed. “

