advertisement

The U.S. Department of Defense announced that 109 members of the United States military service had suffered minor traumatic brain injuries when Iran fired a rocket fire at two air bases in Iraq last month.

The Pentagon said in a statement that 45 new cases have been confirmed since the agency released its previous report about a week ago.

advertisement

Of the 109 service members who have suffered minor traumatic brain injuries, also known as mTBI, 76 have returned to work. 75 of these members were treated in Iraq and one in Germany.

According to the Department of Defense, twenty-one members of the military were brought back to the United States.

However, the agency warned that the numbers were a “snapshot in time” and added that they could be subject to change.

“The Department of Defense is constantly striving to provide programs and services that are designed to achieve the best possible results for our service members. We are grateful for the efforts of our healthcare professionals who have worked diligently to provide an appropriate level of care for our service members, which has enabled nearly 70 percent of those diagnosed to return to service. We must continue to deal with physical and mental health together, ”said Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah in a statement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, traumatic brain injuries are not always recognized immediately.

The Quds Force commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, General Qassem Soleimani, can be seen in Tehran on September 14, 2013. (Mehdi Ghasemi / ISNA / AFP via Getty Images)

In early January, Iran fired approximately two dozen rockets at two air bases in Iraq in retaliation for a U.S. airstrike that killed senior commander Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad Airport. President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Soleimani was planning attacks to kill Americans and attack assets in the region. They also highlighted the death of an American contractor by an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia group that was said to have ties to Soleimani.

The missile attack prompted Trump to impose further sanctions on Tehran, targeting several high-ranking officials and their industry.

“The United States will continue to counteract the destructive and destabilizing behavior of the Iranian regime. Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. These punitive economic sanctions will continue until the Iranian regime changes its behavior. The United States is ready with everyone who strive to make peace, ”Trump said in January.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that Soleimani, who led the shadowy Quds Force under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard corps, was trying to bring “stability and calm” to the Middle East. The State Department declared both the Quds Force and the Revolutionary Guards foreign terrorist organizations last year.

“If Commander Soleimani wanted to kill American generals, it would have been very, very easy for him, in Afghanistan, Iraq and anywhere else. He never did that, ”Rouhani said according to Reuters.

advertisement