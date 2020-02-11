advertisement

By Lolita Baldor

WASHINGTON (AP) – The number of US soldiers diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries rose to over 100 on Monday, according to the Pentagon, as more troops suffered as a result of the Iranian ballistic missile attack in Iraq earlier last month.

The division said the final total is 109 military members who have been treated for mild TBI, a significant increase over the 64 reported just over a week ago.

The number of injuries has grown steadily since the Pentagon released data on the injuries about a week after the attack on Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq. Pentagon officials have warned that the number will continue to change.

According to the department, 76 of the service members are back on duty, 26 are in Germany or the United States for treatment and another seven are on their way from Iraq to Germany for assessment and treatment.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told Pentagon reporters more than a week ago that the department is investigating ways to prevent brain injuries on the battlefield and improve diagnosis and treatment.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said in some cases it was possible that the symptoms of TBI would not be seen by the Iranian missile attack for a year or two. He said the army was at an early stage of diagnosis and therapy for the troops.

In a statement on Monday, Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said the doctors were cared for “that has enabled nearly 70 percent of those diagnosed to resume work. We must continue to deal with physical and mental health together. ”

