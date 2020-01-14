advertisement

STOCKTON, Ca. – A 104-year-old US Marine Corps veteran who served in World War II asks people to send him cards for Valentine’s Day.

Major Bill White, from California, has had a life full of unforgettable experiences. He has collected objects and filled scrapbooks to remind him of special memories that he keeps on a bookshelf organized every year.

But now the young veteran wants to expand his collection of memories and asks the public to help him by sending him a card this Valentine’s Day.

“I will save them all as if I have saved small things that have come to date, and they will be a personal part of my history,” White told CNN partner KTXL.

And his history is more than moved.

White earned a Purple Heart for surviving the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945. The bloody battle between the US Marines and the Imperial Army of Japan lasted five weeks, killing nearly 7,000 US Marines and more than 20,000 Japanese hunters.

“When I was injured, I had no choice in it. A grenade blows up about 6 centimeters from me,” White told KTXL. “The fact that I even survived is something. There were not too many of us. “

The veteran, who spent 30 years in active service, was taken off the battlefield because of his injuries.

White told KTXL that his love for scrapbooking keeps him busy, allowing him to follow the special events of his life.

But the real key to his long and positive life, he said, was simple: “Just keep breathing.”

If you want to send White a Valentine’s Day card, you can mail it to:

Operation Valentine

ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (Ret)

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207

