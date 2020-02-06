advertisement

Douglas has been prolific as a film actor, with more than 90 credits to his credit – ranging from the 1940s to the 2000s (PHOTO / File).

NEW YORK – Actor Kirk Douglas, whose career in Hollywood spanned seven decades, died at the age of 103.

The stage and screen actor was well known for a range of roles, including the classic Spartacus from 1960, in which he played the main character.

Born in New York in 1916, it gained prominence during Hollywood’s “golden age”, winning its first Oscar nomination for the 1949 film champion.

He was also the father of Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas.

Her son Michael said in a statement, “It is with great sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas has left us today.”

“For the world, he was a legend, an actor in the golden age of cinema … but for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was simply a father,” he said in part.

“Let me close with the words I said to him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad – I love you so much and I’m so proud to be your son. “

Michael’s wife and Kirk’s stepdaughter, Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, posted a photo of the two together, writing, “I will love you for the rest of my life. I already miss you.”

Kirk Douglas was an American actor, producer, director, philanthropist and author. After an impoverished childhood with immigrant parents and six sisters, he made his film debut in The Strange Love of Martha Ivers with Barbara Stanwyck.

This story is courtesy of the BBC

