POTTSVILLE, Pa. – She is called “the stimulating bunny” and for good reason.

Betty Gerber from Pottsville turned 101 on Tuesday and shows no signs of delay.

Betty’s friends in Luther Ridge on Seider’s Hill Assisted Living Facility in Pottsville had a birthday party complete with music, food, and cake.

Employees tell us that Betty has a lot of energy, strength and will to continue and she refuses to use a wheelchair.

“I try to stay busy and keep moving. I have been in and out of the hospital several times, but I succeed. One nurse always called me the” stimulating bunny “because they tried to keep me in a wheelchair, but “I don’t want to sit in a wheelchair! I get up and push,” said Betty Gerber, Pottsville.

We have been told that Betty has lived in the Pottsville facility for longer than any other resident.

We wish Betty a very happy birthday.

