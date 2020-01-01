advertisement

August 9, 2012 London Olympics: David Rudisha’s 800-meter world record run

London is calling back – and in the now long-lost belief in the 2012 Olympic Games, a man still drives two laps on the track in less than 101 seconds. And his name is David Rudisha.

It takes something special to cast a spell on an entire stadium, even for 101 seconds, with a feeling of wonder and madness. Rudisha did just that on a warm August evening, covering the 800 meters that no athlete had driven before or since.

The pressure on Rudisha, who was sitting in the press seats in London’s Olympic Stadium that evening, is palpable – no one had ever held world records and world and Olympic titles at the same time. Rudisha was looking for the first clean run in one of the toughest running events: the 800 m was compared to the killing zone of the deep-sea diver, which is the depth of the lack of oxygen.

Around 4,000 miles away in Kenya, his trainer Br Colm O’Connell – the Irish missionary who first discovered his talent – watches a television screen in his small concrete house on the St. Patrick’s High School site in Iten. All mental and physical work has already been carried out and wiped off.

After being unbeaten in 2010 and losing only once in 2011, many people had already put the gold medal around his neck. Rudisha’s front running tactic, which leads each step of the way as devastatingly as possible, isn’t ideal for running in the championship, and when he hit the front from the start, he was doomed to fail.

Deep inside, O’Connell suspected that Rudisha might have to set a world record to win gold in London, or at least become scarce. Every last training step was tailored to that moment, and Rudisha never looked back – the look on his face as he crossed the finish line was proof that winning was also the most important thing, since it was a moment later than he was the clock recognized stopped at 1: 40.91.

From number one to number eight, everyone set a personal best. A certain belief in running has been further abolished in recent years, including in Kenya, but it cannot last from that moment. Rudisha defended his Olympic title in 2016 using a similar tactic, but to win in London, he reached his and the athletics zenith of the decade.

