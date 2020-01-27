advertisement

The epicenter of the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Chinese province of Hubei, is opening 100,000 hospital beds to curb the disease, the vice governor of the province said on January 27.

At least 17 cities in the province have been blocked. Tens of millions of people were stranded during the Chinese New Year holidays, the country’s main migration season.

Thousands were infected with the deadly virus.

In a press conference on January 27, Hubei Vice Governor Yang Yunyan said the authorities have named 112 medical facilities to treat patients with the deadly novel coronavirus, the Chinese state media said. They released around 100,000 hospital beds in the province, 3,000 of them in the city of Wuhan alone, where the disease broke out for the first time.

The urgency and scale of government orders have raised concerns that the outbreak has spread far more widely than the authorities admit.

Another 24 medical centers will be mobilized to help patients with symptoms suspected of being infected with the virus. Yang said that other doctors and health professionals have arrived in Hubei to alleviate the exhaustion of medical personnel at the front.

The authorities have extended National New Year holidays by an additional three days until February 2, to avoid a large crowd that could lead to further infections, according to a cabinet-like State Council statement. For all schools in China, from kindergarten to university, the spring conditions will be postponed indefinitely.

So far, all provinces and regions except Tibet have reported infections.

The country’s deputy prime minister, Li Keqiang, arrived in Wuhan on Monday to coordinate efforts to curb the disease as the Chinese regime came under increasing pressure. The event was the first visit by high-ranking Chinese Communist Party officials to the city since the outbreak began, and it took place two days after Chinese leader Xi Jinping set up a “central leadership team”. Li had been appointed group leader.

Xi has described the outbreak as a “serious situation”.

According to Wang Jiangping, vice director of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, hospitals in Hubei need 100,000 protective suits every day. Nationwide, however, there are only about 40 such suppliers with a total production capacity of 30,000.

“There is a very acute conflict between supply and demand,” he said, adding that healthcare professionals are also in urgent need of other accessories, such as surgical masks.

