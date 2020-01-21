advertisement

POTTSVILLE, Pa. – A group of friends who are legally cold in a public place is a scene that was hard to find 100 years ago on a late January day, except in one place: Yuengling Brewery.

“We were still pumping beer legally,” said Jen Yuengling.

Yuengling Brewery was almost 100 years old when the ban began; the fourth just celebrated its 190th anniversary in July, making it the oldest continuously operating brewery in the US

But how did Yuengling survive the 13 years in which making and selling beer was illegal?

It was all thanks to the third generation owner Frank Yuengling.

“He not only made near-beer, which is half of 1% alcohol, which was legal at the time, but he also started this dairy, the ice cream industry and the ice cream industry stayed here until 1985,” Jen Yuengling explained.

The old creamery now serves as a tasting room of the brewery, but don’t expect to taste almost beer here; it’s all real beer.

But during the ban you took what you could get.

Yuengling was still able to find a way to make beer, but when it came to it, they literally bumped into a brick wall.

The federal government placed brick walls and blocked them from the caves where the beer was usually stored.

“So when the ban ended in 1933, we blew a hole in that brick wall,” said Jen Yuengling. “We delivered a truck full of winter beer that we thought we won the fight against the White House and FDR ban.”

Part of that wall is another piece of history to remind visitors never to think that your growler or glass is a matter of course.

A group that had just completed a tour of the brewery, including Mark Haluszka from New Jersey. They were very grateful for their legal drink with a volume of 4.4% alcohol.

“We are supposed to have life, freedom and the pursuit of happiness,” Haluska said. “If a few beers pursue you, why not?”

When it comes to the pursuit of beer, Yuengling has never given up.

