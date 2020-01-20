advertisement

In the fall of 2018, members of an online collective called Thwip Gang had a wacky idea. Earlier this year, they hosted a friend’s birthday party on Minecraft, the popular and influential open world video game. The birthday party drew hundreds of guests online. Now Thwip Gang has designed a more ambitious social experience: a music festival called Coalchella, a riff on Coachella, which will also be held on Minecraft. They have reserved dozens of musicians, most of whom are obscure electronic acts, to perform virtual live sets. More than twenty-seven thousand people played music during the eight-hour event, which included two digitally rendered scenes, a ferris wheel and sponsorships from fake brands.

One of the acts was 100 gecs, an avant-garde electronic duo made up of Dylan Brady and Laura Les. The couple met as teenagers in Saint-Louis and had cultivated a loose collaboration for several years. At the Minecraft festival, they launched a song called “ringtone”, an anthem appropriate for a high-concept, low-stakes event taking place in a video game. Their voices were raised to Chipmunk levels, and they sang the chorus, a meditation on smartphones, to a sickly sweet and overly simplified synth melody: “My boy has his own ringtone / This is the only one I know / She’s the only one I know. Months later, they performed at another Minecraft music festival, this time with a heavier set of songs, the crown jewel of which was “slot machine” – a silent electro-rock song with caricatured distorted basses and an absurd preamble in which Les calls someone a “baby piss”. It was the right kind of music to incubate in virtual reality: silly, disturbing, full of adrenaline, and tantalizing about the dominant trends.

These songs are the basic tracks of the first 100 gecs album, “1000 gecs”, which was released last summer. It’s a whirlwind record, which only reaches twenty-three minutes, but it contains a multiverse of references, as well as a deconstruction of those references. Listening to the album is as much fun as you can get by receiving a hearing whip. In the musical scrapyard of “1000 gecs”, everything is fair game, in particular the fashions and styles of the history waste pile. The album displays a penchant for fashionable genres – electroclash, pop-punk, emo rap, dubstep, trance, industrial rock and dance, drum’n bass, death metal, chiptune and even polka – but an allegiance reinforced by nobody . (The use of common hip-hop vocabulary is the only direct line with the current pop landscape.)

100 gecs is not the first group to make free, hyper-referential electronic music, of course. Brady and Les are followers of John Zorn, the prolific experimental composer, who has performed chamber music, improvised jazz and hardcore punk, sometimes all on the same album. And they exist in the lineage of acts like Avalanches and Girl Talk, sample-based electronic artists who have created connect-the-dots listening experiences using familiar songs. But “1000 gecs” is less a product of nostalgia than nihilism, a maximalist exercise of impressive conciseness without rules. He doesn’t capture specific eras as much as he celebrates a story of musical idiosyncrasies, reminiscent of the strangest marvels of pop music – think of “Blue”, Aqua “Barbie Girl” of Aqua 65 and “Scary Monsters and” by Skrillex. Nice Sprites. Unlike so many of its predecessors, 100 gecs don’t use samples. What look like glitches are fleeting glimpses of the past.

As solo artists, Brady and Les followed more direct impulses, creating melancholy and experimental pop and hip-hop. Together, they confuse these impulses into oblivion. It would be tempting to write off 100 gecs as a farce or a stroke of luck if the songs did not have such a strangely resonant emotional core. The heavily filtered voices of Brady and Les express real anxiety about love, money and technology. On the “ring”, they transmit the overwhelming feeling of looking at your phone: “Forty-five group texts, fifty group DM, send me another text asking me if I have seen them”. This turns into panic on “800db cloud,” a song that alternates between spare whispers and nostalgia and chaos in the pits, including a brief hardcore style breakdown in which their voices are reduced to throaty groans. “I could go throw my phone in the lake, yes, “they sing. In the video of the song, the couple is shown making a maniacal headbang in front of the TCL Chinese theater on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, while passers-by film with their phone.

Part of what makes the work of 100 gecs so exhilarating is that it fulfills the conceptual promises made over ten years ago, when the Internet began to reshape notions of what music could be. Theoretically, people now had access to software and music libraries that would allow them to create the style of music of their choice. Artists, it was believed, would certainly take more liberties and pop music would become stranger, bolder and more whimsical. This is not quite what ultimately happened. Instead, the dominance of streaming services has created a marketplace that rewards compliance: it’s easier to keep people listening to a playlist when everything is pretty much the same. This is why even music classified as “independent” or “genderless” has come to resemble easy listening. 100 gecs is a discordant antidote to this trend.

Brady and Les have not toured far beyond their appearances at virtual reality festivals, but live performances have nevertheless become an important aspect of the mythology of the 100 gecs. (In a pleasant turn of events, they were recently booked to perform at this year’s real Coachella.) In late November, they played a series of opening sets for hip-hop group Brockhampton, crowned with a show headlining at the intimate Brooklyn place Elsewhere. The event quickly sold out and tickets were listed on StubHub for over three hundred dollars. The space was not equipped to handle the enthusiasm of the crowd, and the show sometimes looked like a joyous stampede.

Brady and Les have mutilated nests of platinum blonde hair, and Brady likes to wear a soft scarecrow hat as he bounces behind his minimal configuration of a laptop and synthesizers. Halfway through their brief and chaotic set at Elsewhere, the couple informed the crowd that they would not be able to play “Money Machine”, a fan favorite and their greatest song. “We sold the license,” said one. “And now we are no longer allowed to play it.”

It was, of course, a joke. But it was also a small wink comment on their ancestry. 100 gecs have attracted the kind of buzz that is generally accompanied by offers from major labels eager for new products. It has also generated the kind of minute talk that is increasingly rare in music, given the speed at which new artists move in and out of sight. (The group even has opponents, eager to deflate their hype bubble. “You’ve probably never heard anything like them – unless you’ve heard Sleigh Bells, or Salem, or Die Antwoord, or PC Music, or any artist of the last decade, who has emerged from the same gene pool heated in a jacuzzi that has already produced Frank Zappa, Primus, Andrew WK and Crazy Frog, “wrote a Washington Post reviewer.)

The funniest part of the commentary was the notion of someone who “licenses” a song like “money machine”, which, although it is the simplest pop song of 100 gecs, is always a disorienting snowstorm. The idea of ​​its rattling accompanying television shows, advertisements and retail facilities invoked an alternative and more interesting reality, in which the sensitivity of 100 gecs was a creation of taste rather than subversive.

Much to the delight of the crowd, Brady and Les then embarked on the “slot machine”. They played a few more songs, and soon they would have gone through their entire catalog. While the public chanted “gec!” gec! gec!, ”it became clear that Brady and Les should find a recall. They played the “slot machine” for the second time, as if to savor their ephemeral property. ♦

