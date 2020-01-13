advertisement

Germany now sees more plug-in vehicle sales than Norway in terms of pure volume, and the Netherlands scored an astounding 54% plug-in vehicle market share of the country’s total vehicle sales in December, but Norway is still the queen of the world when it comes to plug-in vehicle market share. In 2019, 56% of Norway’s car sales were sales of plug-in vehicles. Fully electric vehicles (BEVs) alone collected 42% of the market, according to EV Volumes.

The market leader in plug-in vehicles comes as a surprise to no one who has followed this industry. The Tesla Model 3 accounted for 19% of the market share of plug-in vehicles (PEV) thanks to 15,683 deliveries in 2019.

The surprising result for people outside Norway is probably # 2, the Volkswagen e-Golf, which is not a particularly “hard batter” in most markets. It had a remarkable 11% of the PEV market and also became 2nd overall in Norway.

The Nissan LEAF pushed out the Audi e-tron for the bronze medal. The vehicles each had 7% of the PEV market, which is probably more of an achievement for the e-tron, given the class in which it is located. On the other hand, the LEAF is on the market almost forever and needs to be upgraded, so it’s a bit impressive to see that the model continues to perform so well.

What does 2020 have in store? Volkswagen ID models should have a warm welcome to Norway. The Tesla Model 3 must continue to have a solid throne to sit on. And then there are new models from PSA Group, the ever-improving Renault Zoe, and perhaps Mercedes will get its electric act together and have a strong show. Will the market share of PEV rise to 70%? Or should we wait for that until 2021? We will see.

However, to conclude this completion of the 2019 sale, I think it is worth acknowledging how crazy it is that about 1 in every 9 car sales in Norway were Model 3 sales – the Model 3 had a market share of 11%. Also a solid result, the old-school Volkswagen e-Golf represented 1 in every 15 sales (6.5% of the total vehicle market in Norway).

If you prefer to see the sales charts with ‘Other’, these are:

