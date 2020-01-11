advertisement

Former Governor General Michaelle Jean vividly recalls the shock when she saw her birthplace after being hit by a catastrophic earthquake on January 12, 2010.

“It was as if an atomic bomb had fallen on Haiti,” Jean said in an interview with The Canadian Press this week.

Ten years later, she is forced to conclude that the massive humanitarian relief effort that followed was a missed opportunity and a “failure for the international community”.

Jean was in her office at Rideau Hall in Ottawa when her paramedic camp rushed to the news: a devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale had just shaken Haiti.

“I felt anxiety, shock, I was afraid of the worst but I also felt an urgency to act,” she recalled.

She immediately called the Canadian embassy in Haiti, which was only accessible by satellite phone.

In a worried voice, he told her of an “unimaginable catastrophe” – entire neighborhoods under rubble and fears that thousands might die.

Ultimately, this initial estimate was tragically out of the question: between 200,000 and 300,000 people were killed, at least 300,000 more were injured and more than one million Haitians were left homeless.

As the commanding general of the Armed Forces, the governor-general contacted the defense headquarters and a Hercules plane was loaded with supplies. Normally under international conventions, a request for assistance must come from the affected country, but the Canadian ambassador to Haiti said it would be futile to wait.

P THER GROUP N HA HAITI: Making community connections

“He said, ‘We can’t get to the president. We don’t even know who’s alive, “she recalled, so the Canadian government approved leaving the plane.

Reports went into cities that were almost completely leveled. Jacmel, the city south of Haiti where Jean grew up, suffered tremendous destruction.

In Haiti as in Canada, people desperately sought signs of life from loved ones. “The minute minutedo became unbearable,” she said. And then came the names of the dead and the missing, one by one. “One day I was alone in my office, and I cried in grief,” she said.

Jean decided to visit the country, with her trip coinciding with International Women’s Day on March 8, because she considers women particularly vulnerable in catastrophic situations.

“The level of suffering, of misery was tremendous,” she said. “But there was also this pride, this desire to believe that things would improve and this hope.”

She said she was struck by Haitian women who welcomed her in singing. “What was in force in Haiti was resistance,” she said, adding that she did not like the word “resistance” and her suggestion of a certain acceptance of a person’s situation.

The challenge facing Haiti was monumental, she said, noting that 60 per cent of the country’s civil servants perished in the earthquake. Hiring replacements was difficult as the state tried to compete with better paying international organizations.

Jean said the government soon found itself overwhelmed, unable to absorb all bailouts.

She has harsh words for non-governmental organizations, or NGOs, that succeeded massively after the disaster.

“The organizations are there each for themselves, for their own interests, detached from Haiti NGOs and not showing a willingness to work with them,” she said. She said she tried to encourage foreign organizations to work with Haitian partners, but got nowhere.

She said there was urgent need for help and some initiatives yielded results. But in the end the influence of international NGOs was not sustainable. He now considers it an example of the “humanitarian aid bankruptcy” textbook.

When she visited the ruined country as governor-general, Jean told Haitians, “You are not alone.”

Ten years later, she admits that the Haitian people feel alone, even betrayed. “People were hoping that from this great disaster a better life would come,” she said. “For the international community, there is recognition of serious failure.”

Stephanie Marin, The Canadian Press

