A 10-year-old boy urged councilors to refuse permission to open the first McDonald’s restaurant in Rutland.

The fast food giant wants to open a branch at the wheel of Oakham, but the plan met with strong opposition.

Rutland is the only county in England where the American firm does not have a restaurant and some people want to keep it.

An artist’s impression on the appearance of the new McDonald’s

Opponents say there is a risk that the arrival of McDonald’s in Oakham will damage the independent restaurant and established teahouse business and spoil the character of the city.

Members of the Rutland County Council planning committee are to meet this evening to decide to allow development in an industrial estate off Lands End Way and have been informed by authorities to approve it.

The council received 23 letters supporting the plan from residents saying it will add to the dining options available in the smallest county in England, but 55 objections, largely on the potential for increased waste, including one from a 10 year old boy.

The youth said McDonald’s food was not healthy and added, “The city will be destroyed.”

The boy’s letter

A McDonald’s spokesperson said, “We know there is support for a new restaurant throughout the community and we want to create new opportunities, especially for young people.

“Our restaurant will create a minimum of 65 full-time and part-time jobs and we will provide our employees with training opportunities to advance their careers.”

She added: “Each year we invest more than £ 43 million in staff training and we have an ambitious learning program, which has enabled over 18,500 employees to acquire the skills necessary to progress in their career.

“We are committed to protecting the environment and the new restaurant will focus on reducing waste in Oakham – our restaurants collect three times a day, collecting all the waste, not just McDonald’s packaging.

“Our restaurant teams travel approximately 3,000 miles per week to patrol our restaurants.”

