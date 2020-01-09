advertisement

I love comics. If you take the time to skim this article (you are probably doing this), you will probably love it too. In true comic fan art, we will compete against our favorite gang of Misfit mutants against the “most powerful heroes in the world”, the Avengers. This will be the first in a series.

Today we see the X-Men competing with one of the most powerful heroines Marvel Comics has to offer – the indomitable Captain Marvel. Because of their god-like strength, we will pull out all the stops and prohibit the use of their binary form. Only residents of Krakoa can be considered for this list. Let’s see how Ms. Danver’s fairs take place in Xavier’s schoolyard, right?

10. Darwin

How do you kill something that can adapt to any threat? Darwin is a mutant who does just that! Burn it – it will be fireproof! Smash him – he becomes invulnerable. Drown him – he … germs gills? Captain Marvel’s abilities are flexible, but not limitless.

Darwin’s most impressive achievement to date has been to counter Hela’s deathtouch by becoming a god of death himself! There is probably little Carol could do to defeat him, and admittedly, a fight between the two would likely end in an unsatisfactory standoff.

9. Rogue

As a young member of the Brotherhood of Mutants, Rogue Danvers (or Ms. Marvel, as she was called at the time) absorbed flight ability and superpower and left them in a coma. Shortly thereafter, she also beat the entire Avengers team!

In recent years, she has lost Danvers powers, but has permanently absorbed Wonder Man’s abilities – who, incidentally, is physically stronger than Captain Marvel. Thanks to the recent development of her powers, Rogue can also lose Carol’s strength and strength without touching her.

8. Exodus

In the 12th century, Bennet du Paris was turned into the fearsome exodus by none other than the Apocalypse! As an exodus, Paris gained access to a variety of psionic skills, including: telepathy, telekinesis and teleportation.

In addition to his mental powers, he also has superhuman strength, permanence and eternal youth – which may have something to do with his healing factor. If Danvers cannot think or move, Exodus cannot beat or blow them up!

7. Magneto

There is something to say about raw power combined with iron will and fiery temper! Magneto’s masterful control over his ability to manipulate the planet’s electromagnetic spectrum has proven to be more than entire teams can handle!

Neither the X-Men nor the Avengers have been able to effectively break through his defense, while he has been able to find a way around their combined strengths on several occasions. He has even conquered the United States in other realities. If all the Avengers couldn’t stop him, what will you do alone?

6. Apocalypse

Generally regarded as the “first mutant” – though I’m sure Selene has beaten him by a few centuries – En Saba Nur, or Apocalypse, as he is known to be less worthy, is one of the strongest beings on the planet. Centuries ago, he easily defeated a young Thor.

On more than one occasion, he has defeated the combined efforts of entire X-Men teams. Why is that so important? Well, Captain Marvel has been defeated by just one X-Man more than once. The tremendous power, ability of the apocalypse to regenerate, project energy, manipulate its mass and density at will has overwhelmed many, and I don’t see Danvers getting the best out of it.

5. Jean Gray

There are not many people who can say that they have impressed not one but two cosmic forces! Jean Gray used her enormous psionic skills to ward off Lady Death not just once but twice – as a child and then again as a young woman.

Both of these exploits caught the attention of the Phoenix Force, which it eventually chose to host. Even without the use of Cerebro, Jean can reach across the globe and touch dozens of heads at the same time, and her telekinesis is second to none. Carol would put herself at a disadvantage if Jean drew her attention to her.

4. Betsy Braddock

Since Betsy Braddock unlocked her full potential with the version of Jean Gray from Age of Apocalypse, she has been one of the most powerful female pioneers in the world – although you hardly know it. You see, she is also one of the best melee women in the world.

Carol Danvers is an experienced Air Force officer, but by no means an experienced martial artist like Betsy. A woman who fought against Wolverine, Sabretooth and many others does not belong to the Captain’s League. Combine Betsy’s combat skills with her psionic powers and Captain Britain’s newly acquired magical abilities – she’d be too much for Danvers.

3. Vulcan

The former Emperor of the Shiite Empire is by far one of the most powerful mutants there is. He lives up to his bloodline of the Summers clan and with a few exceptions can manipulate and absorb energy. Like Danvers, he doesn’t have to breathe and survive in the vacuum of space!

Vulcan’s ability to manipulate energy can fail for a being like Captain Marvel, whose survival often depends on their photonic projection and absorption. If she can’t rely on it, she can’t do much to fight those like Vulcan!

2. Iceman

Bobby Drake is one of the most disarming X-Men. His boyish playfulness leads his opponents to underestimate what he is capable of. In fact, Iceman’s ability to manipulate temperatures makes him one of the most powerful beings on the planet – possibly in the entire Marvel universe!

If Iceman manipulates temperatures to produce ice, it’s just the tip of the iceberg. What he does slows down molecules, which in turn leads to ice. Aside from being essentially indestructible in its ice form, it can probably thwart Danvers’ ability to project and absorb energy!

1. Proteus

The nature of Proteus makes it almost unbeatable. Defeating Kevin MacTaggert means more to slow him down until he recovers and can start over. It lives on unpredictable psionic energy. The shape not only makes it difficult for him to fight, but also gives him many skills such as telepathy and reality warping.

To influence the world, Proteus needs a body made of flesh and blood. The problem is, he burns them like bad fuses. The more he uses his strength, the faster it goes. Strangely enough, Danver’s ability to absorb and process energy could make her the perfect host, making it a permanent home for Proteus!

What do you think? Let us know below!

