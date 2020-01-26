advertisement

Cars

January 26, 2020 against Zachary Shahan

advertisement

Last night I wrote an article “10 best things about owning a Tesla Model 3.” I am in the media, so I have to be sure that from time to time I make a false balance. So, in response to the above article, here’s a piece about the 10 worst things about owning a Tesla Model 3.

# 1. If you do not receive a major new software update for 2-3 weeks, you will start to get grumpy, resentful, diva-like.

The point is that every Tesla owner is quickly spoiled by cool software upgrades and starts to feel like a praised dick – if they weren’t already. It doesn’t look good.

But seriously, Tesla, where the hell is my next update?!?!

(Solution: don’t be a entitled dick. And good luck with it.)

# 2. Your car can act as a submarine for a while … but you can’t test that at all.

A Tesla works like a boat for short periods, because an electric car has no air inlet or outlet to block and the battery / motor / electronics are watertight. Submarines are only EVs under water. https://t.co/1U63ZoVj3q https://t.co/KKfcUQGYnL

– Sphere-Earthers Rūl (@elonmusk) January 25, 2020

Elon, don’t be bad. You know that every Tesla owner on Twitter now wants to use his car as a submarine.

# 3. You worry about people shrinking in your car.

Many Tesla owners know the fear – what if someone dents and dents and damages my car ??? A paranoia starts immediately with receiving your beauty. It sometimes generates strange behavior, such as moving from parking space to parking space (to parking space) because “it has a smaller chance of someone doing it.”

Spots next to a curb are nice, because they limit the number of cars that can crash next to you and have a driver or passenger who opens the door a little too carefree.

# 4. Everyone seems to have negative misconceptions about Tesla and its vehicles … except other Tesla owners and people who save for a Cybert truck.

When you know that a conversation about Tesla or your car is about to start, it is a little awful to know that the other person is likely to cause a fire, the company can go bankrupt, CEO Elon Musk is a druggie, Autopilot is not safe, or the driving range “not enough” for them. Ugh. Some days you are in the mood to help resolve the misconceptions. On some days you just can’t disturb. Anyway, it would certainly make Tesla’s property more fun if people who came to talk to you about the car or the company had a good understanding of the company and the products instead of having their knowledge and opinions shaped by a professional iron-on job .

# 5. The Sentry mode absorbs a lot of energy.

Sentry mode is a feature that only Teslas has. Among other things, you can record video footage from around the car when the cameras and sensors think there might be some funky things going on. Why would that care? See # 3 above. Teslas have also been destroyed in some places.

Sentry mode helps catch the bad guys or even just unconscious and carefree people who are working on your car. However, it also consumes a lot of energy and constantly drags it out of your car while it is active there.

# 6. You are tempted to spend hours in the car and play Stardew Valley and Beach Buggy instead of going to work.

# 7. You want to drive a fake car in a video game in your real car … which seems illogical.

# 8. You spend too much time taking pictures of your car alongside other Teslas.

By the way, you spend too much time taking photos of your car itself.

# 9. You are tempted to race traditional American muscle cars and European sports cars off-the-line.

You know, however, that this is not wise, safe or even cool to do in this century. You also know that your wife will probably hit you in the head when you do it, which is not super safe, especially while racing.

# 10. The car absolutely ruin you for almost every other car you drive.

This is not a joke. This is a disadvantage of having a Tesla. Every time you have to drive something different, it feels like it is broken (it is not uncommon to really ask), as if you are using a tractor that will do something special for this ride. And your mind must constantly remind you how much this other car sucks compared to your Tesla.

Do you have other important things that you do not like about owning a Tesla? Other worst features of a Tesla?

Do you want to buy a Tesla Model 3, Model S or Model X? Feel free to use my reference code to get some free Supercharging miles with your purchase: https://ts.la/zachary63404. Or not. Always use the code of the owner who helped you the most when choosing a Tesla, imho.

You can also get a $ 250 discount on Tesla solar with that code. There is currently no use of a referral code when reserving a Cybertruck or Model Y.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director, editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has great confidence in this company and feels like a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not (explicitly or implicitly) offer investment advice of any kind about Tesla or another company.









advertisement