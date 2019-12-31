advertisement

31 December 2019 Carolyn Fortuna

“Most Americans are not interested in electric vehicles. That is a cold fact.” Forbes, September 2019

J.D. Power’s Q2 2019 Mobility Confidence Index was 36 (on a 100-point scale) for self-driving vehicles and 55 for battery-electric vehicles. “Out of the box, these scores are not encouraging,” said Kristin Kolodge, executive director, driver interaction & human machine interface research.

In June, Klaus Frölich, BMW Director of Development, said: “There are no client requests for BEVs – none.”

These comments place the wish for fully electric transport directly with the consumer. What the consumer wants, does the consumer get? Well, not exactly. Every student who has followed a marketing course knows what a science it is to market a product to a target group. US car dealers can do a lot better in creating an environment where EVs are an integral part of their catalog and EV customers are welcome. Let’s spend some time, because the new year is coming to outline ways in which American car dealers can embrace EVs much, much more.

The emerging market growth for EVs is advancing, even against a number of obstacles, to prevent wider acceptance:

observed additional costs of the new technology

misunderstandings about the relative ease of range and charging times

consumer confusion about the availability and viability of the technology

Consumer awareness is fundamentally linked to understanding the potential benefits of electric vehicles. Since November 2019, research suggests that EV consumers’ awareness is low and stagnating, which can hamper market growth and inhibit the climate-limiting potential of EVs. Mechanisms must be implemented to contribute to general EV admissibility through fleet activities, as they can increase the sales, use and exposure of electric vehicles.

But car dealerships are perhaps one of the biggest obstacles to EV acceptance. Researchers and early adopters of EV have called for reciprocity in educating sellers and the public about electric cars. Yet dealers and manufacturers seem to be making as little effort as possible to sell EVs. Advertising expenses for trucks and SUVs are monumental compared to marketing for EVs and EV buyers are more often than not frustrated by their experience with dealers.

Our own CleanTechnica readers recently had many comments about the lack of interest from car dealer staff in promoting EVs.

“What I find strange is that the sellers don’t inform themselves about something they can sell and what they can make commission on.”

“It’s the old problem of being paid not to believe.”

“No dealer employee dependent on his salary wants to become a pariah by evangelizing a product that his bosses hate. I have no doubt that there were many former sellers who were enthusiastic about EVs, just to set an example for other employees. “

“When I went to a local dealer for a bolt, he not only gave me a bunk bed to help me buy an ICE car, but he also refused to do a Google search to check which chargers were nearby “

What do we recommend to car dealers to increase their EV friendliness?

1) Market EVs right next to the Internal Combustion Engines (ICEs)

Whether it’s on local television, an internet banner or pop-ups on social media, consumers start their shopping experiences through the screens in their lives. It is therefore logical for car dealers to present EVs in the same way as all other vehicles in the field in advertisements. And you know, with EV buyers looking for vehicles in different car classes, especially the intermediate and SUV / CUV classes, there is a clear path here for a wide range of EV models.

2) Thoroughly train the sales staff

Sales staff needs – and deserves – professional development in all EVs. The floor staff and the financial people behind the desks should be able to share the potential of an EV and the differences as a machine it represents compared to an ICE vehicle with potential buyers. That means at least a basic knowledge of batteries, charging options, discounts and the life of the vehicle. And instead of appointing an outlier vendor as an EV expert, you need to make sure that all sales people are well-informed and confident in selling EVs. After all, it is the future.

3) Show EVs on the lot

I find it stimulating to drive past a car and see all the hoods open with flags and splashing colors. Call me a juice, okay – I know these methods to attract drive-by attention are pretty kitschy. But when EVs are part of this visibility broadcast, there is a sense of belonging. You will say: “EVs are here and we want you to buy them.” You get the attention of both newcomers and people who are interested in clean transport and want to explore what you have to offer in the EV options. In any case, place a row of EVs where potential buyers can find them – not stuck in the rear corner with the mechanics’ personal cars.

4) Have a few EVs charged and ready for test drives

Ensure that EVs specifically designed for test drives are always fully charged and ready for use. Treat the EVs on your lot with the same daily routine and care that an owner would have. A full charge shows that these EVs are respected elements of the dealer’s general catalog and generate trust with the potential buyer. It also indicates that the vehicles are not just an add-on or requirement for the manufacturer to stand on the lot. It confirms that the EV lines stay here. It shows that, with expected larger EV market shares in the next 5 years, dealers are starting to switch to other revenue-producing streams to compensate for the tax loss included in ICE oil changes, maintenance and repairs.

5) Let reach be just one of the many functions that you describe in your sales spiel

In addition to the availability of charging stations and still often high EV purchase costs, the range of EVs is a major concern for potential buyers. Many buyers of new cars think that they need a range of 200 km or more for their routines. Although the range assessment of an EV is often the recommended – and pessimistic – topic of EV talk, the conversation can easily be adapted to match daily schedules and routines to particular vehicles and their reach capacity. Many people will be quite surprised to hear that the average person drives about 27 miles a day, which makes loading an easy action.

6) Describe an EV driving experience in personal ways

Driving is a very personal experience. Since Fitzgerald first wrote the American fascination for the car in The Great Gatsby, the car has been at the center, to the point that today’s ICE according to the Atlantic “has an unprecedented endurance for industrial, pistons and brute-force machine in an era so dominated by silicones and software. “But who has to say that the history, culture and rituals that have embodied the car so far cannot continue, not even transform, with a new generation of EVs? Car dealers can help the customer propose a personal driving experience that is stimulating and that also positively contributes to the environmental, health and economic costs of protecting the planet.

7) Learn about loading options

More often than not, people who stop me and ask how I charge my Nissan Leaf think that it is a very complicated process. Like everything that is new and unknown, charging takes some instruction. However, car dealers can break the illusion of charging EVs by offering practical charging tutorials. As soon as people get opportunities to become active EV students, the mystery of charging will disappear and a little shame can also arise if they see firsthand how simple it really is. We can use the “full tank” analogy every morning if a home charger is an option. We can even share that England makes it easier for EV owners and future EV owners by introducing a mandatory electric car charging point for every newly built home, so while new in the US, charging in other regions is becoming commonplace the world.

It is also very important to introduce customers to apps that refer to chargers in the area. They can help clients understand electrical usage and local utility incentives and measurement problems. And customers who buy EVs at the dealer, feel welcome to load there, should be part of the larger comparison. Who knows? Maybe it’s time for car dealers to step into the charging equipment industry by signing a contract with local installers to deliver equipment, installation and a maintenance contract.

8) Overview of renewable electricity options

When a customer adds a residential solar energy system, an EV can be charged for completely emission-free transport. Even a small series of solar panels with only 10 solar panels can supply enough power to charge the battery of a vehicle.

The costs of solar energy are falling rapidly and companies like Tesla offer a completely sustainable energy experience with fully electric cars and solar glass roofs. Hey! Here is another business venture in which car dealers must participate: solar systems. And why not? They are a viable part of the growing green economy and car dealerships have the ability to establish themselves as future-oriented when embracing solar and fully electric transport.

9) Use your dealer as the foundation of a local electric vehicle community

Car dealerships, often centrally located in densely populated geographic regions, have the potential to become hubs for community activities – as long as they take advantage of the opportunities that await them. They could start introducing EVs in the local areas through EV awareness days. I attended a last fall in Hyannis, MA. The Show and Ride experience offered everyday people a free, risky opportunity to chat with real electric vehicle drivers, test different models of EVs, talk to representatives of environmental and energy organizations and learn how to reduce their CO2 emissions reduce footprint. A similar event once a month on a Saturday would attract many curious people and establish the car dealer as a goodwill ambassador for a sustainable future.

Wouldn’t it be cool to have a Formula E car and driver as another EV awareness activity? I know I will always remember when an Indy car was exhibited in a local department store when I was a kid. It was so small and so exciting. Let’s translate that excitement for the next generation of car owners.

10) Car dealerships can recognize that it is an industry in transformation

More than anything else, it is time for US car dealers to act and admit that an era of burning fuel that injects toxins and particulate matter into the atmosphere and causes cancer, lung disease and asthma is imprinting in our memories . Because the next generation of motorists has technology at the center of their daily lives, it makes sense to reach this demographics where they live. Dealers need to accentuate their presence on EV social media, make contact with organizations such as Electrify America and reinforce the EV lifestyle to underline the idea that charging stations already exist. American car dealers must celebrate EVs and help consumers understand their power and potential for daily life.

About the author





About the author

Carolyn Fortuna Carolyn Fortuna, Ph.D. is a writer, researcher and educator with a lifelong dedication to ecojustice. She has won prizes from the Anti-Defamation League, The International Literacy Association and The Leavy Foundation.

As part of the sale of her portfolio, she has purchased 5 Tesla shares.

