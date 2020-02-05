advertisement

Dylan Garft and his best buddy Luke Zocchio launched the Sipp Instant coffee company 18 months ago, but their journey took a long time. Just under two years before their product – instant coffee filled with organic grain and packaged sustainably – reached consumers, the couple was busy researching the best possible ingredients and their origins.

Garft’s background is marketing and design, while Zocchio is passionate about fitness and has made a name for himself as Chris Hemsworth’s personal trainer. They had always talked about doing business together, and after Zocchio returned from a trip to the United States, he called Garft and said, “You make coffee there differently, why don’t we make a coffee brand?”

The question they asked was, “How can we make a functional drink that is better than just a normal coffee?”

With the added incentive for Garft to be passionate about sustainability, the goal was to create an ethical company that made sense to them when they got up and didn’t feel guilty about making a profit.

The end result is a drink that consists of instant coffee and wellness drink. They are available in different flavors, from matcha green tea to coconut chai. Each one is filled with so-called “nutritional carbohydrates” that help maintain your caffeine fixation longer.

View this post on Instagram

Super excited to be the global ambassador for SIPP Instant! REALLY the best instant coffee ever. Proven mathematically. Try it. You’ll see. SIPP WORLD DOMINATION @sippinstant

A post by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on August 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. (local time)

advertisement

“With the added organic grains,” explains Garft, “which are gluten-free, it gives you a modulated energy release so you don’t crash this coffee until 11 a.m.”

While Zocchio is on the road with Hemsworth – after all, someone has to make sure that these weapons stay polished – we met Garft, who shared 10 takeaways that helped Sipp’s trip so far.

Start how you want to continue

“Right from the start, we were able to include everything in our cost of goods, so budgeting for compostable packaging and cool ingredients wasn’t a problem. That is exactly what the product cost. And then we were able to include our one dollar donation from each bag in the cost of the goods.

“I think we have just hit a nerve when people shop more consciously in a certain period of time and think about the products they buy. There are a lot of movements going on right now: climate change, plastic-free. And we just go well with any idea of ​​it how they want to live their lives. We also wanted a product that is already on everyone’s lips.

“A lot of people are now making mushroom elixirs and the like, and that’s great, but it’s not in the mainstream. People are getting more and more busy with their lives, so let’s have an instant coffee.”

Believe in what you are doing

“One piece of advice I can give to anyone who wants to take the path of an entrepreneur is that you really have to believe in what you are doing. It is good and nice to sell a product that you believe is Will make money. But if what you do makes sense, you will work a little bit more. And authenticity comes on purpose and drive, then customers will come after it. ”

Do business with a partner

“Do with whom you do business with open eyes. Everyone is a little different and people change over time. So be ready for it. You set up structures in case something should happen. We already have documents. It so it’s good if something goes wrong.

“It’s important to know each other’s strengths and let each other do their work. I’m the workhorse behind the business and I can’t imagine Zoc doing that. If I stay behind in the office to serve customers looking after or reading spreadsheets, I don’t have any particular feelings. If Zoc didn’t do what he was doing, he would be good at sales or HR. He’s very charismatic. You can’t be angry with him! ”

Get help from friends

“With connections like Chris and Liam (Hemsworth) you can be seen in front of a lot of people. When Chris and Liam made a post, or even Ruby Tuesday, it went viral, how viral, and we were sold out. And it was a mystery to complete orders, but it’s a good problem to have. But the product still has to stand on its own two feet when seen by the crowd. Now I actually have a population group that follows us and is 77 percent female. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who supports your product – if it’s a crappy product, it still falls over. ”

Shop in a lifestyle

“This is a bit of a second phase. In the beginning it was like,” What is this instant coconut coffee? “Then people see our packaging and (that it is compostable) and we give a dollar (for sustainable charities) and they see all of our touch points easily on our social feed. I don’t know if it’s because we’re trying to create a lifestyle, but we’re just trying to be open and honest. ”

Find the right name

“So that was trademark right 101. We started with Sip after many names were thrown around and passed on to our friends. Then we went to the lawyers and they said, “You can’t use a word like that. Sip comes too close to a descriptive word that someone would use when drinking coffee.” So we thought we wasted so much time and then spent even more time looking for a new name. This probably took so long that we couldn’t think of anything. So we thought: “Let’s just put an additional P at the end”.

Give up the job

“I definitely have a creative side, so I never enjoyed having this nine-to-five job. All of my previous bosses were fantastic and I loved my jobs. But there was only one thing missing. It’s difficult to find words to put it into words, but I want to leave this planet in a better place than we have today, so if you are the boss of your own destiny and you run your own business, you can control it and that makes me very proud what I do and the extra fire to get up in the morning because it’s your own. ”

Manage social media

“Social media has been a huge, huge player in the past five years because people who didn’t have a voice previously gave a voice and connected the world and made it much smaller. That’s why a coffee brand from Byron Bay can voice in Share sustainability and be more than just a coffee brand. The negative thing is that you can get stuck in what you like and know your political views. And that can be good or bad because there are a lot of people just like that are extreme, but everyone has to get a little bit in the middle and accept that everyone is different, you know, that’s the hard part. ”

Go straight to the consumer

“We don’t really do much in wholesale. We’re more of a direct customer business. We did it on purpose. We didn’t follow the wholesale market because we wanted to expand our customer base and essentially our Sipp family. We can talk to and have them great customer service. But we have to look at other areas too, such as gastronomy, hospitality, hotels and airlines. We already had certain meetings and people came up to us and it just didn’t feel right. You can easily go through money, big ones Orders to do this and that get distracted, but you only have your checklist in front of you to make sure everything you do is ticked off all of these things.

Don’t be a perfectionist

“When you try to present yourself as a perfect company or a perfect person, you simply alienate people. The world doesn’t need a person who does everything perfectly. You need a billion people who make everything imperfect. Because if everyone just one Cracked and tried it, it gets better. Let’s just say climate change is wrong and climate deniers are right. The worst thing we’re going to do is clean up the planet. It’s as bad as it gets. As a company we are not perfect. There are things we could do that I don’t even know. We’ll probably find out in a year. But we’re doing our best and I think that’s all people really want. ”

advertisement