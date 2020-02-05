advertisement

There are so many apps that people always like and use. But Google Maps is perhaps the only app that people cannot imagine without life. From the very beginning, Google Maps was nothing less than a game-changer in the mobile industry. Younger smartphone users may not remember, but people used to spend a small fortune on navigation apps and even special navigation devices. Then Google Maps suddenly came up and offered an even better mobile map solution that was completely free.

A lot of competition has surfaced in recent years, but there is still nothing else that can hit Google Maps. The app has improved over time, because Google continues to add more functionality that users love. That said, so many new features have been added to Google Maps that you may not even know them. With that in mind, we’ve collected 10 of our favorite tips and tricks for Google Maps to help you get the best out of Google’s beloved map app on your iPhone, Android device and on the web.

Right click

We start with a few simple ones, and there is virtually nothing as simple as right-clicking. Most people don’t even realize that a whole menu of options is available if you right-click anywhere on the map while using the Google Maps website. Options include shortcuts to get directions to or from the point you click, a shortcut to find out “what’s here?” And even a quick way to measure the distance between any two points on the map.

Zoom in or out with one finger

Right-clicking is a great simple trick that can make your life easier while using the desktop version of Google Maps, and now it’s time for a great trick that applies to the mobile Google Maps apps for Android and the iPhone. If you use Google Maps often, hold your phone in one hand and do something else with the other. Did you know that you can easily zoom in and out without using the pinch gesture that requires two hands? Simply center the map so that everything you want to zoom in is in the middle, and then double-tap anywhere on the screen, keeping in touch between your finger and the screen at the second tap. Now simply slide your finger up to zoom in or down to zoom out.

Share your location

Location sharing is another great feature that many people are not aware of in Google Maps. It’s a great way to let friends, family or colleagues know where you are at any time. This is how it works on your smartphone:

Tap the hamburger menu button to open the Google Maps menu (the three-line icon in the search bar to the left of “Search here”) Tap “Share location” Choose the contact or contacts you want to share with, as well as a duration Tap Share and Google Maps will start sharing your location with each of your selected contacts in real time

Share your ETA

Along the same lines as sharing locations, there is another related feature that you may find even more useful. While navigating to a destination, you can quickly and easily share your estimated arrival time (ETA) with all your contacts. Here’s how:

Once you’ve started a journey, swipe up from the bottom of the app to open the travel menu (or tap the line at the top of the map to minimize the travel menu) Tap “Share trip” Choose the contact or contacts you want to share with

Remember where you parked your car

Whether you are in the middle of a dense city or in a huge parking lot in a shopping mall, it is all too easy to forget where you parked. Do you want to ensure that this never happens again? The next time you park, open Google Maps and tap the blue dot that represents your location. In the menu that opens at the bottom of the app, you will see an option to remember your parking location.

Use Google Maps without using data

If you are traveling and do not want to burn through expensive mobile data, Google Maps makes it super easy to navigate without using your mobile data. You don’t even need an internet connection, because GPS does not use any data. While connected to Wi-Fi, open Google Maps and tap the blue dot that marks your current location. Then tap on the “Download offline map” option and zoom out until you want to download the map and all other relevant Google Maps data for that region.

Check waiting times in a restaurant

Do you want to try a new restaurant, but you are not sure if it will be flooded? Google Maps makes it so easy to find the perfect time to go. Find the restaurant name or tap a nearby restaurant and scroll down until you see “popular times.” It is a graph that shows you when the restaurant is busy and when it slows down, and you can even swipe through different days if you are considering going later in the week.

Make reservations for restaurants

Seeing when a restaurant is busy is one thing, but now it’s time to go one step further – you can now actually book from Google Maps! Simply search for a name restaurant or tap the ‘Explore’ tab to view nearby restaurants. With a restaurant selected, you will see new options for reserving a table or entering the waiting list if the restaurant supports that function.

Use iPhone widgets

You may not even realize it, but you will get five great widgets on your iPhone when you install Google Maps. Widgets can be accessed by swiping to the right on the lock screen or on your first home screen page and then you can scroll all the way down to add new widgets to the page.

Google directions

The first widget in the list is the Google Directions widget, which is also the simplest. Instead of opening the Google Maps app to the default screen and messing around to start a new journey, tap the Google Directions widget to go directly to the navigation screen with your current location set as the starting point. Now type your destination and you have left.

Local Google guides

The next on the Google Maps iOS widgets list is the Google Local Guides widget. It shows your current location and you can tap it to quickly open your location in Google Maps. But if you tap the small arrow in the top right corner, the widget will expand and your account will be displayed along with nearby places that you can rate. You like to tap a restaurant or other type of business and read useful reviews, so why not help other people by visiting the institutions you have visited?

Google Traffic

A quick glance at the Google Traffic widget shows you your current location on a small map with green, yellow and red lines on the roads around you that indicate the traffic in the area. You will also see a brief description of the traffic conditions in the neighborhood and you can tap the widget to open the Google Maps app.

Google Transit departure

If you travel to and from work or school, the Google Transit Departure widget will be a solution. It shows you the next three buses arriving at a nearby stop with a quick glance, and there is a second tab that shows the next three arriving trains. You will also see a note next to each bus or train that indicates how many minutes it will arrive.

Google travel times

Finally, the Google Travel Times widget is another widget with the potential to become the best friend of a commuter. A quick glance shows exactly how long it takes to get home or work from your current location, and you can add or remove other favorite destinations.

View your entire Google Maps location history

Unless you turn off the option, Google remembers where you have been anywhere, anytime. Depending on the phone you use, Google can even track your locations, even when you are not using the Google Maps app to navigate. Go to https://www.google.com/maps/timeline to view your full Google Maps location history. If you want to prevent Google from continuing to save your location history, you can disable the feature on this page.

