The Super Bowl is over and the Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft season is officially here! The great college and NBA basketball on TV might help you meet your athletic craving for now, but there’s no denying that MLB Spring Training is just around the corner. FantasyPros helps you prepare for your fantasy baseball season. Whether it’s articles, sample designs, rankings or other research to help you prepare, with FantasyPros you’ve made it. Nobody beats the FantasyPros Draft Simulator. It’s fast, realistic, and you don’t have to take a guy a minute and a half to decide to choose Bartolo Colon in the first round of your mock, as is the case on other websites.

For this article, I’ve completed a snake mock design with 10 teams, using the 10 most important category statistics as settings. I pushed myself into the middle of the pack at five o’clock in order to be able to provide the most comprehensive help. I also went with a plan. Knowing that I would take a starter and a climber early and then fill out the rest of my first tips with rackets helped me shape my strategy. But like any good fantasy player, I left my options open to find the best player available in case someone should fall. Let’s look at the results!

1.05: Cody Bellinger (1B / OF – LAD)

Taking Bellinger was an easy decision at five. I love Cole and Lindor, but none offers the pure advantage of Acuna Jr., Trout, Yelich, Betts or Bellinger and makes fifth place enviable. All projection systems show that Bellinger still does more than 40 home races this season, while an average of over 300 may still be achievable given its absurd 49% hard hit rate last year. It was a no-brainer to get such an MVP in fifth place.

Other players considered: Gerrit Cole, Francisco Lindor

2.06: Alex Bregman (3B / SS – HOU)

If individual players have not yet received a suspension for the sign stealing scandal, this will not happen. While stealing signs was very, very real, it shouldn’t affect Bregman’s seasonal stats. Bregman belongs to a small group of players who are at the top of the rankings and who have improved from season to season. If his ridiculous rise continues, Bregman could really hit 45 home runs and have an average of 0.300. I chose a player with the 16th selection to go into the first round of each draft in 2021.

Players other than: Freddie Freeman, Fernando Tatis Jr.

3.05: Aaron Judge (OF – NYY)

The intrigue with this selection is to put a player in the middle of the third round who was a top 15 choice last season. The injury concerns are real because Judge has only played a full MLB season once. Other than injuries, there’s no reason why Judge can’t jump back this year to hit more than 40 home runs. Metrics project him around this number, which would be a bargain considering how high his other counts could be.

Other players considered: Mike Clevinger, Jack Flaherty

4.06: Javier Baez (SS – CHC)

Nothing an all-round stud can’t do to improve the projections of a fantasy grate. After the first stars fell off the board in the fourth round I looked for players who could offer a value of five tools. Baez is just that. In addition, in the fourth through tenth rounds of fantasy baseball designs, it’s important to hit the majority of your picks. Baez provides me with surefire consistency in his seasonal statistics. Since 2017, Baez has hit no fewer than 20 home runs, stolen fewer than 10 bases, or hit less than 0.273. I love this mix of production and upside in the fourth round.

Other players considered: Clayton Kershaw, Xander Bogaerts, Adalberto Mondesi

5.05: Clayton Kershaw (SP – LAD)

In the fifth round, I needed a stud that started throwing. If I walked longer I would miss the top step. In the fourth I almost caught Kershaw, but in the fifth I hung out and got it for a great price. In the past year, Kershaw has understandably slipped so far and further in many designs. There is no reason this year why he cannot be a top 10 starter. Despite all concerns, Kershaw is only 31 years old and had an ERA of 3.03 last season. To clarify this a little, Justin Verlander still throws pretty well at the age of 36.

Other players considered: Luis Castillo, George Springer

6.06: Anthony Rizzo (1B – CHC)

Read Javier Baez, 4.06. I could just copy and paste what I wrote here for Rizzo about Baez. Rizzo is the epitome of consistency, and I like to take his 30 home runs with, almost, 300 averages and good counts. Oh yes, did I mention there is practically no risk?

Other players considered: Paul Goldschmidt, Manny Machado

7.05: Manny Machado (3B / SS – SD)

Just like with any fantasy design, you have to take your risk at some point. Machado was overestimated last year. This year it is rated far too low. He is a top-notch rebound candidate from a not too bad season for people who aren’t Manny Machado. Think of Machado like this. If you had drawn him in round 7 last year, how angry would you have been with his 32 home runs and an average of almost 0.260? Probably not too excited. Now you can get that and probably much more in the seventh round of design.

Other players considered: DJ LeMahieu, Josh Hader

8.06: Kirby Yates (RP – SD)

As I said, I wanted at least a stud starter and closer. Yates is that guy. Okay, maybe Yates is coming back to Earth and doubling his ERA over last season, but he would still end 2020 with a deserved run average of 2.38 and 32 saves. Yates was crazy in the best possible way last season. However, the savings opportunities will decrease in 2020. In layman’s terms, Yates was far too likely to be saving than he should have been last year. But even in the worst case imaginable, Yates should be a solid number one closing option for my team.

Other players considered: Aroldis Chapman, Tyler Glasnow

9.05: Max Muncy (1B / 2B / 3B – LAD)

I was in round nine and needed a second baseman. My three favorite options were Muncy, Jeff McNeil or wait and try to find Mike Moustakas. Muncy really hated the forecasts when he started last season. Most people didn’t think he could repeat his season with 35 home runs from 2019. And he actually did just that: hit 35 home runs again. In fact, Muncy turned out less and got a bit of bad luck BABIP wisely. While it wouldn’t be a shock if Muncy drove less than 35 Homer this year, it’s safe to expect 30 and an average that doesn’t hurt me.

Other players considered: Jeff McNeil, Jorge Soler

10.06: Mike Soroka (SP – ATL)

Okay, Soroka will have a worse ERA and whip than 2019. I moved him in because I knew that. However, the forecasts said the same thing about him as last year, and he ended the season incredibly well. Soroka has the feeling of one of those pitchers who, because he doesn’t outperform the world, constantly has worse prognoses than he actually pitches. If Soroka could only keep his ERA manageable, he should queue for a ton of victories that emerge behind the Atlanta attack. It should be worth its weight, no matter what strikes he doesn’t do.

Other players considered: Corey Kluber, James Paxton, Sonny Gray

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDNYm3KdUR4 (/ embed)

11.05: Marcell Ozuna (OF – ATL)

The reason why Marcell Ozuna didn’t get a mega deal this off-season was threefold. His defense is not good, he was injured in St. Louis both years, and for the second reason he hasn’t had a great season since 2017. What the MLB teams may regret is that Ozuna’s offensive tears can easily occur for one of the other issues his game could have. If Ozuna hadn’t been injured last season, he’d probably have 40 home runs and 15 stolen bases behind him. Do not you believe me? Look at what his numbers were and how hot he was when he went under. Ozuna will soon put together another successful season. I predicted Jorge Soler would do the same last year, and the two cases are very similar. Look at that:

Jorge Soler in 2018: 0.820 OPS, 43% hard hit rate, 17% HR / FB, 53% pull rate .265 AVG

Marcell Ozuna in 2019: 0.804 OPS, 48% hard hit rate, 22% HR / FB, 50% pull rate, 0.243 AVG

Both clubs are very similar. The reason I ended up throwing the averages at the end is this: Ozuna had slightly better contact numbers in 2019, but ended the race in 2018 with a BABIP that was 71 points below that of Soler. What could Ozuna do this year?

Other players considered: Taylor Rogers, Willson Contreras

06/12: Taylor Rogers

Let’s look at the facts about Taylor Rogers. He is a great pitcher and his statistics and metrics match. Rogers is the closer for the twins. The twins are a very good team. The rest of the AL Central is not that great. Rogers will run the parades and do so in a convincing manner. 30 parades and an ERA under 3 is within reach.

Other players considered: Willson Contreras, Yuli Gurriel

May 13: Mallex Smith (OF – SEA)

Mallex Smith appeared in just 134 games last season. Mallex Smith also led the MLB in stolen bases. Had Smith not been downgraded for a stretch, he could have pushed 60 steals. He’s a one-trick pony and there are really no positive numbers that say he should be a better player this season. However, he can single-handedly win stolen bases for a team in a category league, so he’s worth a round of 13 selection.

Other players considered: Michael Brantley, Nick Castellanos

14.06: Max Fried (SP / RP – ATL)

There is a lot to like when Max Fried starts 2020. Most of all, Fried was unlucky last year. While his ERA was 4.02, his xFIP was much less than 3.32. For Fried, as for others, positive regression in this area means the following: his ERA should decrease, WHIP should decrease, BABIP should decrease, strikeouts should increase, innings could skyrocket and profits should increase. Not bad for someone who played 17-6 last season.

Other players considered: Emilio Pagan, Robbie Ray

3:05 p.m .: Brandon Workman (RP – BOS)

Why Brandon Workman is so late with designs is a mystery to me. Yes, ERA regression is expected to start at 3 a.m. But this type of ERA, along with its massive strike numbers, is good enough to keep it in the leading role for the Red Sox all year round. Most project systems have Workman around 30 saves, which makes it a great 14th ballot.

Other players considered: Sean Doolittle, Carlos Martinez

16.06: Mike Minor (SP – TEX)

I will be honest; This is my least confident choice of the whole design. Minor was a wreck last season. His second-half ERA was an awful 4.93, and his xFIP for the season suggests that his All-Star campaign was mostly just a hot run in the first half, which was mixed with luck. On a positive note, Minor increased its strikeout sums drastically and was an innings eater last year. I made this choice to be lucky, just like Minor in the first half of last season.

Other players considered: Mike Foltynewicz, Lance McCullers Jr.

05/17: Lance McCullers Jr. (SP – HOU)

My jug of the year. McCullers is ready to recover the 3.22 ERA, 3.06 xFIP, and 11.78 K / 9 that he left in 2016 before being injured for two seasons and for which he had surgery on Tommy in 2018 John needed. But knowing that he will be perfectly healthy in 2020 should be enough to get managers excited about his upward trend.

Other players considered: Luke Weaver, Carson Kelly

06/18: Miles Mikolas (SP – STL)

While McCullers is a risky and rewarding choice, Mikolas is just the opposite. Oddly, while Mikolas’ ERA ballooned from 2018 to 2019, not much else changed. He gave up more home runs (11), but that’s about it. Mikolas simply does not offer the advantage of other players, but I liked the opportunity to catch a player so late who could have an ERA in the middle of the three while having more than 15 wins for a good team.

Other players considered: Marcus Stroman, Tommy Edman, Dakota Hudson

19.05: Giovanny Gallegos (RP – STL)

Speaking of an upward trend: I assume throughout the day that a good team will be closer in the 19th round. While Carlos Martinez is likely to return to the starting rotation and Jordan Hicks will be out in the first half, Gallegos is the man at the back of the bullpen for the Cardinals. He has a wipeout slider that he throws almost 50% of the time, allowing him to hit 93 Batters in just 66 innings. Gallegos could very well get the next gig and run with it all year round in St. Louis.

Other players considered: Yadier Molina, Luke Voit

06/20: Yadier Molina (C – STL)

Yadi was the only catcher on the board that I still trusted. Granted, I was hoping someone like Gary Sanchez or Willson Contreras would rush to me, but neither of them did. I know exactly what I will get from Molina at least: 10 to 15 home runs, a .270 AVG. And occasionally a stolen base labeled “Look What I Found”. Here’s the deal, there is no big difference whether you take someone like Salvador Perez much earlier or Yadi much later. I saved myself an earlier draft pick after missing the top catchers.

Other players considered: Francisco Mejia, Jorge Alfaro

May 21: Cole Hamels (SP – ATL)

Hamels has been a useful fantasy starter in recent seasons. It has surpassed the advanced metrics so sooner or later one of those seasons will be officially reversed. Until then, Hamels is just as good as any other streamer at the start.

Other players considered: Dakota Hudson, Dallas Keuchel

After a mockery or a real draft, I always see which boxes my team can tick off. This team I put together can tick off almost all of them, and FantasyPros’ draft analyzer confirms this. This team can hit, set up and increase the counting statistics. A solid strategy can help you find a team that does the same as I do. Take a Stud SP and approach, fill it with punches and charge it late. FantasyPros is a great place to prepare for it.

