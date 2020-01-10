advertisement

Throwers and catchers are about to report to Spring Training. which means spring is in the air! Yes, the baseball season is coming and it’s time to prepare (or continue) with your upcoming MLB designs. After you’ve completed your research, reviewed the expert’s consensus ranking, and identified “your boys,” it’s time to make fun of something. Our mock draft simulator is rightly the best in the business and I use it continuously. Each design is different and offers the most authentic draft room experience without participating in numerous live designs throughout spring.

For this exercise, I completed a 10-team mock that only consists of American League players. Standard settings across the board, so that no playful settings lead to consensus being inaccurate for inexplicable reasons. For me personally, I go into every draft with just one concrete plan. I know who my 1.01 would be; that’s it. After that, it depends on what everyone else is doing, where the runs are, where the steps break, etc. Sure, I have a general idea of ​​what positions I want to attack in the first rounds, but there is nothing set in stone. I generally prefer to wait a few laps to choose an outfielder because the position is very low. But if I have 1.01, I take Mike Trout. I would also like to wait a few laps to get a starter pitcher, but if Gerrit Cole is sitting there at 1:09 a.m., I’d be happy to take it with me. But without further ado, let’s dive in!

Prepare yourself for your fantasy baseball design with our Mock Draft Simulator >>

1.05: Alex Bregman (3B – HOU)

I’m not too worried that the MLB penalties for the Astros scandal in which the signs are stolen will reach individual players. So I felt comfortable taking Bregman with me here. He has become one of the leading third basemen in Major League Baseball, if not. It’s very clichéd, but it gets better with every season. In his four years in the major leagues, he has improved his AVG, OBP, SLG, OPS, R, HR, RBI and BB values ​​annually. He also improved his exercise rate and percentage of hard-hit balls. It keeps getting better and the floor / ceiling is too high to be overlooked at this design slot in a limited player design.

Other players considered: Jose Ramirez, Anthony Rendon

2.06: Gleyber Torres (2B / SS – NYY)

It was a difficult decision for me early on. In the middle of round two and Mike Clevinger and Chris Sale were still available; Both Bonafide aces if they are healthy in a limited starting group. The consequence that Torres demonstrated early in his career sealed the deal. The middle infield is the top-heavy position (outside the catcher) in fantasy baseball, so it only made sense to win one of the best that was also possible in both positions. Increase the ability to hit 40 home runs and possibly exceed 190 R + RBI in a stacked Yankees lineup, which was a breeze for me.

Other players considered: Mike Clevinger, Chris Sale

3.05: Charlie Morton (SP – TB)

I was about to steal Chris Sale after eyeing him in round 2. In lap 3, however, he was selected by two points, so I had to look for pitching. Top-end jugs started to disappear quickly, so I wanted a solid, consistent jug that would lead the rotation in an AL-Only league. Charlie Morton has demonstrated the ability to be a real 1b with Blake Snell in Tampa. He had four consecutive seasons with an FIP of less than 3.60 and three consecutive seasons with a K / 9 of 10.0+.

Other players considered: Luis Severino, Whit Merrifield

4.06: Eloy Jimenez (OF – CWS)

As I said in the intro, I generally prefer to wait for outsiders unless I get Mike Trout. Well, I didn’t have the 1.01 here, so I had to wait a few laps. However, I think I got one of the bargains of the design here in Eloy Jimenez. Designed as OF13 in a limited player pool, it just seems wrong to me. Jimenez should be an elite run producer in the midst of a significantly improved White Sox lineup in 2020. His numbers looked great a season ago and ended up with 31 home runs, 79 RBI, a 0.343 WOBA and 116 WRC +. The end of his rookie campaign, however, is what catches the eye; In his last 52 games, he had 66 goals, scored 33 runs, hit 14 home runs and drove in 40 runs.

Other players considered: Marcell Ozuna (before signing by ATL), Matt Olson

5.05: Gary Sanchez (C – NYY)

I am one of the fantasy baseball players who consider first-class catchers to be very valuable. As with baseball, the teams with above-average strong offensive players, the team’s line-up changes here too. Taking Sanchez made a lot of sense to me. I can live with the fact that he may miss more than 30 games and know that even in a limited amount of time he is likely to exceed 30 HR and 75 RBI from a position on which you can count on the one hand how many people in it are able. His career average of 162 games corresponds to 98 runs, 46 home runs and 114 RBI. Give me 80% of it and I’m a happy Sanchez owner. Five pitchers were selected between picks 4.06 and 5.05, so it was difficult not to fall victim to the run, but I just didn’t like the pitcher score at this point.

Other players considered: James Paxton, Josh Donaldson, Marcell Ozuna (before signing by ATL)

6.06 Eddie Rosario (OF – MIN)

Constant Eddie. I could have opted for more blanket since both Nicholas Castellanos and Jose Abreu were still on the board, but I wanted to speak. Rosario has established itself as one of the more consistent attackers in the American League. Last season, he saw a drop in his stroke average and walking percentage. With 91 runs, 32 home runs and 109 RBI, however, he reached a career high, while he only scored 86 goals in 590 record appearances. After Josh Donaldson’s entry, the Twins line-up is also likely to be a bit more explosive than the group with the record result of 2019, which should contribute to Rosario’s potential series production.

Other players considered: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Jose Abreu, Nicholas Castellanos (before signing by CIN)

7.05: Frankie Montas (SP – OAK)

Montas rolled before being hit by a lock in the 2019 season. In 15 starts he went 9-2 with a 2.70 ERA. He was rightly a top 3/4 pitcher in the American League until suspension. He was doing his time, now he should be ready to continue where he left off. He has dirty things and athletics are known to exceed projections and expectations. His 3.00 FIP suggests that he may have benefited a little from an excellent defense, but who wouldn’t benefit if Matt Chapman and Matt Olson were behind them?

Other players considered: Jose Abreu, Brad Hand, Nicholas Castellanos (before being signed by CIN)

8.06: Taylor Rogers (RP-MIN)

With a limited player pool and seven rounds after the draft, it was time to get a helper. Get closer to a team that could win more than 100 games for the second year in a row. Rogers has made it clear that he wants to be one of the best closers in Major League Baseball. Give me the guy who runs over 11.5 / 9 and runs less than 1.5 / 9 while stranding over 85.0% of his base runners. His scores for ERA, FIP and xFIP were all within 0.2 points. This shows me that his numbers reflect exactly how well he was positioned, which is promising for his ability to repeat his incredible 2019 season.

Other players considered: David Price, Luke Voit, Mike Minor

9.05: Mike Minor (SP – TEX)

As you approach the middle round, consistency and availability are critical. I was thinking a lot about David Price at this point (for the second round in a row), but I want someone I know to make 25+ starts. Since 2012, he has spent five of these six seasons as a starter and has completed at least 25 starts each season. He spent the other season as an assistant and made 65 appearances. He stays healthy and offers a solid value for every fantasy team simply because of its availability. It doesn’t hurt that Texas could be on the upswing this year too, especially if they find a way to get Nicholas Castellanos into town through a free agent deal (update: they don’t).

Other players considered: David Price, Luke Voit

10.06: Luke Voit (1B – NYY)

In my eyes, this was the ultimate value pick. I watched Voit two laps before I ended up finishing tenth. The depth of the first base can get extremely low if you look at a limited player pool. It was therefore necessary to get one soon. Not to forget, he can also play. His 2018 run in New York was legendary. He completed 14 home runs, drove 33 times and finished them in just 39 games with a .458 wOBA and 195 wRC +. If you expand that to 140 games, check out the AL MVP. He followed in 2019 with an impressive .360 WOBA and 126 WRC + in 118 games. He has to find a way to stay healthy, but if he can give you most of a season, you’ll look around for a bargain in round ten.

Other players considered: Masahiro Tanaka, Brandon Workman, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

11.05 a.m .: Brandon Workman (RP – BOS)

I love the value of bringing a good team closer in round eleven. Workman has established himself as the best helper in Boston’s bullpen last season and is about to open in 2020. His stuff is downright dirty, as can be seen from the 13 K / 9 that he posted a year ago. He no longer has to run as fast as his 5.65 BB / 9 is exceptionally high for a late inning reliever. The fact that he only allowed a single home run in 71.2 innings in 2019 is most likely unsustainable, but with an ERA of 1.88 we have a little leeway so I felt comfortable enough to take him with this choice to consolidate the second relief jug in the lineup.

Other players considered: Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Lance McCullers Jr.

06/12: Hunter Renfroe (OF – TB)

I struggled with this choice because I chose Lourdes Gurriel Jr., which I had my eye on for the last two rounds. It was selected at 12.05 slot in one fell swoop in front of me. So I had to think a little bit about what I needed for this selection. I decided to chase the power here as my next tip was to target a high-OBP speed player, but we’ll get back to that in a moment. Renfroe is joining a permanent occupation in Tampa this year and should bring some serious strength. While playing in a pitcher-friendly park, he has completed 26, 26 and 33 home runs in the past three seasons. During the same seasons he also posted an ISO of 0.236, 0.256 and 0.273, showing that his raw strength is at the top of the league.

Other players considered: Brett Gardner, Brendan McKay

1:05 p.m .: Brett Gardner (OF – NYY)

As I mentioned before, I needed a man who has the potential to steal more than 15 bags for me, as I really didn’t have anyone who could. Gardner is the guy in New York who shouldn’t play every day, but end up playing every day. With injuries, rest days, etc., he seems to get into the lineup every night. and what a lineup you can go to. If, like Gardner, you can get to the base, your chances of scoring should be bundled. With injuries to Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks in 2019, Gardner played 141 games and turned them into 28 home runs, a WOBA of 0.344 and a WRC of 115+. I’ll take that in the thirteenth round.

Other players considered: Brendan McKay, Nomar Mazara

14.06: Dallas Keuchel (SP – CWS)

Not the name it used to be, but it’s still very solid. Outside of a bad season in 2016, Keuchel has gone from 66-41 with 3.10 ERA since 2014. Sure, it’s not as devastating as it was when its 2-stitch fastball was one of the best in baseball during its 2015 Cy Young win; But as a round 14 value in a limited player pool, I was shocked that it was available. He also joins a White Sox team, which should be improved significantly this season, which will benefit the (unimportant) overall win and a more “home game dependent” baseball field that should be beneficial for a groundball-dominated pitcher.

Other players considered: Rich Hill, Adam Ottavino

May 15: Randal Grichuk (OF-TOR)

Ah, the late power guys. Once you’ve reached the back half of the designs, you need to decide exactly what to look for and / or what you miss. Would you like someone who will beat for a low average but high performance; or the other way around? Here I dealt with the power and potential of serial production, which should be a legally powerful crime. Grichuk should stand behind Wladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the Blue Jays line-up, which offers many opportunities for series production. It had its strongest season in 2019 with 31 home runs and 80 runs with only .307 WOBA (lowest since its 2014 rookie season). If he can bring that back to his career average of 0.327, we could consider a season of 35/90 +.

Other players considered: Nomar Mazara, Joakim Soria

16.06: Nomar Mazara (OF – CWS)

I had watched Mazara for a few rounds and finally decided to pull the trigger here in the sixteenth round. A late-round option that consistently delivers average numbers. He has completed 20, 20, 20 and 19 home runs in each of the last four seasons, while in 2017 he raced in around 70 runs a year outside of a breakout season with 101 RBI careers .321 wOBA. It honestly doesn’t get more consistent on average, and that’s perfect for later selection.

Other players considered: Tommy La Stella, Joakim Soria

05/17: Joakim Soria (RP – OAK)

In a league set up for parades and holds, it is less important to take remedial action early. However, you still have to fill out the roster fields. Soria was one of the best opponents in the game for a center forward who struggled over the years to find a place to line everyone up. At the moment he has found his way back into a late role style. This is perfect for the goal style of this league. Athletics plays in many tight games over the course of a season, so holds are pretty easy to get. Soria is 36 years old in May and is definitely one of the nine rear lights in his career. In the last three seasons, however, he has achieved a K / 9 result of 10+ and has implemented at least 20 Parades + Holds seasons in each of the last four scores, so I felt confident in the value at this point in the draft.

Other players considered: Tommy La Stella, J.A. Happ

06/18: Marwin Gonzalez (UTIL – MIN)

In my design experience, I always tend to address at least 1-2 people with a certain degree of positional flexibility in the later rounds of a design. It offers the opportunity to mix up your lineup a little to take into account injuries, rest days, matchups, etc. Gonzalez is the epitome of the valuable addition of Flex to your fantasy roster. He is eligible to play in any position on the field, except CF. while still something offensive value. He is a steady 0.260 hitter with a 0.320 WOBA while doing 15 to 20 home races each year. He also plays in one of the strongest lineups in the league, which should provide ample opportunity to fill the statistics every night.

Other players considered: Niko Goodrum, J.A. Happ

19.05: Chris Bassitt (SP – OAK)

I continued my trend of adding as many athletic jugs as possible and liked the value of Bassitt here in the nineteenth round. He was able to complete an (almost) full season with 25 starts in 2019 and showed an excellent performance. He finished with a 3.81 ERA, while 10-5 in 28 appearances. His FIP of 4.40 is slightly higher than you would like to see. Assuming he benefited from an excellent defense a year ago, little difference can be expected this year, since practically the same defense is behind him. His strike share was the highest in his career, while his walking share was the lowest in his career. I have high expectations for Bassitt for 2020, so it was an absolute bargain for me to have it available so late.

Other players considered: J.A. Happ, Casey Mize

06/20: Casey Mize (SP – DET)

This selection is a complete darts throw. It is possible that Mize won’t throw a single big league pitch in 2020, and he may win the American League Rookie of the Year. There’s no way of knowing what the Tiger Plan is for him this season, but the talent is undeniable. In 2019 he made 21 starts over A + and AA and voted for a 2.55 ERA with a whip under 1.00. He also maintained a FIP below 3.00, which shows that his ERA indicated his pitching ability rather than an exceptional defense. According to MLB.com, he is number 7 in major league baseball and has the best splitter of the MiLB. He has what it takes to be a top starter; It’s just a question of when he gets the chance.

Other players considered: Trevor May, Aaron Hicks

May 21: Miguel Andujar (3B – NYY)

This is another darts throw, but what else should you do in the last few rounds ?! Andujar is just a year away from Shohei Ohtani’s second place for the 2018 American League Rookie of the Year. He showed the ability to achieve both average and performance in this incredible rookie season. He ended the season with an average of 297, 27 home runs and drove in 92 runs. His .361 WOBA and 130 WRC + were also excellent. He may not have started the season with a definite place in the Yankees lineup, but he also hasn’t started with a definitive place in 2018. It took Brandon Drury injury until Andujar got a chance, and he never gave up when he got the call. The potential for more than 20 home runs and an average of over 280 from the last round of a fantasy design is a phenomenal value in my book.

Other players considered: Aaron Hicks, Tanner Roark

All in all, I am thrilled by a team that is assembled in this design. I think I’ve found a good mix of high-floor and high-ceiling players while maintaining a level of consistency that will make a good statement over the course of a season with 162 games. Using an AL / NL-only player pool also makes things interesting and forces you to research some players that you don’t usually need for a full player pool. Mock drafting is one of the most important exercises when preparing for your designs. Knowing general ADPs and player scores is important to know when to make certain selections and when to address certain players. The Mock Draft Simulator here at FantasyPros is a feature everyone and I mean every fantasy player should use!

As always, you can find me on Twitter at @joebuttgereit to get random nuggets and information about fantasy sports!

Joe Buttgereit is a well-known author at FantasyPros. To learn more about Joe, follow him on Twitter @joebuttgereit,

