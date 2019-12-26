advertisement

Netflix is ​​really a blessing and a curse. It’s so great that you get access to a huge catalog with streaming content for such an affordable price. But all that great content also presents a problem: so many new movies and shows are coming on Netflix every month that it is impossible to capture them all, so you inevitably miss things that you might really like. In December alone, Netflix added no fewer than 53 new original films, shows and specials to the ever-increasing line-up. You can see the full list of December originals to see if you’ve missed anything – but while you’re catching up with those shows, there are probably many more great Netflix original shows and movies you’ve missed between 73 new original titles that Netflix added in November or the 67 titles that the site added in October.

Basically, it is impossible to keep track of all the great content that Netflix adds every month, and so far we have only discussed Netflix originals. Let us not forget that Netflix also contains so much content from third-party studios. Who has time to view it all! Nobody does that, so you have undoubtedly missed a lot of excellent content in the last year or so without realizing it. With the holiday here you are undoubtedly busy with friends and family, but you probably also have some downtime and you have to relax. In this post we have collected 10 excellent films and series that have flown under the radar for many people, so you may have missed them. Most are Netflix originals and most are from last year, but there are also a few older titles that you definitely want to watch.

The spy

Sacha Baron Cohen is best known for his roles as Ali G and Borat, and The Spy marks his first time playing the lead in a dramatic series. It is shockingly good. The Spy was created by Gideon Raff and is based on the amazing and moving true story of a Mossad agent who has managed to infiltrate the Syrian government.

The OA

The second season of The OA premiered this year and it will be the last season of the show. Fans are lively, but it doesn’t make the two seasons of the show any less exciting. The OA follows the story of a young woman who reappears in a small town after having disappeared 7 years earlier. This mind-expanding show, created by Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling, who also plays the lead role as Prairie Johnson, has more twists and turns than you can believe.

Death for me

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini shine like mourning women who become unlikely friends after bonding in group therapy, but break up their friendship when a dark secret is revealed. Dead to Me is dark, funny and definitely one to chuckle.

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil is not a new film and it is not an original from Netflix, but it certainly flew under the radar. This bloody comedy about two vacation friends who are mistaken for bloodthirsty, murderous hillbillies is hilarious and wonderfully original. It is often compared to Shaun of the Dead and although it is not quite the same caliber film, it is much smarter and more witty than you might think.

Russian doll

It seems that Russian Doll has gotten so much hype that it was impossible to miss, but internetbuzz does not always translate offline. Natasha Lyonne plays as Nadia, a young woman who wakes up every day in a bathroom at her 36th birthday party before she inevitably dies before the night is over. Her quest to understand the mysterious loop is one of the most binge-worthy shows of 2019.

Maniac

I think Season 1 of True Detective is easily one of the best seasons of a show ever, so I couldn’t have been more eager when I first heard about Ciac Joji Fukunaga’s limited Netflix series, Maniac. This psychological, dramatic dark comedy is out there – and I mean out there – but it’s fascinating, fascinating, and definitely worth seeing if you’ve missed it.

Criminal UK

Criminal UK is part of a four-part anthology series that follows the interrogations of 12 different suspects accused of unique and heinous crimes. Each of the four parts takes place in a different country and is filmed in a different language. All four parts are intriguing, but the interrogators and crimes in the British chapter are particularly fascinating. Moreover, you can’t really go wrong with David Tennant.

The sinner

I’m not a fan of Jessica Biel. I’m not a fan of the few original shows I’ve seen in the US. But something about The Sinner appealed to me and I am not exaggerating when I say that this show is phenomenal. Season 1 follows the character Cora Tannetti of Biel, who is forced to relive a traumatic experience, forgotten after she understands and commits a terrible crime for no apparent reason. Season 2 follows the case of an 11-year-old boy who kills his parents for no apparent reason. Bill Pullman plays detective Harry Ambrose, the common thread between the two seasons of this dark and mysterious thriller. Season 3 will premiere in the US in early February, but the first two seasons can be streamed on Netflix.

After life

Ricky Gervais plays a dark, gloomy version of the character that he adapts for just about everything he appears in, but there is something special about After Life. It is a deep, introspective series that the newspaper writer Tony follows as he struggles to continue after the death of his wife.

Santa Clarita Diet

Santa Clarita Diet was canceled shortly after the third season struck Netflix earlier this year. The show just couldn’t collect enough steam, even though it was a delightfully funny and light-hearted zombie series that still contains a bit of gore to keep you sharp. It plays Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as husband and wife trying to cope with life after Barrymore becomes a bloodthirsty zombie.

