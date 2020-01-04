advertisement

January 4, 2020 Zachary Shahan

Too much cleantech news is a good thing, but it sometimes means that I have to put a lot of big stories in one article. After a few roundups of autonomous driving news and battery and EV charging news, here are some cool cleantech stories that nobody wanted to write complete pieces about. This is 100% focused on solar energy. (Click on the headlines to read the full stories.)

1. Volkswagen gets one of the largest solar systems on the roof of India

India is one of the best solar energy markets in the world, so if you install one of the largest solar energy systems on your roof, it means that you have a large roof. (Volkswagen is raising a hand.)

“ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited has commissioned one of the largest solar-powered roofs in India at its plant in Chakan, Pune. Together with partner Amp Energy, the car manufacturer has installed a total of 25,770 photovoltaic panels. … The installation covers up to 15 percent of the annual electricity requirement of the site and the panels have a maximum output of 8.5 megawatts. “

2. The largest subsidy-free solar park in the UK is used

Solar energy is cost-competitive, even in rainy Britain. That means that even without government support, solar projects are installed in the UK every day. A recent installation now claims the title of the largest grant-free solar park in the Brexiting UK.

“A 50MWp solar park at a former airport on the Bedfordshire-Cambridgeshire border is now operational, the owners have announced. … NextEnergy Solar Fund says the project demonstrates the financial viability and potential for energy generation of large-scale subsidy-free solar projects in the UK. “

3. Ethiopia signs for 250 MW of solar energy from ACWA Power

Ethiopian Electric Power, the state’s electricity company, has signed two power purchase agreements (PPAs) with ACWA Power for electricity from solar power plants with a total of 250 MW of solar energy capacity.

“ACWA will sell the power at a price of US $ 0.02.526 / kWh – which was announced as a record number in Africa in September – over the course of 20 years. … ACWA resisted fierce competition from 12 pre-qualified bidders during the auction process. “

4. Warrington Borough Council (UK) receives hybrid solar power plant

“GRIDSERVE today announces the completion and transfer of the UK’s most advanced solar park to Warrington Borough Council in a project that paves the way for nationwide expansion of subsidy-free renewable energy to meet UK net zero-power commitments.

“The 34.7 MW solar park in York is the largest that has been completed since 2016 and is pioneering with a new commercial model with 30 MWh battery storage and advanced technologies to maximize yields and balance the grid – both during the day with direct solar energy generation and at night with energy stored in the 30 MW battery. …

“Warrington expects the two projects to generate millions of pounds of profit every year and generate an operating surplus of more than one hundred million pounds for 30 years to invest in essential services. Electricity from the hybrid solar park in York is sold on the open market, while Hull meets all the municipality’s energy needs. The deal makes it the first local government to produce all its own electricity. “

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtkNKJBpVAg (/ embed)

5. Sicily will receive 440 MW of solar park

STEAG Solar Energy Solutions (SENS) and KGAL Investment Management GmbH & Co. KG agreed to enter into a partnership to develop a 440 MW solar park in Sicily, the largest island in the Mediterranean. When it is finished, the project (which is actually a group of 6 solar parks) should be able to produce enough electricity for 350,000 homes every year.

“The installations are placed within a radius of approximately 40 kilometers in the provinces of Palermo and Trapani. The construction of the first part is planned for the end of 2020. … By the end of 2021, all parks must be directly connected to the network of the Italian grid operator Terna through a newly built transformer station. “

6. Pierce holes in opaque solar cells to make them transparent

This may be as simple as it appears at first glance: “Researchers in Korea have found an effective and inexpensive strategy to transform solar cells from opaque to transparent. Existing transparent solar cells usually have a reddish hue and a lower yield, but by punching small holes on crystalline silicon wafers, the light lets through without coloring. The holes are then strategically placed at a distance, so that the human eye cannot see the pattern. “

7. Korea gets 2.7 gigawatts (!) Of floating solar energy through Saemangeum dike

South Korea is the beneficiary of a record 2.7 GW of floating solar energy plus 300 MW of offshore wind energy installation behind the Saemangeum dike (of the largest sea defenses in the world). To put this in a bit of perspective, the entire world currently has around 1.3 GW of floating solar energy installed. In other words, this project would be more than double the currently installed floating solar energy capacity of the planet.

“Saemangeum is a 409 km2 area with reclaimed land with what is said to be the longest seawall in the world. The Korean government wants to develop Saemangeum into a global business and free trade hub for Northeast Asia. “

8. The Spanish-Japanese duo invades Poland to solarise part of it

A Spanish-Japanese joint venture for sustainable energy Univergy International has founded the Polish subsidiary Univergy Polska to develop 220 MW of solar energy in 5 projects.

“The five projects, which will be developed in the Czarne, Leczyce, Wagrowiec, Kiszkowo and Kesow regions, will have a combined production capacity of 220 MW upon completion.

“Univergy currently has a pipeline of PV projects totaling more than 1 GB across Europe, with installations also developed in Spain, Portugal, France, Italy and the Netherlands. “

9. Republicans and democrats both want clean energy

A study by the Conservative Energy Network (CEN) shows us what we already know, but it is worth repeating – most people think that supporting clean, renewable energy is a good thing for the government. Unfortunately, the research results do not mean that Republican political leaders will be less active in protecting fossil fuels against today’s economic reality. Republican politicians are heavily influenced by lobbying activities around oil, gas and coal.

“The findings of the study suggest that a clean energy policy is an important issue for a large majority of voters and will be crucial to the success of candidates in swing districts and states in the 2020 elections. Commissioned and implemented by CEN by Public Opinion Strategies, the survey showed strong support from both Republican and Democratic voters for accelerating the development and use of clean energy in the United States. “

10. “How the White House killed the clean energy tax reduction”

This great dive into what happened with tax incentives in the US at the end of the year explains that Congress was unfortunately about to pass legislation to continue providing clean energy tax credits for solar energy, certain EV car manufacturers and wind , but the inner circles of Trump decided that they would not sign such a bill and blocked these logical extensions. Sad. Unfortunate. Lousy.

