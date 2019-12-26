advertisement

26 December 2019 Guest contributor

Originally published on EVannex.

From Charles Morris

advertisement

It is an axiom of investing that the sure sign of a market peak is when the very last bear throws in the towel. Is that what we see now that Jim Cramer from CNBC has become a true Tesla believer?

No. First, Cramer is far from being the last of the Tesla bears. He was never really a hard bear – he could be better described as a loud and lively skeptic. Secondly, if you believe that electric and autonomous vehicles are the future, then you should expect TSLA around the time the last gas-powered car rolls off the assembly line.

Jim’s stentorian and flamboyant delivery makes him a natural talent for television, and his huge audience is likely to include a significant number of people who don’t even care about shares. His conversion is likely to influence many others to change their tune about Tesla. So what led to this famous epiphany?

And it is a revelation. One of Jim’s favorite pieces of advice is to stay away from “battlefield supplies” – those with noisy bulls and bears, cult followers, and charismatic leaders. TSLA controls all battlefield boxes, but somehow it has now earned its respect.

Jim has never lost words, but mentions no fewer than ten reasons why he changed his mind.

In the first place, what an equity expert would find an irrefutable argument: profit. Tesla is expected to earn $ 5 per share in 2020 and $ 10 in 2021. “These are consensus estimates,” Cramer writes. “They have been screened and they can really happen. That means it is a lot better than Ford (F) and GM (GM) when it comes to growth and growth is really the only thing that counts when it comes to vehicles, because nobody else has it. No one.”

Cramer then lists a number of positive recent developments. As we have noted so many times here in the EVannex blog, the much-threatened competition from the old automakers simply did not come. Elon Musk has established itself for whatever reason. “He is no longer teasing the SEC. He is no longer killing analysts,” Cramer writes. “He is conducting a good, thorough conference call, occasionally giving a speech and is different, I never thought I’d say this, not controversial. “

The risk that Tesla would run out of capital, a clear and current danger just a few months ago, has decreased. “If you have profit estimates, it’s pretty easy to raise enough money to make or do whatever you want,” says Cramer. “If Tesla were to earn even half of what the analysts say, it would be no problem to raise $ 5 billion at reasonable rates if necessary.” In confirmation, Jim consulted “one of the most skeptical CFOs in the world,” who said, “The company could raise two billion dollars in an instant.”

Tesla’s achievement to build his Chinese gigafabriek in 10 months did not go unnoticed by Cramer. “As someone who has been involved in building even the smallest factories, that’s amazing. That’s better than Intel (INTC), which I’ve always considered the biggest manufacturer we have in this country, and they can’t build faster than 18 months, “he writes. “Intel has long been considered the gold standard when it came to greenfield factory construction.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXwilboQWvs (/ embed) Jim Cramer explains why he changed his negative view of Tesla and has now become a ‘real believer’ in the company (YouTube: CNBC Television)

The recent wave of good news about Tesla’s performance as a company is certainly impressive. Like so many others, Cramer seems to have really seen the light after personally experiencing the vehicles. His daughter, a “definitive non-auto person” who “had never shown any interest in a vehicle,” drove a Model 3 from Oregon to San Francisco, and called him in the middle of the trip to gush over the experience (she seems to have particularly enjoyed the flatulence). Later Jim Cramer drove a Model X himself. “I have to admit that I loved the capricious nature and the service. The seagull wings were cool. They drive fantastic. ”(Editor’s note: they are actually falcon wing doors, but whatever.)

What really sealed the deal, however, seems to have been the broken windows at the Cybertruck unveiling. “The company introduced the pickup, which I thought was ugly when everyone got out, and an actor threw a rock at the unbreakable window and broke it (in fact, the Senior Design Executive was Franz von Holzhausen who had two of the windows with a metal ball). I thought, okay, so much for that. Then we see the question and it is from the charts. That surprised me. “

Reasonable people cannot agree with that and in the course of its existence Tesla has given skeptics good reasons to be skeptical. Jim Cramer has proven to be a pragmatic and open-minded analyst who is not afraid to consider new information. “The facts changed and I changed my mind,” he said.

Cramer is not the only Tesla bear that has reconsidered in the light of new developments. Credit Suisse has long had a pessimistic view of the California company, which is awarding a $ 200 price target. However, the company recently noted that Tesla’s battery expertise gives it an important advantage over older automakers. Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy visited Gigafactory 1 in Nevada and was impressed. “Although we have an underperform rating on Tesla, we nevertheless believe it is important to give Tesla credit wherever possible,” Levy wrote in a note to investors. “We believe that Tesla is a leader in the field that is likely to determine the future of car manufacturing – software and electrification.”

Sources: The Street, CNBC, Real Money

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Guest contributor is very many people. We publish a number of guest messages from experts in a large number of areas. This is our contributor account for those special people. : D









advertisement