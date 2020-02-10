advertisement

London-based alt-pop duo Oh Wonder seriously impressed us with their second album “ Ultralife ” in 2017, so we’re all listening for its follow-up.

“ No one else can wear your crown ” has just come out and Anthony West and Josephine Vander Gucht are embarking on a big tour to support him.

Before they hit the road, we sat them down to answer our series of 10 questions.

1. What music did you listen to while growing up, that you still listen to today?

We both grew up listening to Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Elton John and Death Cab for Cutie, and they are always on a regular rotation in our house. Hear’Say unfortunately did not succeed.

2. Describe in three words the minute before going on stage.

Nervous, hypey and uplifting.

3. How do you relax after a concert?

We leave the stage with so much energy that we jump, eat a cheese sandwich, then once we have calmed down, we normally take a shower, get into our pajamas, greet the fans and have an old fashion in the bus with our group and our team.

4. Which song would you like to have written or recorded first?

Carole King’s ‘You’ve Got A Friend’ is a fairly perfectly written song. It’s so beautiful and so simple. Either way, it lasted 50 years, but it still seems so relevant.

5. You can only have three albums on your phone / home at a time – which three would you choose today?

Today we need good energy, so we would choose “What Now” by Sylvan Esso, “Songs in the Key Of Life” by Stevie Wonder and “Metals” by Feist.

6. Name a record, a book and a movie that everyone should hear / read / see.

Disc – “Baby Teeth” by Dizzy

Book – “A Little Life” by Hanya Yanagihara

Film – ‘Parasite’

7. Choose the director and the main actor (s) for a biopic on your life.

We would ask Bong Joon-Ho to direct Shia LaBoeuf and Margot Robbie in a strange and exciting version of our lives. Then we asked Margot if we could be friends and she would probably say no.

8. You order takeout, what do you get?

Poke bowl for lunch or Thai curry for dinner.

9. Describe your perfect day off.

Wake up, go to the gym for a weight training session, take our dog to the park for a walk in the sun, come back, make coffee, eat sourdough eggs for breakfast, go to town, go to an exhibit at the Tate Modern, have lunch in Bubala, stroll the streets of London, have a cocktail at Oriole bar, dine in a restaurant we’ve never tried, then head to a concert at the Brixton Academy.

10. Tell us, in one sentence, why we should come to your concert

Because we guarantee that for £ 20, you will leave both delighted and moved. We have weeping pits, our equivalent to a mosh. * Fabrics not included with the purchase of the ticket.

Bonus question: recommend a podcast!

We always invite our amazing designer Casey Roarty to recommend podcasts. We just downloaded her suggestion for a “Broken Record” for the tour. In addition, if you managed to miss it, season 1 of Serial remains the captivating podcast of the mist of all time.

“No one else can wear your crown” is now available.

