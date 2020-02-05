advertisement

Hearing about the influences and inspirations of a group or artist is great, but sometimes you just want to get to the heart of the matter in an interview – like, ‘what’s your favorite takeout’?

Our new series of questions and answers allows us to launch quick questions to musicians to get their most instinctive answers. Here there is no way to beat around the bush – just an honest and direct glimpse of their creative mind.

The Indian indie-pop group Blossoms will travel to Ireland later this month for a number of concerts across the country.

Their third album “Foolish Loving Spaces” was released last week and is another collection of optimistic and effervescent independent songs.

advertisement

To celebrate their new release and their next Irish tour, we met singer Tom Ogden.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqFPVCDfkN8 (/ integrated)

1. What music did you listen to while growing up, that you still listen to today?

Oasis was my favorite band growing up and I still listen to them today. If I don’t know what to listen to or if I feel a little depressed, I will always see them.

2. Describe in three words the minute before going on stage.

Pretty cool, actually.

3. How do you relax after a concert?

We usually have a few beers in the locker room and listen to a playlist we had during the tour. Usually some Luther Vandross and ABBA, to name a few.

4. Which song would you like to have written or recorded first?

I still wish I had written “God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys. I just think the melody is up there with the best of all time and the first sentence of “I will not always love you” is great. Paul McCartney even cited it as the greatest song ever written.

5. You can only have three albums on your phone / home at a time – which three would you choose today?

Suck and See – Arctic Monkeys

Grease Soundtrack

Bob Marley – Legend

6. Name a record, a book and a movie that everyone should hear / read / see.

Definitely maybe – Oasis

The receiver in the rye

Goodfellas

7. Choose the director and the main actor (s) for a biopic on your life.

Let’s have Shane Meadows because he portrays the north of England quite frequently in his work. The guys in the group always say that I look a bit like Joseph Gordon Levitt, so he is the only person who comes to mind!

8. You order takeout, what do you get?

Fish, fries and peas.

9. Describe your perfect day off.

Wake up, cup of tea and beans on toast, write a song, walk the dog, then go out for tea with my girlfriend.

10. Tell us, in one sentence, why we should come to your concert

Because you will have a lot of fun and will now hear 3 albums of great songs!

Bonus question: Recommend a podcast that everyone should subscribe to?

Pub in bloom!

**********

Blossoms will play Cyprus Avenue, Cork on February 29; Dolan’s, Limerick March 1; The Limelight, Belfast on March 3 and the Olympia Theater, Dublin on March 4.

.

advertisement