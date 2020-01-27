advertisement

Hearing about the influences and inspirations of a group or an artist is great, but sometimes you just want to get to the heart of the matter in an interview – like, “what’s your favorite takeout”?

Our new series of questions and answers allows us to launch quick questions to musicians to get their most instinctive answers. Here there is no way to beat around the bush – just an honest and straightforward glimpse of their creative spirit.

She is a burgeoning star on the Irish r’n’b scene thanks to her excellent debut EP “Leoness” from last year and to a series of impressive singles like “Addicted”. Erica Cody of Dublin was once a child of Billie Barry and a talented basketball player. Fortunately for us, she chose music as her career and we are delighted to see where 2020 will take her.

Before that, we asked the 22-year-old to answer some questions that might give you an idea of ​​what she represents.

1. What music did you listen to while growing up, that you still listen to today?

I grew up listening to a lot of RnB / Soul from the 80s and 90s – from Stevie Wonder to Aaliyah. It’s always what I always come back to this day!

2. Describe in three words the minute before going on stage.

Excited, focused, (good) nerves

3. How do you relax after a concert?

I take about 20 minutes for myself after leaving the stage because I’m usually PUMPED full of adrenaline.

4. Which song would you like to have written or recorded first?

TLC – “Cascades”.

5. You can only have three albums on your phone / home at a time – which three would you choose today?

Rihanna – “Anti”

Mahalia – “Love and compromise”

Drake – “Scorpion”

6. Name a record, a book and a movie that everyone should hear / read / see.

Record: Alicia Keys – “Element of Freedom”

Book: “Le secret”

Movie: ‘Joker’

7. Choose the director and the main actor (s) for a biopic on your life.

Director: Ava Duvernay

Main actor: Priah Ferguson

8. You order takeout, what do you get?

Pizza, always!

9. Describe your perfect day off.

Writing, mixed with a day in quilt with my dogs and Netflix (it must rain to make it feel even better!)

10. Tell us, in one sentence, why we should come to your next concert.

It’s the perfect safe space to vibrate and have fun!

Erica Cody is ambassador for this year’s AIB Future Sparks festival – an innovative career festival for graduate students. Now in its third year, the event returns to RDS on March 26, 2020 and will be bigger and better than ever.

