Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), Save the Children and Kinesis Foundation have completed the installation of 10 renewable microgrids in 10 schools in the mountainous area of ​​Puerto Rico.

Many of the schools that received micro-grid systems were without electricity six months after the hurricanes. Four hundred faculty members and 3,600 students were affected by this project and now have access to clean, resilient power if future severe weather conditions or power outages occur.

Save the Children focuses on helping schools and their communities become more resilient in the event of future natural disasters, and on strengthening social and emotional learning for the students of the schools. The RMI managed the installation of the solar micro grid system on school campuses to ensure that learning was not disrupted because it followed the hurricanes in 2018. The Kinesis Foundation and other generous financiers supported the project.

The project included the installation of sufficient battery and solar capacity to support backups of school libraries, administrative offices, kitchens and critical water pumps for an indefinite period of time. In addition, the project offered roof sealing, retrofits for energy efficiency such as LED lighting, and curriculum support for teachers to incorporate climate change and renewable energy into their classrooms.

“We are pleased that the school’s microgrid program ensures that students and teachers now have access to a resilient learning environment. We hope this project will inspire and encourage other schools and critical facilities to explore solar microgrids as a way to build local resilience to energy, “said Roy Torbert, program leader of Puerto Rico at the RMI.

“This project demonstrates the commitment of Save the Children to the most vulnerable children on the island since the first days after hurricane hit Maria Puerto Rico. During our nearly 100 years of working around the world to support children, we know the important role that schools play in the lives of children, families and communities. We are very grateful to Rocky Mountain Institute for their leadership in ensuring that the light stays on even in the darkest moments after a disaster, “said Teruca Subira, director of Save the Children in Puerto Rico.

“At Kinesis we are proud that we can transform the lives of Puerto Rican youth and do that permanently. Together with RMI and Save the Children, we continue to focus on sustainable initiatives that directly benefit our students and their communities and enable the positive transformation of Puerto Rico’s education and infrastructure system, “said Jose Fernandez Richards, Kinesis Foundation.

RMI is a non-profit organization and acts as an impartial technical advisor and offers implementation support to governments, utilities, developers and other stakeholders in energy. RMI is active in Puerto Rico under the auspices of the Islands Energy Program: rmi.org/islands and focuses on implementing renewable micro-grid programs throughout the country.

This project has been made possible thanks to the support of Kinesis Foundation, Save the Children and individual donors.

About Rocky Mountain Institute

Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) – an independent non-profit founded in 1982 – transforms global energy consumption to create a clean, prosperous and safe low-carbon future. It involves companies, communities, institutions and entrepreneurs to accelerate the acceptance of market-based solutions that shift cost-effectively from fossil fuels to efficiency and renewable energy sources. RMI has offices in Basalt and Boulder, Colorado; New York City; the San Francisco Bay Area; Washington, D.C .; and Beijing.

About Save the Children

Save the Childrenbelieves every child deserves a future. Since our foundation 100 years ago, we have changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and to protect against damage. We do what is needed for children – every day and in times of crisis – transform their lives and the future that we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About the Kinesis Foundation

Because every student has the right to equal and high-quality education, we try to transform Puerto Rico by helping talented students with financial needs in Puerto Rico overcome socio-economic barriers and achieve excellence at the highest academic level to ensure that them the best jobs in the future. www.kinesispr.org.

Image: solar panels, by Cynthia Shahan | CleanTechnica

