“You are who we thought you were!” To quote the late Dennis Green, it’s always interesting to look back at the pre-season predictions to see where everyone was right or wrong. However, let’s first focus on the players who the experts knew exactly what to expect.

There are many factors in evaluating draft rankings at the end of a season. Missed games can definitely be considered. A player may outperform his draft position, but miss a game or two, which affects his final numbers. Of course, this could also work in reverse. We all know the “stats collectors” who are fine week by week, but since they have played all 16 games, their year-end scoring seems to be more valuable than they actually were week to week. And of course there are players who are ranked according to their potential if they get a chance.

Still, this is still an entertaining exercise. While it’s always easier to take a look at things and criticize the “misses,” let’s first take a look at some of the hits from the expert’s 2019 draft ranking!

Listed below are the players closest to their design rank in FantasyPros’ 2019 Expert Consensus Ranking (ECR). All ranking and target positions are based on the PPR rating. Minor exclusions have been made to include more relevant players under certain circumstances.

quarterbacks

Philip Rivers (LAC): draft ranking: 17, final ranking: 18, difference: 1 Jacoby Brissett (IND): draft ranking: 22, final ranking: 23, difference: 1 Andy Dalton (CIN): draft ranking: 26, final ranking: 25, difference: 1 Keenum case (WHAT): draft ranking: 32, final ranking: 31, difference: 1 Deshaun Watson (HOU): draft ranking: 2, final ranking: 4, difference: 2 Carson Wentz (PHI): draft ranking: 7, final ranking: 10, difference: 3 Kirk Cousins ​​(MIN): draft ranking: 18, final ranking: 15, difference: 3 Jameis Winston (TB): draft ranking: 9, final ranking: 5, difference: 4 Sam Darnold (NYJ): draft ranking: 23, final ranking: 27, difference: 4 Joe Flacco (DEN): draft ranking: 31, final ranking: 35, difference: 4

* Dwayne Haskins (WAS), AJ McCarron (HOU) and Drew Lock (DEN) were all ranked within three positions in their final leaderboard, but were excluded from this list.

It was interesting that out of the 10 players closest to their 2019 draft ranking, only three were placed in the top 12 of the season. After all the discussions about the top tier of the QBs, especially with Andrew Luck’s surprising resignation, Deshaun Watson was the only quarterback to be among the top five who ended up there at the end of the season. Patrick Mahomes’ injury naturally affected his last ranking, but for this exercise, Watson was the most accurate high-end ranking of the season.

The rest of this list shows that Jameis Winston and Kirk Cousins ​​were two players with whom the experts definitely helped the fantasy owners in 2019. For example, cousins ​​had a season of 4,200 yards and 30 touchdowns in their first year at the Vikings. The experts saw the risk of entrusting cousins ​​with the change in the offensive coordinator’s potential shift in the Vikings’ offensive philosophy. Winston was another example that the experts were ahead of the curve. Even though he had a season in which he was sitting on a bench several times, he ended this season as a top five quarterback. The potential of the new head coach Bruce Arians and the lack of a replacement option led Winston to start a nice fantasy season that was slightly above his daily design price.

Running backs

Ezekiel Elliott (DAL): draft ranking: 3, final ranking: 3, difference: 0 Latavius ​​Murray (NO): draft ranking: 28, final ranking: 28, difference: 0 Christian McCaffrey (CAR): draft ranking: 2, final ranking: 1, difference: 1 Nick Chubb (CLE): draft ranking: 7, final ranking: 8, difference: 1 Chris Carson (SEA): draft ranking: 13, final ranking: 12, difference: 1 David Montgomery (CHI): draft ranking: 23, final ranking: 24, difference: 1 Jordan Howard (PHI): draft ranking: 42, final ranking: 43, difference: 1 Giovani Bernard (CIN): draft ranking: 59, final ranking: 60, difference: 1 Malcolm Brown (LAR): draft ranking: 66, final ranking: 67, difference: 1 Joe Mixon (CIN): draft ranking: 11, final ranking: 13, difference: 2

As we make our way back, we find two players who hit the experts directly on the nose. Ezekiel Elliott continued to produce at a high level, although his receptions declined from 77 to 54 in 2018, but he saw a positive drop in his touchdown numbers and had a great year 2019. Latavius ​​Murray also ended the point of the experts had rated it when the experts expected more from the 2018 Saints Backfield production than from the production we saw in 2017. Spot on.

There were a few more high-end running backs that appeared on this list compared to the quarterback position. McCaffrey, Chubb, Carson and Mixon were all voted into the top 13 and did well in 2019. This was a good representation of the position as 58% (7/12) of the RBs in the top 12 ended up in the top 12 as top 12 by the end of the year. If you expand that a bit, 83% (10/12) have reached the top 16 of the year.

Of the remaining players, David Montgomery was one of the biggest hits as he was projected as a low-end RB2 and ended as such. Playing all 16 games that contributed to the rookie’s year-end, but just over 1,000 meters and seven touchdowns weren’t a complete disappointment. Jordan Howard was one of the players who, although he temporarily exceeded his draft level, ended up exactly where the experts had rated him. Howard had a seven-game period midway through the season scoring 14.3 points per game, but his inability to return from injury after week 9 affected his final numbers.

Wide receiver

Julio Jones (ATL): draft ranking: 3, final ranking: 3, difference: 0 Robert Woods (LAR): draft ranking: 14, final ranking: 14, difference: 0 Christian Kirk (ARI): draft ranking: 38, final ranking: 38, difference: 0 Amari Cooper (DAL): draft ranking: 11, final ranking: 10, difference: 1 James Washington (PIT): draft ranking: 55, final ranking: 54, difference: 1 Calvin Ridley (ATL): draft ranking: 25, final ranking: 27, difference: 2 Tyrell Williams (OAK): draft ranking: 45, final ranking: 47, difference: 2 Mohamed Sanu (NE): draft ranking: 60, final ranking: 58, difference: 2 DeAndre Hopkins (HOU): draft ranking: 2, final ranking: 5, difference: 3 Michael Thomas (NO): draft ranking: 4, final ranking: 1, difference: 3

This year was interesting for broad recipients. It seemed to be a kind of “changing of the guard” based on some breakout performances. While three of the four top wideouts in the draft ranking showed this value, the position outside the draft ranking was somewhat more difficult to predict this season. Based on the consensus top 12 results, only 42% (5/12) ended up as top 12 reception options. If we expand that a bit, we saw only 50% (6/12) in the top 15 as in the downturns. Now injuries definitely played a role for people like Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill, who were both top 12 options in Points per game and JuJu Smith-Schuster, who missed games and lost his quarterback due to an injury. However, for the purposes of this exercise, the experts had the advantage of running back.

In terms of the rest of the list, Julio Jones, Robert Woods and Christian Kirk were three players the experts met in exactly 2019. Interestingly, the experts also technically encountered all three Atlanta Falcons wide receivers: Jones, Ridley, and Sanu all ended right where they had started the season.

Tight end

Travis Kelce (KC): draft ranking: 1, final ranking: 1, difference: 0 George Kittle (SF): draft ranking: 2, final ranking: 2, difference: 0 Zach Ertz (PHI): draft ranking: 3, final ranking: 4, difference: 1 Jared Cook (NO): draft ranking: 8, final ranking: 7, difference: 1 Irv Smith Jr. (MIN): draft ranking: 34, final ranking: 33, difference: 1 Gerald Everett (LAR): draft ranking: 27, final ranking: 25, difference: 2 Hunter Henry (LAC): draft ranking: 6, final ranking: 9, difference: 3 Will Dissly (SEA): draft ranking: 33, final ranking: 37, difference: 4 Austin Hooper (ATL): draft ranking: 10, final ranking: 6, difference: 4 Cameron Brate (TB): draft ranking: 28, final ranking: 24, difference: 4

Similar to the quarterback position, the close end is a little easier to “hit” when the draft ranking is compared to the final target position. Don’t overlook the fact that Kelce, Kittle, and Ertz all ended up as top 4 tight ends after being ranked accordingly. If you remember, one of the biggest decisions on design days that fantasy owners had to make by 2019 was whether or not to pay for an elitist end in the first few design rounds. And yes, even though every three years were compared to their spectacular seasons in 2018, they still produced at the highest level for the position, giving you a weekly advantage over the majority of your opponents.

While watching the rest of the list, Jared Cook, Hunter Henry, and Austin Hooper pop out as players who helped the fantasy owners. They were actually the only other three tight ends ranked in the top 12 that ended up as TE1. Will Dissly is probably the only false positive on the tight end list. While he ended up close to his draft day ranking, he could have had a better season – he finished third in points per game for the first five weeks before suffering an injury at the end of the season. It’s clearly a small sample, but it would have more than likely outperformed its 2019 ranking.

