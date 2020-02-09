advertisement

John Williams’ work is easily one of the most recognizable musical pieces in the history of cinema.

Having worked with people like Steven Spielberg, George Lucas and Richard Donner over the years, his music has been featured in some of the greatest films of our time – and helped make them so.

With his work now completed on “ Star Wars ” with “ The Rise of Skywalker ”, the question now is whether Williams will retire completely or continue at 88.

I hope he will do anything to make him happy. For now, here is our selection of ten of his best works.

10. “Somewhere in my memory”

As much as “ Home Alone ” is associated with Christmas, the playful score of John Williams is just as recognizable as any part of the film itself. Coming through Williams’ discography, comedies are a rarity, but he seems to easily capture the humor of the soundtrack as well as the general feeling of Christmas itself. Listen to this without imagining this time of year in your head.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_bVOuOnO6mY [/ integrated]

9. “The procession”

Oliver Stone’s imaginative and deliberately dramatic account of Jim Garrison’s investigation into the plot behind the JFK assassination was going to need a score to match – and it’s never more aggressive and scary than in the signal. made for the recreation of the moment itself. Mixing the hopeful tone of the film’s prologue with chaotic drums, it’s designed to get you going and it works perfectly. How do you put music in one of the most traumatic moments in modern American history?

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCFm5nJDR2Q [/ integrated]

8. “Visitors”





Like all of his collaborations with Spielberg, the Williams soundtrack consists in capturing the atmosphere and the presence of what is on the screen and the two complement each other perfectly without mastering the other. With “ Close Encounters of the Third Kind, ” you had groundbreaking visuals and special effects and a sweeping, sweeping soundtrack that played the mystery and the hope of finding a new life beyond ours. Sure, you have the sounds of the movie itself, but this piece really captures everything that “ close encounters of the third kind ” represented.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oS_RvB_MITY [/ integrated]

7. “The card room at dawn”

Taken from the luscious pages of adventure novels, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” was a return to a glorious era, as was the score by John Williams. This play, from the scene where Dr. Jones stares at the Rod of Ra in the underground map room known as the Well of Souls, brings it all together. There’s not really much to do with the scene because it’s just Ford who puts a stick in the ground and shines an amulet, but with this kind of swirling and mysterious piece of music, it becomes so much more.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CeKfF5X5lMw [/ integrated]

6. “Catch me if you can”





A good opening title should serve as an introduction to the tone, feel and general structure of a film. The connecting openings, for example, are lavish and noisy. ‘Star Wars’ is loud, explosive and booming. For “ Catch Me If You Can ”, John Williams and Spielberg opted for a fluid jazz score on certain visuals influenced by Saul Bass to create one of the most memorable first titles in recent history. Williams, although known for his neo-romantic scores, began his career working as a jazz pianist in many of New York’s most famous clubs. By listening to this, you can hear these influences being exerted.

[incorporated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaLDyrun_Cc [/ incorporated]

5. “Schindler’s List”





When Spielberg finished Schindler’s list, he screened the film for John Williams to get a feel for the film’s soundtrack. Williams, shaken by what he saw, turned to Spielberg and told him that he deserved a better composer than for the film. It’s hard to say whether it’s true or not, but Williams’ work on ‘Schindler’s List’, with violinist Itzhak Perlman, created haunting music – especially its opening theme.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNrVFkBDte8 [/ integrated]

4. “Can you read my mind?





When we interviewed Richard Donner a few years ago, one of the main points that was raised was how his vision of “ Superman ” was just that – a mythologized and fully realized version of a comic book. The film dealt with very black and white themes and problems, good against evil, truth, justice and the American way, and so John Williams’ score reflected that. It’s not subtle, it’s not for the shade or the texture, it’s for the beauty and it has a seriousness which is really difficult to ignore.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1DH1FAn-Ew [/ integrated]

3. “The Imperial March”





For anyone familiar with classical music, they will know that a number of scores by John Williams have nods and references to Richard Wagner, a famous German composer whose music was appropriated by the Nazis before the Second World War. Therefore, it should not be surprising that Williams was able to create one of the most militaristic and fascist pieces of music in the history of cinema. It’s pompous music, with a high, slender nose and a thundering rhythm, and was even used by Alex Jones of InfoWars.com for his short period title music.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7HF4JG1pOg [/ integrated]

2. “Quint’s Tale”

“Sometimes the shark goes away … sometimes it doesn’t go away. Sometimes it looks you straight in the eye.” What is so effective in this scene – and John Williams’ music for it – is that it all starts so subtly and without any foresight. Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider all laugh, get drunk and talk about scars when the scene takes a slight and slight turn in a much darker place and the music, which did not exist until now, the slowly tilt your head above the surface. Sure, the main theme of “ Jaws ” is more recognizable, but it’s the best piece of music in the soundtrack because, like the shark, you never see it or never hear it get to that it is too late.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9S41Kplsbs [/ integrated]

1. “Say goodbye”





It’s hard not to watch the finale of ‘E.T’ and not well, especially with what happened before. Little Elliott, in the woods after escaping from the authorities, finally sees E.T.’s spaceship and the last farewell is all the more powerful as one of the most beautiful pieces of film music ever created. It is so rich and almost slightly overworked, but it so perfectly matches the heightened emotions and the colorful visions on the screen.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGP2o8lBgV8 [/ integrated]

