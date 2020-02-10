advertisement

The NBA trading deadline is usually a big change for fantasy owners. Some players who were previously of limited value now have the option to unleash themselves, but the opposite is also true as there are other players who lose value through a deal. The deadline is not friendly for everyone.

It is not easy to see how those who have been treated fit into their new teams or how their value is affected before they play. Fortunately, our experts have already done this for you. Find out who are the biggest winners and losers here. Here’s what they have to say.

advertisement

Get free start / seat and waiver tips for your fantasy team >>

Q1. Which player won the most fantasy value from a trade that happened shortly before the deadline and why?

Christian Wood (PF / C – DET)

“Wood will add value as part of the Andre Drummond to Cleveland trade. After Drummond is gone and Blake Griffin is out for the season, Wood will be the main actor in the Pistons’ forecourt. Wood only averages 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds during the season, but that’s only 18 minutes per game. His 36 points of 21 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 Treys show what he is capable of when released. Pistons’ coach Dwane Casey recently said that he sees Wood as one of the most important young people to develop. So for the rest of the season, we should expect many opportunities to go Woods way. “

– Seth Klein (Fantrax)

“We shouted #FreeChristianWood and he’s finally free since Andre Drummond is being sold to Cleveland. Jonas Nader on Twitter, the co-leader of the Christian Wood Fan club, to put it perfectly: “Christian Woods Per-36 statistics without Andre Drummond this season: 22.9 points, 12.0 boards, 1.4 groschen, 1.1 thefts, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 Treys on a 60/36/75 line of fire. ” You I’m looking at a potential player here who wins the league. “

– Michael Waterloo (FantasyPros)

De’Anthony Melton (PG / SG – MEM)

“I expect Melton to be a big winner after the NBA trading deadline. He has shown flashes this season, including 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists over 28 minutes on Wednesday night, and Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill’s departures should, alongside Dillon Brooks, allow Melton to play consistently on the wing. Melton has a per-36 line of statistics of 15.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists this season, along with 2.5 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers. It should be a nice fantasy enrichment for the future. “

– Jason Willan (The Wrong Basketball)

Juancho Hernangomez (SF / PF – MIN)

“In Denver, Hernangomez was buried on the depth map and averaged only 12.4 minutes per game in the season. As Minnesota loses all of its power forward, there is a vacuum that Hernangomez is likely to fill. It stands 6 “9” and has 7 “0” wingspan. He shot badly from the three-point country this season (25%), but has implemented 35% of his long-range chances in his short career. Minnesota is playing at the seventh fastest pace and the defense will likely be terrible, so tracking points will be the norm. The takeover of James Johnson gives me a little break because he’s a better defender and contributes in all categories, but he’s 32 years old and may just have been a salary relief. “

– Stan Son (razzball)

Damion Lee (SG – GSW)

“If we ignore the obvious (Christian Wood) and older deals (trading Trevor Ariza was more than two weeks ago), Lee is my biggest winner of the trading period. In two deals, the Warriors dispatched four guards / small strikers in D ‘Angelo Russell, Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks and Jacob Evans and only brought Andrew Wiggins back in. Russell, Robinson and Burks led the team within minutes, scoring 92.7 points per game. Wiggins is a little striker than a shotguard and it’s literally impossible for a person to fill up so many spare minutes. Lee had averaged 31.4 minutes since he was on the grid, but now the job is safe for him and his minutes should be even higher its floor raised significantly. “

– Alex Rikleen (RotoWire)

P. J. Tucker (SF / PF – HOU)

“Since Christian Wood is the obvious (and perfect) choice, I’m taking a different direction here with Tucker. As strange as that may sound, it is now a reality that Houston will open a 6’5” center in Tucker. Even if if he doesn’t suddenly turn into a great rebounder, there’s no denying that Clint Capela is opening up more opportunities for boards to the entire Rockets team, imagine this – if Capela has 22% of the boards while he was on the floor “is one of five additional ricochets Tucker has a shot at, and you can bet he’ll get 12% of them or two extra boards per game.”

– Bobby Sylvester (FantasyPros)

Q2. Which player lost the most fantasy value from a trade that happened near the deadline and why?

Tristan Thompson (PF / C – CLE)

“After speculation that he would be close to trade, Thompson in Cleveland will be a big fantasy loser. He was kept out of the Cavs’ last two games to protect his commercial value, but had already seen a decline in production over his previous 10 games, averaging 7.3 points and 9.8 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game with 13.1 and 10.6 in 31.4 minutes in the season heading in mid-January. The arrival of Andre Drummond and the expectation that he will not be bought out of his contract in Cleveland should be a major blow to Thompson’s fantasy as the season progresses. “

– Jason Willan (The Wrong Basketball)

“I’ve been thinking about Larry Nance Jr. and Alec Burks, but they’ll both have about 20 minutes of play left. Tristan ThompsonOn the other hand, 30 minutes to less than 15 minutes is likely to be played per game. The Cavaliers’ new acquisition, Andre Drummond, takes an average of 34 minutes per game. “

– Stan Son (razzball)

John Collins (PF / C – ATL)

“Collins is the biggest loser. It still has fantasy value, but is shrunk by one or two ranks in the overall classification. With Clint Capela, either he or Collins will have to develop a middle class game – and it won’t be Capela. I set the minimum attempts from 10 to 14 foot jumpers to 25 attempts (Collins has 26) and there were 136 players who were scored. Collins ranked 135th with 23.1% of the total. “

– Michael Waterloo (FantasyPros)

Alec Burks (PG / SG – PHI) | Glenn Robinson III

“Marcus Morris will be too popular and too obvious here, so I’ll go a little outside the box and say that the players who lose the most value will be the former Warriors and the new Burks and Robinson Sixers duo III. Thanks to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson’s injuries, Burks and GR3 have had years of careers during their time in the Bay Area, with Burks averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.8 Threes scored and Robinson III lost 12.9 points and 4.7 boards per competition. Most recently, Robinson III had averaged 15.6 points to 53.5 FG% in his last 15 games. The couple will certainly be able to play in the postseason, which they would not have with the warriors, but their minutes and use will require a drastic leap. The Sixers have a fairly tight rotation, and while Burks and GR3 are great acquisitions for a team that lacks depth, they are unlikely to affect a consistent base that justifies staying in flatter fantasy leagues. “

– Seth Klein (Fantrax)

Bruno Fernando (C / PF – ATL)

“I’m worried about what Justise Winslow’s addition will mean to Dillon Brooks’ role if Winslow ever gets well, but that’s a big” if “. The arrival of Clint Capela and Dewayne Dedmon in Atlanta, on the other hand, is less appealing to John Collins and Fernando. The Hawks’ two steps have made it very clear that they see Collins as a forward power, not a center, and that they do not share my optimism for Fernando. Collins should remain an important part of the rotation, but his minutes should decrease and his block rate is likely to decrease as his role shifts. Fernando, whom I and many others saw as potential second-half breakaway candidates, can now be completely ignored. “

– Alex Rikleen (RotoWire)

Many thanks to the experts for listing the winners and losers of the biggest trading hours. If you need more fantasy tips, follow them on Twitter.

advertisement