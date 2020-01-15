advertisement

Of all the egg heads that the Avengers have under their command, Tony “Iron Man” Stark is the king.

His genius is so extensive that it borders on magic. So much so that he actually replaced Doctor Strange as the Supreme Sorcerer of the Mortal Realm! Despite all of this, there is still room for improvement. Let’s see how X-Men have a boxer’s chance to bypass his rank among the smartest in the world!

10. Bishop

Lucas Bishop is not just a massive mountain of a man ruffled by Jheri – he is a timeless warrior. Even though he and his sister grew up in mutated camps, the technology that surrounds them is more advanced than anything else on today’s Marvel Earth.

Since Bishop is an XSE commander, he’s not just any man. He has in-depth knowledge of advanced weapons and armor. And a large part of it comes directly from the technology developed by Stark himself. He is also a master tactician who can use his knowledge in combat.

09. move

The Ragin’Cajun attacked Bishop simply because he had been able to get the best out of Stark more than once in the past. He has invaded his security systems at least twice and used his experience and agility to outsmart Stark’s best fighting technology!

Gambit also has more than a lot of experience in computer science, which is a must for modern thieves who want to steal the best of goods. While he’s nowhere near the championship needed to fight an Iron Man suit, Gambit can ravage his security systems.

08. Cable

Cable is like Bishop from the future. However, the current version of Cable is not as experienced as its older self. Either way, he’s still from a society that’s 3,000 years more advanced than today’s. He is also an engineer himself.

Cable has learned time travel and is also adept at developing and maintaining state-of-the-art weapons and defense systems. Because he is infected with a technical-organic virus, he can also integrate and interact with computers at the speed of thought.

07 Quentin Quire

Iron Man is a natural genius who is able to learn and use the new technology within moments of interaction. On earth, he is considered one of the two greatest spirits in the world. Compared to Quentin Quire, however, he’s basically a kid who plays with clay.

Quire’s mutated power enables him to have millions of brilliant thoughts per minute. He can literally think out of most situations. Because of his disrespectful behavior, however, he is often disadvantaged due to his own shortcomings. However, if he focuses on a problem like Iron Man, it’s on the possibilities.

06. Sage

Sage is no different from the rest of the list. She is an engineer who is able to develop new technologies that meet her needs at any time. It does not do so by being a genius, but by its mutated powers. Basically, Sage’s brain is a supercomputer.

Using low-level devices and telepathy, she can interact with and take information from computers and then use the knowledge she has acquired to her advantage. At first she could be at a disadvantage – but over time she would most likely compromise Stark’s systems and make his life hell.

05. Magneto

In many ways, Magneto is a related spirit of Tony Stark. Almost as brilliant as Stark, he has amazed the world with several talents of technological magic. During Genosha’s short existence as a nation, its ruler Magneto had a direct hand to make it a technological rival for Wakanda.

His most impressive achievement must be the creation of Asteroid-M – a self-supporting orbital habitat. He later commanded Cable’s state-of-the-art time-travel device and developed it backwards to act as his next base of operations – Avalon. Combine his intellect with his powers and Stark would be in trouble.

04 Mister Sinister

The sucker of the X-Men, Mister Sinister’s greatest threat, comes from his head. Over the years, he managed to combine his knowledge of genetics, engineering, and biochemistry to create a technology that is second to none.

Sinister does not cause computer viruses or armor, but develops a jet that grows and heals itself, or a bacterium that feeds on titanium alloys in no time. He’s smart enough to bring something into play years or decades earlier and watch how it decimates his goal with pathological joy.

03. Moira MacTaggert

Iron Man is smart, but Moira MacTaggert has lived for more than 1,000 years and has a PhD in almost every life. Since she first had access to her mutated powers, Moira has lived through her life about ten times and learned from every death.

She can also have great memory and total memory; So she doesn’t forget anything she’s learned. Moira lived so far into the future that she survived humanity itself. In one life, she spent a few hundred years at the side of the apocalypse, which is known for using cutting-edge sky technology. If anyone can rethink Iron Man, it’s Moira.

02 beast

Beast was the main brain of the X-Men from the beginning and also spent a lot of time among the Avengers. That means he’s more than familiar with Stark’s acclaimed technology. Beast has always had a knack for figuring things out. Damn, he even created his own time machine.

If anyone were able to find a solution for Tony’s toys, it would be him. If what he did with the Jean Gray School, Blackbird, Mini-Jets, Cerebro, and the Danger Room matters, he could have a good fight.

01. Forge

Having the mutated power to create something imaginable is something that would prove useful in the fight against Iron Man. In fact, most of what I have listed as technological contributions from Beast, Forge has evolved and improved. He is also a trained soldier and a powerful magician. Not only is Forge a better fighter, but it can also develop magical and technological combinations that upset Stark.

He is no stranger to robotics either. Forge lost an arm and a leg during his military service. He replaced both decades ago with robot attachments that are more developed than anything else that exists today. In addition to a number of hidden weapons, he has devices that can interact with almost any other technology. I doubt that Iron Man’s armor is immune.

