The Super Soldier program has inspired many heroes and villains over the years. Again and again, scientists – both good and bad – have tried to repeat the process that produced the first avenger, Captain America. How funny is it that even mother nature has put her hand in the development of the X gene?

When Steve Rodgers became Captain America in World War II, he became one of the most powerful beings on the planet. He gained superpower, reflexes, speed, agility, senses, durability, an accelerated immune system and even a level of intelligence to make better use of his newly discovered skills. Everything is impressive, but nothing that the planet has not produced in the old-fashioned way.

Here are 10 mutants that can give old Captain Roger a run for his superhuman money.

10. Cypher

There is something to be said about a keen mind. Douglas has no physical superhuman powers, but his mind is not something to deal with. When Captain American got his powers, he wasn’t just getting really strong. His cognitive skills have also been improved. Otherwise, he would not be able to use his gifts effectively.

Cypher is not that fast, strong, or stubborn, but his ability to analyze any type of communication also allows him to imitate and learn body language, including martial arts. He can split an opponent’s fighting style and use these skills as his own.

9. Child prodigy

When the Xavier Institute for Higher Learning became more than just a cover for the X-Men, Prodigy was one of the first new students to start school. Prodigy has a unique ability provided by its X gene. superhuman intellect. The difference between his intellectual talent and Captain America is that Rogers thinks faster than normal people – Prodigy is a genius of the good guys.

What heads like Reed Richards, Magneto, Beast and Xavier have worked for at school for years is a natural respite for him. However, after M-Day events, Prodigy was among the 98% who lost their powers. With this in mind, it is planned to become part of the new X-Factor book. Will he regain his powers through Krakoan’s resurrection protocols?

8. Outlaw

Although it is never an X-Man, “Crazy Ilene” is 100% mutated. While she spent most of her comic life as a small recurring character in the Deadpool comics, she was seen at Utopia at least once after M-Day – Outlaw was one of the few who kept her mutated powers.

In terms of its strength, it is comparable to Captain America. Much stronger than an average human hero or street level hero, but prone enough to be injured by gunfire or falls from a tall building. She can’t fully test a bus like Spider-Man, but her talents make her a great mercenary.

7. Frenzy

Joanna Cargill is best known as a villain. Mostly for their dogged following of Magneto as a member of his acolytes. Also known as frenzy due to her violent nature, she is a mutant with multiple powers, including superpower and durability.

Though not as powerful as Rogue, she is definitely stronger than Captain America. While Rogers would basically face stiff competition, he can’t throw a station wagon just like a spear. Madness isn’t 100% invulnerable, but it’s tough enough to literally bathe in Cyclops’ optical explosions!

No kidding, she actually went through that every night in the age of X. I don’t judge.

6. War path

James Proudstar is the second born son of his family. As strong and fast as his late brother Thunderbird (how long will it take?) – James has proven that he is more. Like everyone else on this list, James has many superhuman qualities.

In addition to the ability to fly – depending on who writes it – Warpath has excellent strength, durability, speed, reflexes, senses and endurance. He is of American descent himself and uses a traditional tomahawk or hatchet in combat as well as a huge @ # (email-protected) Bowie knife.

5. Northstar

What are the powers of Northstar? He’s better in every way. His speed isn’t quite Quicksilver level, but he’s one of the fastest X-Men out there. He is also more agile than most athletes at the Olympic level, even before his mutated powers appeared. However, after gaining superhuman strength, speed, dexterity, durability and endurance, he can even project energy surges.

In terms of strength, he is probably similar to Captain America, if not slightly stronger. However, what makes him more than a match is his super speed – which also counts for his ability to fly. Cap is faster than anyone, but Northstar can move faster than some people can even visually track it!

4. The Gorgon

As one of the latest additions to Krakoa, the Gorgon made its debut as a member of Wolverine’s Rogue Gallery. If you know anything about Logan, you understand that anyone who is fighting him is worth keeping an eye on. Especially if it happened several times.

The mutated power of the Gorgon allows him to petrify anyone when they make eye contact with them. I don’t just want to scare them. He turns them into a flippin stone – or at least something like that. He also has a number of other skills, including superpower, speed, agility, balance, coordination, and a healing factor – to keep it short.

3. X-23

If Logan is the best, the weapon created to be better than him should be worth mentioning. Laura Kenny is less a Wolverine clone than a daughter. Like her DNA-giving father figure, she has superhuman senses, reflexes and perseverance.

Unlike Logan, she spent most of her life under the Weapon-X program. Using Wolverine as a template, their designers tried to avoid most of the drawbacks of its creation. Since her skeleton is not completely covered with adamantium, she is faster and has a more advanced healing factor!

2. Wolverine

Logan is the man he is, partly because of Captain America’s success. The serum that Cap produced was lost shortly after the process was completed. Wolverine is the product of a program that tried to restore it – Weapon-X. Before Wolverine was programmed and tied adamantium to his skeleton, he was already a superhuman.

Wolverine’s mutated powers give it animal senses, including seeing, hearing and smelling. It also has a mutated healing factor that not only allows it to withstand the toxic nature of the metal in its body, but also to regenerate from almost any wound.

1. Monet

Monet is more perfect than anyone in the world. Physically anyway. Her mutated powers and attributes include: superpower, speed, endurance, senses, flexibility, durability, healing, intelligence and the ability to fly. It doesn’t end there either …

She also has some level of telepathy, telekinesis and can also see the aura of another mutant. Don’t ask me what this last part means. I’m not sure, and it’s rarely used outside of hunting for mutants in a crowd. All this juice also gives her an over-ego – and that is not unjustified. It is disarmingly attractive, well-spoken and naturally intelligent. Presumably, it doesn’t help to bend its superiority complex.

There you have it. 10 mutants more superhuman than Avengers Captain America. Stop next time when we test Thor’s deity against our mutants!

