Last night’s Oscars were an unforgettable evening full of surprises.

‘Parasite’ was the big winner of the evening by winning the Oscars for best director (Bong Joon Ho) and for best film, beating the favorites Sam Mendes and ‘1917’.

When it comes to actor categories, all the winners you’ve been waiting for have won their well-deserved gongs – Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Award (“Joker”); Renee Zellweger won the award for best actress (“Judy”); Brad Pitt for the supporting role (“Once upon a time in Hollywood”); and Laura Dern for the supporting actress (“Marriage Story”).

There were a few epic tweets that captured some of the best behind the scenes moments of the night.

But here are some other songs you might have missed.

1. The face of Billie Eilish when Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph started singing

The look of total disgust – brilliant.

Billie Eilish reacts to the impromptu musical mix of Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5qe8MGMGcA

– MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish’s confused reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig is my mood for life #oscars # oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/XaApD4AVnz

– Jessica Lynch (@jesskalynch) February 10, 2020

2. Chris Martin and Chris Rock widen the lack of diversity in the categories

Their jab in the category of best director is perhaps even better than that of Rebel Wilson at BAFTA …

Nice work @ the @ Oscars2020_ #Oscars @SteveMartinToGo @chrisrock pic.twitter.com/cjI3f12vrj

– magicbeans (@themagicharmsen) February 10, 2020

The couple also mentioned the lack of racial diversity in the categories of actors (Cynthia Ervio was the only person of color to be nominated this year).

Steve Martin: “Think how much the Oscars have changed in the past 92 years … in 1929, there were no black acting nominees.”

Chris Rock: “And now, in 2020, we have one.” https://t.co/NJ7Y0X0Wco #Oscars pic.twitter.com/R3vfruEEvn

– ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

3. When the guys from ‘Cats’ came out

At least they can recognize how terrible it was.

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfkxOtffF_c (/ incorporated)

4. Timothee Chalamet applauds his little heart for Saoirse Ronan

So adorable…

EVERYONE WATCH THE TIMOTHEE FAIR FOR SAOIRSE IWJDKWN pic.twitter.com/9OENzOudVE

– morgan (@mcnItys) February 10, 2020

5. Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves present an award

Their “Something Must Give” jokes were so clumsy. But hey, awkward makes good entertainment.

Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton presenting the #Oscars for the best original script pic.twitter.com/bE3ivC9qjc

– déia (@ partygirlu2) February 10, 2020

6. Eminem’s performances

But above all, the face of Martin Scorsese during Eminem’s performance …

Martin Scorsese heads for Eminem. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/n7Z6htHWBq

– Tyler Meyer (@tylerjmeyer) February 10, 2020

7. Olivia Colman presents a prize

Her jokes about her husband were just fantastic.

Olivia Colman on her 2019 Oscar win: “Last year was the best night of my husband’s life.” https://t.co/8kz7m5vtnF #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QB5H89liTf

– ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

8. Brie Larson’s toes

We don’t fully understand what’s going on here, but we’re sort of hypnotized.

BRIE LARSON is absolutely beautiful but someone please help her to # Oscars pic.twitter.com/y01rCxBuVM

– Natasha Del Riego (@natashaaa__) February 10, 2020

Brie Larson kills him, but I can’t help but notice that dearly loved toe #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uEWG1lL68c

– Bryana (@ BryanaK13) February 10, 2020

9. Dedications to Kobe Bryant

Among the dedications to Kobe Bryant in the evening, the winner of the best animated short film Matthew Cherry dedicated his victory to the recently deceased basketball star, who won the same award in 2018.

Best animated short film winner Matthew Cherry dedicated his Oscar to Kobe, who won the same award in 2018 💜💛 (via @abcnetwork, @theundefeated) pic.twitter.com/yoTcZQ2oV3

– ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2020

Spike Lee’s outfit was also a tribute to Kobe.

Spike Lee arrived at #Oscars in a custom Kobe costume 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/xB4pbiqfVK

– ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2020

10. Lights come back on during the acceptance speech of the “parasite”

In typical Oscars style, they started dimming the lights to push the Parasite team off the stage when they won the best picture.

However, the public requested that the lights be turned back on. So they were.

“I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now.” The actors and the team of #Parasite go up on stage to accept their best historic victory at #Oscars https://t.co/arhS7D5Qfq Watch the full speech: pic.twitter.com/zOhfPEb2gg

– The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020

.

