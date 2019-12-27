advertisement

As great as the X-Men are today according to Jonathan Hickman’s House of X and Powers of X, there have been a few cases where they have behaved … not quite like them.

Nightcrawler, the Catholic campaign for the immediate spread of the mutant race; Wolverine appears to have agreed to share Jean with Cyclops – in an undisclosed manner; Cyclops willingly take a team on a suicide mission; Professor X allows Emma to disorient diplomats to name a few.

Although it’s distracting and disappointing, it’s not the first era in which the X-Men acted outside of their parameters. Without proper editorial control, authors have increasingly used characters under their control, which has prompted hardcore fans to ask the question, “What the hell?”

advertisement

Here are the top 10 X-Men who have acted outside of their established parameters in recent history.

10. Rogue and magneto

After a chance encounter between Magneto and Rogue – after the X-Men journey through Perilou’s victories – came the most powerful event during the Apocalypse era when we saw them getting married and leading the X-Men in an alternative reality. They even had a child together.

Years later, in the real world, their relationship worsened in relation to what Rogue’s side should have at least despised. After several friendly encounters in the 1990s, Magneto had committed several gruesome crimes, including tearing the metal out of Wolverine’s body and trying to execute her lover Gambit as a distraction.

There was also this little incident where he recorded Rogue when she lost her virginity. Although all of this was well known, Rogue allowed himself to sleep with Magneto after the age of X, when Rogue and the rest of the X-Men were manipulated by Legion, and enter into a relationship with him that was longer than necessary.

9. Kitty Pryde Shirks her duties

Since returning to Earth after being trapped in the body of a giant bullet that kills the planet, the good guys at X-Men office have been pushing Kitty Pryde to the fore. When Wolverine took half of the X-Men back to the Salem Center, he chose Kitty as the co-principal of the school he opened.

After Avengers Vs. X-Men, it’s her job to personally teach and train the time-shifted original 5 X-Men that Beast had stranded in the present. When they separated from school and joined Cyclops and Emma’s group, Kitty left them to continue.

During the Black Cauldron arch where X-Men returned to space, Kitty met and fell in love with Star-Lord, the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy. She decided to follow her heart and left her responsibility to her students and the X-Men. Insult injury; The relationship with the stars didn’t even work.

8. Gambit, The Bumbling Low-Level Thief

In Gerry Duggan’s Uncanny Avengers, Rogue Gambit caught tearing down an art gallery, along with a no-name character that I can only compare to the McDonald’s mascot, the Hamburgler. Rogue exacerbated the disgrace by deliberately triggering an alarm and leaving him behind.

Charles Soule also didn’t do Gambit a favor in his run on Astonishing X-Men. In his story, Lebeau is shown how he not only fails to quietly enter the Louvre, but also needs the help of Fantomex – of all people – to do this. Although it was never continued, the man was financially in debt to Gambit. It made no sense to see how rich and influential the Cajun should be at this point.

7. The Beast’s Fall From Sanity

As part of the story where Schism essentially split the X-Men in the middle, half stayed with Cyclops on Utopia, while the rest followed Wolverine to Westchester to open the Jean Gray School. Over time Avengers Vs. X-Men arrived, Hank was in full turmoil against his lifelong friend.

Beast – one of the smartest and smartest X-Men of all time – wanted Cyclops to show the bug his way and thought it a good idea to manipulate time. He tore the younger versions of himself and the other four original X-Men from the past and brought them to the present.

The logic behind the action was less than inspired. He wanted the young X-Men to chat with Cyclops or see themselves in the future and make other decisions. Well, that could change the future in an unknown way – and it did. Beast’s actions led to a dystopian future and the Battle of the Atom, in which twisted future versions of the X-Men traveled to the present.

6. Storm the inept leader of the X-Men

A battle between Black Bolt and Thanos created two clouds of fog after the floating city of Attilan exploded. Although Terrigen had been harmless to mutants in the past, it was now fatal. The clouds began to move freely on the plane, poisoning anyone who had an X gene in contact while creating new inhumans.

What was Storm’s brilliant reaction? Relocation of the entire X-Mansion – and all willing members of the remaining mutant population – to Limbo. Yes, she decided to create an empire that was always on fire for the new home address for a large wooden structure full of children.

However, Limbo is ruled by one of their X-Men – Magic – but it is also populated by starved types of demons. Before the end of the arc, she unsuccessfully tried to conclude an armistice with the inhuman who protected the clouds. However, this led to a widespread war that could have been averted simply by asking for help.

5. Wolverine chooses the Avengers via the X-Men

In Avengers Vs. X-Men, the phoenix power, set out for Earth with Hope Summers in the crosshairs. Cyclops, who was intimately familiar with the cosmic force, believed that by reviving the X gene, she would help the mutant race. The Avengers believed otherwise.

The most popular X-Man who has ever worked spent at least half of his time in the Avengers mansion. Wolverine had a choice to make. And he decided to take the side of the most powerful in the world – which had taken everything with Cyclops.

He not only sided with mutated enemies; he participated in a raid on the island state of Utopia. For someone who split the X-Men in the middle to protect them from Cyclops, he was betraying the X-Men, possibly only to annoy him.

4. Jean Gray and Child Endangerage

Jean dies a lot. At least 3 times after my count. Like the name she often calls – Phoenix – Jean was brought back to life in 2018 by the cosmic force. Almost immediately she laid the foundation stone for the mutants of the earth in order to gain her own home. Or something similar.

That wasn’t the stranger part of the story. I mean, it was still weird, but there were a few other things to worry about. Like the team that put them together to help. I use the term “team” rather than a small army with a majority of the members.

Gambit, Storm, Nightcrawler and even X-23 made sense. Seeing Jean allow children in Honey Badger and Gentle to take part in a fight against Cassandra Nova was … strange. These two had at least a little training behind it, but it doesn’t explain why she let Trinary go with her even after she fired a bullet.

3. Is Cable defeated by a teen version of itself?

As part of the X-Men Story Extermination, a younger version of Cable traveled back in time to do various tasks. Send the original X-Men back to the past, bring his father (Cyclops) back to life and finally kill his older self so that everything can go wrong.

It would have been a fitting story if he had tried and failed, but it didn’t make much sense to see Cable lose to a child – even to himself as a child. Neither the fact that his younger self thought it was a good idea, nor that anyone would accept it.

2. Rogue murders a teammate

Professor Xavier’s death after Avengers vs. X-Men affected each X-Man differently, but only affected Rogue. The most popular flying stones of all humans essentially left the X-Men and joined the Avengers “Unity Squad”, which was led by X-Man colleague Havok. Being an avenger should be an honor, but it seemed to twist her in an unpredictable way.

Her first turn in madness came when she interacted with her teammate Scarlet Witch. She accused Wanda of creating the problem that had led to Xavier’s death, so she never trusted her. During a fight against the Apocalypse Twins, Rogue, who thought Wanda was going to cast another spell, absorbed some of Wolverine’s powers and then ran through with claws.

1. Bishop goes out of the deep end

When Messiah Complex started and we saw Bishop turn into a fool to murder a little girl – it was a joke. In a few dozen editions, Bishop would attack his friends, team up with Stryfe, and murder world-class people in the hope that he could bring Cable and Young Hope Summers to their knees.

When it turned out that his sudden and drastic change was due to the presence of the demon bear, he was given a small reprieve. In Uncanny X-Force teammates, Psylocke and Storm would help him do the evil, but the damage has already been done to his character.

What do you think about the list? Which act was the most extraordinary for you? Let us know below!

(Visited 64 times, 64 Visits today)

advertisement