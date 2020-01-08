advertisement

Who has the upper hand after a dizzying week full of awards, parties and nominations and who needs a little help?

The golden balls are over. I had a weekend with an awards ceremony and seven parties (skipped some of the others) and then two days with two more awards ceremonies and six nomination announcements.

And now that the dust has been gone for at least a minute or two, it’s time to take stock and find out what it all means. Or at least what I learned after the Golden Globes, BAFTA, DGA, PGA and WGA nominations and everything else that happened in the first week of 2020.

Here are the lessons I can take from last week.

1. People who should know better continue to overestimate the importance of the Golden Globes.

It’s a TV show, guys. The stars appear because people are watching and people are looking because the stars are appearing. The voters are 87 foreign journalists, an electoral body as far from the Oscars as you can imagine. And yet some Oscar observers discuss the results as if they could influence the academy. The New York Times called “The Irishman” “The Globes’ Shutout” a moment in which the Hollywood establishment fought back against the streaming services that were aggressively launched. “

I mean, what did the Hollywood Foreign Press Association do in this vegan soup that it served on Sunday evening so the New York Times believed the HFPA was “the Hollywood establishment”? It’s a group of full-time and part-time journalists treated by the Hollywood establishment, but interpreting their decisions as something other than their own taste is just stupid.

And yes, sometimes their preferences match those of other election bodies, including the academy. However, this does not mean that they affect the other voters.

Did Oscar voters watch the globes on Sunday and think, “Hey, I should watch the movie” Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood “before I vote on Tuesday?” Of course not – if you haven’t seen it yet will not. Did one of them say, “Well, I think I don’t have to watch The Irishman anymore now that it hasn’t won?” Again, of course not.

It is possible that a handful of members – from nearly 8,500 voters – have been asked to watch “1917”, the latest of the main competitors. But I bet most of them would have done it anyway.

What the Golden Globes change is not the Oscar race, but the perception of some people for the Oscar race. And that’s a shame.

2. We now have a top 5.

Three films have now been nominated by the Directors Guild, Producers Guild and Writers Guild and nominated as an ensemble by the Screen Actors Guild: “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit” and “Parasite”.

A fourth title, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, was named SAG, DGA and PGA and was only circumvented by the WGA because its rules do not allow it. (If Quentin Tarantino’s screenplay had qualified for the guild prize, he would absolutely not have been nominated.)

And a fifth, “1917,” was nominated by the DGA, PGA, and WGA, all that was missing was the nomination for the SAG ensemble, which would always be long-lasting for a film that largely focuses on two actors. (SAG wants its ensemble nominees to have large casts.)

All of these films are likely to be Oscar nominees and potential winners. This is compounded by the fact that they are the five directors guild nominees – because since the DGA has given awards that they have given since 1948, no film has ever won the Oscar for Best Picture without its director first the guild was nominated.

3. “1917” has a potential Achilles’ heel.

However, the lack of an ensemble or an individual actor nomination for “1917” is worrying for the proponents of the film. That’s because Sam Mendes’ World War I drama has a pretty good chance of being excluded from the category of Oscar-winning actors and screenwriters. A double stroke, which history says would be fatal for the chances of his best pictures.

If it receives a nomination for the best original screenplay that the Writers Guild has nominated, “1917” could be in the same boat as the 2008 best picture winner, “Slumdog Millionaire,” who won without an actor nomination , However, if there is a shortage of actors and texts, you have to go back to the “Grand Hotel” in 1932 to find a film that received the title “Best Film Without Recognition” in at least one of these two categories.

And “Grand Hotel” is such an outlier that it shouldn’t even count – it was only nominated in one category, “Outstanding Production” (a.k.a. Best Film) that it won.

4. The reigning breeds look terribly populated.

You can’t use the Golden Globe results as an argument that Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern are likely Oscar-winning actors. And if they win the Critics’ Choice Awards this weekend, that won’t be sealed either.

But it’s an understatement to say that it looks good for all four. Jennifer Lopez’s best chance to beat Dern came with the star-happy voters at the Globes, but she stayed behind. Now Dern, Pitt, Zellweger and Phoenix seem to be ready to take the lead at Critics’ Choice, SAG and the Oscars – unless Charlize Theron is Olivia Colman-style distraught or Phoenix is ​​obviously unhappy with the idea of Driver award. (But Driver isn’t the most enthusiastic activist either.)

5. Some films could use some really good news now.

Speaking of drivers: Despite the campaign that Netflix ran for Netflix, his film “Marriage Story” quietly emerged from the top ranks of the competition with unlimited validity. His WGA and PGA nominations suggest that it should still lead to a best picture nomination, but Noah Baumbach’s family drama no longer feels as impressive as it was when only critics commented.

Other films that have stumbled a bit but are still running are “Little Women” that could turn everything around if Greta Gerwig gets a nod from the academy’s best director; “Ford vs. Ferrari”, which has only the PGA among the main guilds; “The Two Popes,” which once looked like a bespoke award-winning film until the guilds began to ignore it; and “Bombshell”, which scored with a SAG ensemble nod, but faded as the other guilds avoided it. (But two of his stars, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie, are in good shape.)

As for “Uncut Gems”, “The Farewell”, “Booksmart”, “Just Mercy”, “A Hidden Life” and many others, hope is forever.

6. Critics and experts underestimate “jokers”.

Since watching Todd Phillips’ dark drama at the Toronto Film Festival, I’ve thought Joaquin Phoenix is ​​a candidate for Best Actor nomination, but the film itself could be considered for a Best Film nomination. But the nodding of the Producers Guild and Writers Guild suggests I’m wrong, and the field-leading 11 BAFTA nominations make that clear as well.

Sure, it could be too divisive to win, as the election chosen by Oscars reveals the consensus favorite in the last round of the election. But a lot of voters find it powerful and convincing, and I finally realized that those of us who thought it was going to be bubble are probably totally wrong.

7. Bong Joon Ho is the life of every party.

Oh, the South Korean director doesn’t edit the room for votes, hits the dance floor or anything like that. But whenever he and his “parasite” cast members show up at an awards ceremony, you can be sure that they will be the center of attention, from Brad Pitt (at the AFI Awards lunch) to Noah Baumbach, Laura Rern Johnson, Edgar Wright and Leonardo DiCaprio (at a Sunset Tower soiree organized by Guillermo del Toro) are brought together.

Director Bong, who travels with a translator who says that she also wants to direct, doesn’t really feel comfortable in this attention, although he clearly appreciates it. When he came to TheWrap a few months ago and I introduced him to our film team, who told him how much they loved his film, he grinned sheepishly and said, “This is going to be embarrassing.” And an Oscar voter who was there The Sunset Tower Party said that he and his wife had found a quiet corner to relax at some point when they were accompanied by Bong, who took some refuge himself.

But the guy is an undeniably hot thing that leads to my next lesson.

8. The likelihood that another picture or another director will split up increases.

In five of the past seven years, Best Film and Best Director have made different films – in most cases, the award for an acting drama and the award for a more impressive technical achievement.

A separation seemed unlikely this year because the top candidates – Scorsese’s “The Irishman”, Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood”, Mendes’ “1917”, Bong’s “Parasite” – were such clear, strong statements by the Directors were that the two awards seemed to go hand in hand.

But is that really true? Bong has become such a favorite at the awards ceremony that I could now see him become Best Director, even though voters think that it is enough to make his film Best International Feature and Best Film for another film leave. Or Mendes could receive the director’s price for his technical performance, or the price could in fact become a career price for Tarantino.

I’m not ready to predict a split yet, but I’m not going to write it off the way I would a month ago.

9. The Producers Guild Awards have become very, very important.

In a troubled year like this, sifting the tea leaves and finding out what the nominations tell us is one thing. But what we really need to make sense of it is that a filmmaker guild gives awards and tells us who’s at the top.

And the first big guild to do this is the one that means the most: the Producers Guild Awards, the only other election organization in Hollywood that uses the same ballot counting method as the Academy. The PGA will announce its verdict on January 18 and will be by far the clearest indicator of what is the real front runner.

Still, Oscar voters won’t begin final voting until almost two weeks after the Producers Guild Awards, which could give people time to change their minds. And while the PGA and Oscars met eight times in the ten years that both groups expanded their best-picture categories and introduced a ranking list, their winners were not successful in 2015 or 2016.

So the guild will be important, just not infallible.

10. “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” has a punctuation problem.

OK, that’s a little thing, but it annoys me the hell.

When it was released, Quentin Tarantino’s film was titled “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with the ellipsis between “Time” and “In”. This is how it was listed in the Cannes catalog when it premiered at this festival in May, it was advertised and it is on the Academy’s Reminder List of Productions for the 92nd Academy Awards on the AMPAS website it is a possibility.

According to their press releases, the Directors Guild and the Producers Guild nominated “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with the ellipsis between in and Hollywood. And as I mentioned earlier, this is also the punctuation used in the screenings that were sent to voters. Since the film has now been released as a home video, it will also be shown on the DVD boxes.

The original punctuation makes thematic sense if you set up the film as a fairy tale (as it is) and then stop it before giving it a shot. And this original punctuation is correct, according to a spokesman for the film.

Why does the academy use one version and the guilds use another? Why did Sony publish it in one direction and then broadcast it on the home video in the other direction?

Why, oh why, are those damn ellipses moving?

But if this is a story about what I’ve learned so far this award season, it’s probably not something I’ve learned. Instead, I want to learn it.

Previous slide

Next slide

