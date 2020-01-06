advertisement

One day before the first round of Oscar voting, Academy members shouldn’t forget these international options.

One of the most exciting stories of this year’s award season was the resounding success of “Parasite”, the dark comedic story awarded by the Korean author Bong Joon Ho with the Palme d’Or about family cheaters and class struggles, which became the highest in late 2019 the largest foreign language in the United States. The NEON distributor has turned this momentum into serious Oscar buzz and may have received Oscar nominations for the film in several main categories, including “Best Film”, “Best Director” and “Best Original Screenplay”.

While these results provide many reasons to celebrate on the morning of the nominations, they only pose a greater challenge to the Academy when it comes to recognizing filmmaking across American borders.

advertisement

Last year, Roma director Alfonso Cuaron used the platform of his Oscar campaign to remind people that the concept of a “foreign language film” was malleable. Cuaron grew up in Mexico and said that his favorite foreign language films included Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws”.

connected

connected

Cuarón’s point was well received by the academy, which changed the name of the Best Foreign Language Film category to Best International Feature Film. The new label spoke for good intentions, but did not change the nature of the Oscar race. Although around 20% of academy voters are now international, the majority of the awards are consumed by American cinema, with most non-English-language films recognized at the ceremony by their nominations in a single category.

There have been some notable exceptions in recent years, including Cuarón, who won the best director award in a very international category, which included Polish Cold War helmets Pawel Pawlikowski – whose black and white drama was also nominated for the camera received – and Greece’s Yorgos Lanthimos (although for the British production “The Favorite”).

This year, “Parasite” may not be the only contender to leave the foreign language ghetto behind, as Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory” has the chance to nod straight and be the first to be nominated for Star Antonio Banderas. However, many more films were released in 2019 that Academy voters could consider – but only if they’re willing to do their homework. While only films on the shortlist for the best international feature film can be nominated for this category, others can qualify for main categories as long as they are released and submitted for review.

The list of Academy productions eligible for this year’s Oscar race goes far beyond this year’s leaders. As voters strive to meet the deadline for voting on this year’s nominations on January 7, they should consider these options – some of which are more obvious than others.

We know this is too late in the game, but anyone who has a stack of screeners and a few gaps to fill will still have time to take a few more options. Academy voters may still be happy about “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “1917”, but if they want to make real changes, they’ll also consider these broader options. The following list has been prioritized, provided that most voters have already looked at the titles closer to the top of the list.

10. “Parasite”

Yes, “Parasite” seems like a no-brainer. As IndieWire’s Anne Thompson has previously reported, Bong’s acclaimed performance can even outperform “Roma” who received 10 nominations. “Parasite” could do all of this and more if it receives a nomination for editing. For this to happen, however, voters who love “parasites” shouldn’t forget the many other important categories in which it deserves nominations. The main set of the film, a house that was built from scratch, should be nominated for the best production design and find support in categories such as cinematography and sound editing.

Then there are the performances. Song Kang Ho, a regular bong actor, is up for a supporting actor nomination. Choi Woo-shik, however, is the son of Song’s character – a young man who is split between his family’s interests and the prospect of a more stable future – might as well make sense of a Best Actor nod. And how about a supporting actress who chooses Lee Jung-eun, who plays the determined housekeeper who has shocking secrets in the basement of the affluent house she’s been in for years? It is a key factor in the unsteady tone of the film in its surprising middle.

9. “Pain and fame”

Almodóvar’s best film in years is also his most personal – a touching, wistful look at what it means to be an aging artist looking for more relevance. It is a whistle for a nomination for the best international feature film – where it is almost certain to be lost to “Parasite”. (Almodóvar won an Oscar for the best original screenplay for “Talk to Her,” but that’s it.) Goodwill for Almodóvar and the film could bring in at least two more nominations for best director and best actor, though the film also has a nomination Deserved for the best picture – and bringing it into the extensive possibilities of this area, in which up to 10 films can be nominated, is the ideal way to use a flexible category.

Pain and Glory, however, has much more to offer than these potential results. Penelope Cruz only appears in a few flashbacks as the mother of the main character, but she gives a wondrous, structured depiction that is characterized by the subtle way she embodies a memory and makes a lot of sense in the supporting actress category. But no one talks enough about Leonardo Sbaraglia, the great Argentine actor who, as ex-lover of Banderas’ Salvador Mallo, the fictional version of Almodóvar who is struggling with the pain of her drug separation, takes a bittersweet twist. When Sbaraglia emerges late in the film for an exciting reconciliation scene in Salvador’s apartment, the film turns into a romantic two-handed film that is almost entirely characterized by the investment of the two actors in creating an authentic connection on the screen.

Under these circumstances, an haunting score of “Pain and Glory” leads through its meditative history and underlines the ambiguity of the emotions in the game. This is thanks to the composer Alberto Iglesias, who already won the Cannes Soundtrack Award in May but hasn’t received nearly as much attention in the past few weeks. The shortlisted Iglesias deserve a final place in the category “Best Original Score”.

8. “Atlantic”

Matt Diop’s Cannes film debut is a fascinating look at the immigration crisis through an original lens. The Senegalese Oscar filing shows a young woman (Mame Binet Sane) struggling with her lover’s sudden absence when she joins several men to flee to Spain. While the short film could easily win a well-deserved Oscar nomination for the best international feature film – again under the title “Parasite” – it has many features worth highlighting, starting with Sane’s exceptional performance. The delivery of the actress with the stone-faced face is underlined by violent emotions as she tries to understand the nature of her partner’s fate, and reaches a whole new climax as soon as the story enters supernatural possession in her final poetic act.

This remarkable narrative imagination sneaks into the material with such ingenuity that “Atlantics” should also be seriously considered for the best original screenplay. The film’s storybook images – deep blue and black – underline the otherworldly circumstances – speak for the achievements of cameraman Claire Mathon, who also deserves a nomination. And putting them in the Best Camera category could kill two birds with one stone because …

7. “Portrait of a Burning Lady”

… Mathon also shot Celine Sciamma’s eye-catching 18th-century lesbian romance (and has won a prize for best camera in New York’s Critics Circle and National Society of Film Critics in recent weeks). “Portrait” was another highly regarded title in Cannes, which was staged by France’s greatest filmmaker. It’s a good example of how to rejuvenate the historical drama by finding fresh material worthy of its appeal. The nomination of “portrait” in several categories would also compensate for the restrictions on the selection process for foreign languages, since France chose to submit “Les Miserables” instead of “portrait” and is therefore not eligible for the category “best international feature film”.

Fortunately, there is a lot more to be nominated, including two top-notch appearances. Adele Hanele plays Heloise, the wealthy child of a family who hires a painter played by Noémie Merlant to paint Heloise’s portrait. The evolving romance is based on nuances, gestures, and clues that indicate its evolving bond before it reaches a bittersweet climax. In the meantime, the always talented Sciamma herself should be ranked as the best director, which offers a good chance of excluding candidates at all.

6. “Les Miserables”

SRAB Films / Rectangle Productions / Lyly Films

Ladj Ly’s directorial debut opened Cannes in 2019 with a bang and resurrected the street war of “La Haine” with a contemporary police thriller that never slows down. Naturalistic filmmaking follows a number of officials over a short span of time as tensions build up in the suburbs of Paris culminating in a shocking culmination of the word “do the right thing” in visceral research into class-related tensions with local authorities. reverberates.

Ly deserves a Best Director nomination just for these claustrophobic action scenes – just like Sam Mendes for the similarly nervous warfare of “1917”. And while “Les Miserables” is France’s Oscar submission, voters can also consider hiring Damien Bonnard in the Best Actor election, considering that his gripping performance as a contradicting policeman unlocks the essence of the film’s effective themes.

5. “Yomeddine”

strand released

The Egyptian-born filmmaker Abu Bakr Shawky’s directorial debut came as a surprise at the 2018 Cannes competition, but Strand Releasing only opened it in the U.S. last May and qualified in other categories, though it wasn’t shortened to the shortlist. Shawky’s smooth, humble film follows the survivor of leprosy Beshay (Rady Gamal, who actually survived the disease), who leaves his colony in search of long-lost relatives after his wife’s death. He takes a road trip with a young orphan named Obama (Ahmed Adelhafiz), whose energetic urge for adventure helps Beshay to get out of his shell. The two likeable characters often help the film overcome its sentimental formula by justifying it with naturalistic performances. Gamal in particular is a remarkable case study of the value of placing underrepresented faces on the screen: while his physical appearance initially sets him apart from his fellow human beings, over the course of the story he develops into such an inviting figure that it is almost as if “Yomeddine” was a documentary. While it might be a shot in the dark, voters who recognize Gamal’s performance on their best actor list would make a smart call.

4. “Invisible Life”

Director Karim Ainouz’s lavish melodrama was Brazil’s Oscar entry, but unfortunately was not shortlisted. No matter: There is much more to celebrate in this exciting 50s story of the sisters Erídice and Guida (Carol Duarte and Julia Stockler), who have been torn apart by their traditionalist family over the years. The film follows Erídice when she is struggling with a mild marriage, while Guida’s carefree romantic indulgence caused her father (Gregorio Duvivier) to cut her off. Ainouz ‘complex script, which was adapted from Martha Batalha’s novel, would make a lot of sense for the category “Best Adapted Script” – it is profound, touching and loaded in curious moments. Time means that editor Heike Parplies (including “Toni Erdmann “) Deserves a vote.

3. “I lost my body”

Last year’s Cannes Critics Week winner is a unique animated achievement that explores the exploits of a severed hand traveling through Paris in search of her missing body. Jérémy Clapin’s Gothic 2-D wonder, which Netflix inherited from this festival, is a romantic story about the search for the soul and a supernatural adventure story at the same time. “I Lost My Body” has received a lot of recognition at the festival and has Netflix muscles behind its campaign (the film won the Animation Is Film Grand Prize and received six Annie nominations).

However, the film has as much to do with the script that Clapin and Guillaume Laurant have taken from Laurant’s acclaimed comic. From its unusual opening premise, it continues in new and surprising directions when the leading actor Naoufel – whose life ambitions contradict his monotonous routine as a pizza supplier – gets into an unpleasant scenario when he takes on a new appearance as an actor looking for a mechanic Neighborhood girls get closer. The film’s restrained tone becomes operatic moments with the expressionist intimacy of a Wong Kar Wai film. This is largely due to how the script navigates so many unusual phrases.

2. “Transit”

The German director Christian Petzold is characterized by the fact that he examines the personal damage that large institutional events bring to the citizens of his country in a complex and moody way. “Transit” takes this fixation into a fascinating new setting with a modern alternative story in which the German political refugee Georg (Franz Rogowski) flees from Paris after fascist forces have swarmed in. In the course of this unpredictable dystopian escape story, Georg flees to Marseille and takes on the identity of a local writer to flee to Mexico. Instead, he falls in love with the writer’s estranged wife and struggles to set his priorities as the situation in Europe gets worse.

As with “Barbara” and “Phoenix”, Petzold transforms the tense material into a psychological depth. A fascinating screenplay that is based on Anna Segher’s novel and maintains its gripping tone throughout. Led by the voice of a bar owner who spends most of the story on the sidelines, “Transit” is also a clever meditation on how historical events are reduced to the limits of memory. Petzold’s work generally deserves broader recognition, and an adapted nomination for the screenplay would certainly do the trick, but conscientious voters might also consider Rogowski’s performance as Best Actor – he’s wild and fragile, as a desperate man running out of options.

1. “Monos”

Neon / participant

2019 started with one of the best discoveries of the year: Sundance-born Colombian director Alejandro Landes had its premiere with a fascinating view of child soldiers in foggy, mountainous areas, who fight each other and the elements in an apparently senseless war. was a cinematic highlight. Landes’ ability to shoot in these remote landscapes results in breathtaking outdoor landscapes and some acrobatic tracking shots that are so risky that it’s a miracle that everyone survived the shoot. But if the backstory to “Monos” suggests an “Apocalypse Now” achievement of filmmaking, the following story is more like a modern “Lord of the Flies”, which explores the impulses of young guerrillas from the inside.

Landes has a long career ahead of him, but it’s still a shame that “Monos” didn’t make the Oscar selection. The directors of the academy could make up for this by supporting him as the best director. Shockingly, the music industry hasn’t shortlisted the magic score of “Jackie” composer Micah Levi. Levi’s innovative composition is an immersive acoustic soundscape that often seems to float in the minds of her characters and is undoubtedly one of the great musical achievements of the past 12 months. In a just world, she would receive her second nomination this year. No luck. But “Monos” should make it onto some ballots.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement